Proton VPN provided a surprisingly fast connection for a free VPN. Our researcher’s base speed from a true fibre connection was quite fast, so the degradation looks high, but they were able to stream video content and browse with minimal lag on all three servers. One thing our reviewer noticed during testing was a significant difference between server speeds depending on the user load, particularly in Japan. Luckily, the Proton app displays a colour-coded wheel next to each server so you can choose one with fewer users connected to it – doing so gave us significantly better performance during a second round of testing.

WebRTC leak test

WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a technology that allows direct peer-to-peer communication between web browsers. It’s used for real-time communication applications such as voice and video chat.

While WebRTC is a very useful feature, it can also present a security issue known as a WebRTC leak. This is when your actual IP address is revealed by WebRTC, even while you’re using a VPN or proxy to hide your IP address. This can happen because WebRTC needs your actual IP address to set up a direct connection between browsers, and sometimes this can bypass the VPN. A WebRTC leak is important because it can expose your actual IP address, negating the privacy and anonymity that a VPN is supposed to provide.

We tested Proton VPN for any WebRTC leaks while connected to all three of its server locations available to free users, and it passed the test each time. No leaks were detected and our IP was detected in Tokyo, Amsterdam and Omaha, Nebraska.