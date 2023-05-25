Menu Close

Best solar panels UK 2023

Written by Camille Dubuis-Welch
Updated May 25, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this review

  • What are the best solar panels on the market?
  • Research conducted making this article
  • Best overall: Project Solar UK Evolution Titan 445
  • Most efficient solar panel: SunPower Maxeon 6 AC
  • Most reliable solar panel: Jinko Tiger Neo 420W N-Type 54 Cell
  • Most powerful solar panel: JA Solar JAM72S30 Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB
  • Best low light solar panels: Suntech Ultra V Mini 405Wp
  • Details of what makes the best solar panel
  • Do you need the best solar panels?
  • Frequently asked questions about best solar panels

Investing in the best solar panels for your home could see you save money on energy bills and lower your carbon footprint. Solar panels work by absorbing sunlight into the photovoltaic (PV) cells, generating direct current (DC) electricity, which is then converted into alternating current (AC) electricity via an inverter to be used domestically. 

Choosing the best solar panels for your home is no easy feat, especially if you’re new to the world of renewable energy. Budget, size and efficiency all have their parts to play in the decision and will be entirely unique to your property and energy usage. 

With more than one million UK households now donning this green home improvement for greater energy independence, and the cost sharply coming down over the last few years, 2023 is a good time to invest.

What are the best solar panels on the market?

Typically you’ll find that the best solar panels for homes on the market have high efficiency ratings (over 20 per cent), a solid power output (anything from 420W upwards) and added technically advanced features in their manufacturing, which could reduce the degradation rate, increase efficiency, and elevate tolerance to shade or other adverse weather conditions. The best solar PV panels are usually made from monocrystalline cells, as they are more efficient than polycrystalline cell designs, which are often cheaper.

Research conducted making this article

We’ve compared more than 50 solar panels from 13 best-in-class manufacturers. Rating them all on power output, efficiency ratings, degradation rates and other specs. We’ve also looked at how credible the manufacturers are in terms of expertise, as well as ethical and sustainable practices.

50
Panels reviewed
300
Customer reviews read
50
hours comparing products
13
manufacturers compared

Best overall: Project Solar UK Evolution Titan 445

The Evolution Titan 445 solar panels are the newest Project Solar has to offer. Their solid output and efficiency, combined with the most generous warranty there is on the market, lands them as the best solar panel overall. 

The panels are built with Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) cell technology, which involves an additional passivation layer that allows more photons to be captured, thus increasing energy conversion efficiency. They have optimum low light performance, which is great for areas with overcast conditions, and can be positioned in any orientation, another bonus for homes without the preferred south-facing roof. The panel design also has enhanced temperature regulation, which can drive 10 per cent more power than standard modules. The degradation rate isn’t specified by Project Solar, but the panels do come with a lifetime warranty (99.9 years), which covers against breakages if they can’t be fixed by the manufacturer’s maintenance team. 

Efficiency: 21.4 per cent

Power output: 445W

Degradation: Not specified

Price: On enquiry

Warranty: Lifetime

Weight: 21.8kg

Most efficient solar panel: SunPower Maxeon 6 AC

Sunpower’s Maxeon 6 AC sports a high output and a high efficiency rating of up to 22.8 per cent. The panels are designed to be crack-resistant and withstand corrosion, while the shade tolerance is also enhanced. Generally, solar panels are designed so that the system is only as strong as its weakest panel; this can lower the efficiency of the whole array if there is an issue with just one panel. However, the Sunpower Maxeon AC solar panels are fitted so that each panel can work independently and therefore improve overall system power by around 50 per cent. This means that less surface area is required to achieve the same energy output. The Maxeon 6 AC panels also feature enhanced power point tracking which helps maximise output, even in cloudy weather conditions.

