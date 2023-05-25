Best solar panels UK 2023

What defines the best solar panels depends on what will suit your home’s size, energy usage and your budget. If you’re blessed with a house that isn’t in a shaded area and you don’t experience very harsh weather regularly, you might get a great amount of renewable energy out of a more basic solar panel with a lower output and efficiency level.

However, many of the top-rated designs consider light levels, orientation and potential for degradation. Most older solar panels typically only worked with sunlight, for instance, but the latest enhanced models can now use daylight, which is ideal if your panels face a direction other than south, or if you have a tree nearby that could decrease generation.

Similarly, if you’re looking to go more off-grid or maximise return on your solar panel investment by exporting energy back to the National Grid using the Smart Export Guarantee, looking for the highest output and best efficiency percentage will be key.

Make sure you speak to both suppliers and installers from the start to clearly explain your requirements, and for a better understanding of how they can accommodate those needs specifically. Don’t be afraid to compare, or even to walk away, when the suggested panels or installation doesn’t suit your home or budget; solar panels are a big investment and you should be informed and confident in your decision.

Solar panel efficiency

Solar panels are given efficiency ratings, which tend to range between 18 and 22 per cent. The higher the rating, the better. It’s important to note that different factors will also affect the efficiency of solar panels, such as roof pitch angle, location and size of the solar array. The aim is to ensure the panels are exposed to as much sunlight as possible, and choosing solar panels with added features to prevent elements that could impact their efficiency, and therefore power output, is something to watch out for.

Solar panel power output

Output is how much energy you can expect to generate with your panels. The Pmax as marked up on data sheets defines the maximum power output of a module, in clear and bright conditions. As with efficiency ratings, the higher the number, the better. Most brands share both the Standard Test Conditions (STC) and Nominal Operating Cell Temperature (NOCT) in their data sheets. The latter measurement is often more realistic as it considers fluctuations in temperature, weather conditions and time of day.

Below are the values you can expect in terms of energy generation per day, per module, based on the Pmax provided by these manufacturers using standard test conditions: