Private Internet Access receives excellent customer reviews from Trustpilot, Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The provider has been praised by customers for retaining similar speeds to non-VPN connections, fair pricing and working on a variety of computers and devices.

Trustpilot: 4.5 (9,063 reviews)

Apple App Store: 4.6 (10 reviews)

Google Play Store: 4.5 (71,000 reviews)

“It’s easy to use, has a great price point and I haven’t noticed any meaningful difference in the speeds I normally use. Might not work as well for everyone, but it has worked awesome for me so far.”

Chris Powell, via Trustpilot

“This is a great VPN that works flawlessly and effortlessly. [I] haven’t had a single issue with it since acquiring it and will continue to use it. I have it installed on multiple systems (a couple of Apple products, PCs, etc) without issue.”

Rinaldo, via Trustpilot

“I’ve been using PIA VPN for just under a year now. I used to use NordVPN, but PIA is better in every way. It’s faster and more stable and I’ve never had an issue where it’s buffering or just stops access to the net completely. That used to happen quite a lot with Nord.

With PIA, I have everything I want protected – my iPad Pro, my iPhone 13 Pro Max and my MacBook Pro – protected. You can choose which server in which country you want to use and you can see which of them has the faster speed.”

GazEllins, via Apple App Store

“Just been using it for a few days and it seems reliable. Barely any loss in speed (5 – 8Mbps). Still learning the desktop version. This one has plenty of settings to work with. The platform has a very clear and informative help desk database. So far, I like the simplicity of the software in general, but at the same time, it offers enough options for those who are more advanced. I am already enjoying a few of the many features discovered, such as the automatic connection of the fastest server.”