Efficiency: Up to 22.8 per cent 

Power output: 420W – 440W

Degradation: 98.0 per cent warrantied output for one year, then a minimum of 0.25 per cent degradation annually after that

Price: On enquiry

Warranty: 25 years standard, 40 years with registration

Weight: 21.8kg

Most reliable solar panel: Jinko Tiger Neo 420W N-Type 54 Cell

Jinko’s Tiger Neo panels have Super Multi BusBar (SMBB) technology to improve power output and increase maximum efficiency to 21.51 per cent with a maximum power output (Pmax) of 420Wp under standard testing conditions; similar solar panels on the market usually sit around 350Wp to 400Wp with 20 per cent efficiency. 

Importantly, the Jinko Tiger Neo 420W N-Type 54 Cell includes Potential Induced Degradation (PID) resistance and enhanced protection against extreme environmental conditions such as rain, wind and snow. This makes them the most reliable solar panel as, even in harsh weather, they will continue to be productive. So, if you live on the coast or if your home gets shaded when it’s particularly windy, you should still generate a stable amount of energy using these panels. The warranty surpasses market standard of 12 years, as Jinko offers 25 year coverage on the product and 30 years on linear power.

Efficiency: 20.48 – 21.51 per cent

Power output: 400W – 420W

Degradation: 0.40 per cent annual degradation over 30 years

Price: £170

Warranty: 25 year product warranty and 30 year linear power warranty

Weight: 22kg

Most powerful solar panel: JA Solar JAM72S30 Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB

JA Solar’s panels have the highest power output of our reviewed and best-rated solar panels. They are designed with shading and weather in mind, along with desirable features, such as PERC cells and a high resistance to hot spot degradation, so they would be a sound addition to home with a high energy usage. 

The panels are quite heavy at 28.6 kg, but the energy output is really where this panel wins. An output of 420W and above is standard for solar panels, so JA Solar’s 525W to 550W panel is powerful, especially when combined with an efficiency rating of up to 21.3 per cent. In short, this means you can expect a healthy return of energy from these solar panels, even in lower light conditions. 

Efficiency: 20.3 – 21.3 per cent

Power output: 525W – 550W

Degradation: 0.55 per cent linear degradation over 25 years

Price: £232.80

Warranty: 12-year product warranty and 25 linear power output warranty

Weight: 28.6kg

Best low light solar panels: Suntech Ultra V Mini 405Wp

All solar panels will work in cloudy weather to some extent, but low light conditions are undesirable. So, if you are shaded by trees, panels designed with low light enhancements will be a good investment. 

The Ultra V series includes modules that are made up of 182mm silicon wafers that optimise the panel’s layout and power generation. Furthermore, these modules operate well in low light and more adverse weather conditions for a more consistent energy output in all daylight hours. 

Excellent weak light performance means that even in the early morning your solar panels could be absorbing light, meaning that you won’t need to wait until peak hours, typically between 11am and 4pm, to start using solar energy around your home. Suntech’s Ultras V panels also operate well at lower temperatures and can withstand wind and other harsh weather, including heavy loads of snow. 

Efficiency: 20.7 per cent

Power output: 405W

Degradation: 2 per cent in the first year, 0.55 per cent annually

Price: From £155.58

Warranty: 12 year product warranty and 25 year linear warranty

Weight: 21kg

L shape solar panels on red tile roof

What qualifies as the “best solar panels” will very from house to house, but quality and efficiency will be important universally.

Details of what makes the best solar panel

What defines the best solar panels depends on what will suit your home’s size, energy usage and your budget. If you’re blessed with a house that isn’t in a shaded area and you don’t experience very harsh weather regularly, you might get a great amount of renewable energy out of a more basic solar panel with a lower output and efficiency level. 

However, many of the top-rated designs consider light levels, orientation and potential for degradation. Most older solar panels typically only worked with sunlight, for instance, but the latest enhanced models can now use daylight, which is ideal if your panels face a direction other than south, or if you have a tree nearby that could decrease generation. 

