Proton VPN’s free plan is often lauded as one of the best free VPN services in the industry due to its no-ads policy, robust security protocols and unlimited data – a rare offering among free services. Unlike many free VPNs, the provider does not log user activities, and its security protocols have been independently audited. The aspect that stood out most to our team, however, is its impressive speed performance. The consistent, minimal deviation from our baseline broadband speed with no VPN and the low latency provides a stable, reliable online experience that’s well-equipped for myriad activities.
What’s more, Proton VPN’s straightforward app interface further elevates the user experience. For the tech savvy, it has streamlined the pertinent information like the assigned IP address, VPN protocol and server load into a quick view. And for the less savvy, its one-screen, one-click interface couldn’t be simpler to use.
With access to Proton’s other privacy-focused offerings, including Drive, Mail and Calendar, it’s more than just a VPN service — it’s a comprehensive privacy package. Even with a single device restriction, the inclusion of 152 servers, unlimited data usage, absence of ads and other added benefits make the free plan a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of speed, security and usability.
However, it is worth noting that free VPNs, including Proton VPN, often come with limitations compared to their paid counterparts. For instance, Proton VPN’s free plan only allows connection to a single device and offers access to a limited number of servers in three countries. What’s more, the free plan doesn’t support streaming, so if you’re travelling abroad, trying to watch your favourite shows from back home will be problematic.
But when compared to some of its competitors, Proton VPN stands out for its privacy-focused ethos, impressive security features and unlimited data offering. However, some competitors like Windscribe offer more server locations on their free plan.
Score: ★★★