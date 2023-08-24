REC was founded as a Norwegian company in 1996, where it began manufacturing its first solar panels and where it is still headquartered. To reduce costs, REC began manufacturing solar panels in Singapore in 2010 and opened an operational headquarters there. All of its Norwegian manufacturing bases were closed down by 2012, due to market conditions.

REC Group was acquired by a state-owned Chinese corporation named BlueStar in 2014, before being sold again in 2021. Indian multinational conglomerate’s subsidiary, Reliance Industries Limited acquired REC from Bluestar.

REC Group has been listed as a Tier 1 solar panel manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). It has regional hubs in North America, Asia and Europe, where it supplies high-efficiency panels with high power outputs that come with a 20 or 25-year warranty. REC is an industry leader when it comes to implementing new solar panel technology. Its latest range of panels uses a twin design which yields a high power output, especially in shaded conditions.

REC’s product ranges retain between 86 per cent and 92 per cent of power in year 25 of the panel’s lifespan. Its newest series of panels, Alpha Pure-R and Alpha Pure, have a maximum annual degradation of 0.25 per cent. Its products also come with a 25-year product and performance warranty, covering the panel’s average lifespan.