Similarly, if you’re looking to go more off-grid or maximise return on your solar panel investment by exporting energy back to the National Grid using the Smart Export Guarantee, looking for the highest output and best efficiency percentage will be key. 

Make sure you speak to both suppliers and installers from the start to clearly explain your requirements, and for a better understanding of how they can accommodate those needs specifically. Don’t be afraid to compare, or even to walk away, when the suggested panels or installation doesn’t suit your home or budget; solar panels are a big investment and you should be informed and confident in your decision.

Solar panel efficiency

Solar panels are given efficiency ratings, which tend to range between 18 and 22 per cent. The higher the rating, the better. It’s important to note that different factors will also affect the efficiency of solar panels, such as roof pitch angle, location and size of the solar array. The aim is to ensure the panels are exposed to as much sunlight as possible, and choosing solar panels with added features to prevent elements that could impact their efficiency, and therefore power output, is something to watch out for.

Solar panel power output

Output is how much energy you can expect to generate with your panels. The Pmax as marked up on data sheets defines the maximum power output of a module, in clear and bright conditions. As with efficiency ratings, the higher the number, the better. Most brands share both the Standard Test Conditions (STC) and Nominal Operating Cell Temperature (NOCT) in their data sheets. The latter measurement is often more realistic as it considers fluctuations in temperature, weather conditions and time of day. 

Below are the values you can expect in terms of energy generation per day, per module, based on the Pmax provided by these manufacturers using standard test conditions: 

Module brand and typeW per moduleEnergy generated per panel/day* (W)
Project Solar Evolution Titan 4454451,891
SunPower Maxeon 6 AC4401,870
Jinko Tiger Neo 54c 415W N-Type4201,785
JA Solar JAM72S305502,338
Suntech Ultra V Mono 405Wp4051,721

*based on 4.25h UK sunlight hours

Guarantees and solar panel degradation

Solar panels can last for up to 50 years, but typically there will be degradation over 25-30 years, which means that their efficiency will decrease over time. 

There are different types of degradation and suppliers and brands will mark up the estimated degradation on data sheets; it’s usually over a period of years from the onset or after a specific period, such as one year. Keep an eye out for enhanced PID resistance when picking solar panels for your home, as this should help maintain the panel’s generation rates over time. Without this, the panels are more prone to reducing in power output year after year. 

Solar panel guarantees are also an important detail to look out for. Examine how long the power output efficiency will be covered for so that, should the efficiency of your solar panels decrease far quicker than expected due to a manufacturing fault, or should they break, you will be able to get a replacement or another form of compensation. Typically you will see a 12 year warranty on most products and linear power warranties tend to start at 25 years. Some manufacturers also offer a combined guarantee. However, make sure you check the terms and conditions as warranties will vary and find out how to report any complaints you have with your solar panels. 

Smart and sustainable credentials

When investing in solar panels, it’s important to keep brand credibility in mind, as well as customer service, ease of installation, good ethics and the manufacturer’s stance on sustainability. Ensure that the panels are thoughtfully manufactured and look out for low/no lead or fluorine use in production. Similarly, check reviews, online ratings from websites such as TrustPilot, or certifications from industry bodies, like Trustmark.

Most solar panels can also be connected to smart meters and solar monitoring apps, so ask your supplier or installer for details on these features as it’s a good way to keep track of how much energy your panels are producing and how reliant you still are on the National Grid. It is also especially useful if you’re eligible for the Smart Export Guarantee scheme, where you could make cash back for any energy you put back into the grid. 

Do you need the best solar panels?

Finding the best solar panels is all about finding which product is right for your home and individual circumstance. Take into account your home position, orientation and energy usage. You should also consider any location concerns, for instance overhanging trees, shade from other buildings, or if you’re often exposed to harsh weather. Your decision to find the best solar panels should also include if you want to export excess energy back to the grid, or if you want to install solar battery storage alongside your array.

Frequently asked questions about best solar panels

