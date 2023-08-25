Shop around for cover

Use a price comparison site to compare new driver car insurance quotes from different insurers. Premiums can vary considerably for new drivers as some insurers are keen to have these customers while others purposefully price themselves out of the market.

Choose a car in a low insurance group

When buying your first car check which insurance group your intended purchase falls into. All cars are categorised into insurance groups from one to 50 – the more powerful and expensive your car, the higher the insurance group and the more you’ll pay. Cars such as the Fiat Panda, Ford Ka Plus or Nissan Micra are in group one, and so are the cheapest to insure. If an older or second-hand car is purchased, the insurance premium might be lower as a result of the lower value of the car itself. However, this won’t apply universally.

Increase your voluntary excess

The excess on your policy is the amount you’ll need to pay towards any claim. All policies have a compulsory excess; adding a voluntary excess too can lower your premium.

Add a parent as a named driver

New drivers can reduce their car insurance premiums by adding an adult (for instance, one or both of their parents) as a ‘named driver’ on their policy. However, it’s important to be honest about who actually drives the car the most – lying to get cheaper premiums is known as ‘fronting’ and is illegal.

Drive less

You’ll need to state your estimated annual mileage when you buy car insurance. It might be tricky to estimate this figure as a new driver but bear in mind that low mileage means fewer chances of an accident, and, in turn, lower premiums.

Avoid modifications

Insurers don’t like modifications, such as spoilers and tinted windows – these changes to your car will result in higher premiums.

Install security measures

Having an immobiliser or tracker in your car can reduce your insurance premium as there is less chance of it being stolen and an increased chance of recovery if it is. Dash-cams can be useful to prove what happened in the event of an accident.

Drive carefully

It’s important for new drivers to build up a NCB – you can do this by driving carefully and not making any claims on your policy. A NCB means your insurance will be cheaper when it’s up for renewal. Keeping a clean licence will help too, as speeding and motoring convictions mean paying more for insurance.

Take Pass Plus

This is an advanced driving course which teaches drivers to improve their skills and drive more safely. Once you’ve completed Pass Plus and got a Pass Plus certificate, you will qualify for a discount from some insurers.

Consider telematics

With a telematics or black box car insurance policy, your insurer will monitor your driving habits via a device fitted in your car. Drive well and you’ll get cheaper cover.

Think about pay-as-you-go

Sometimes called pay-per-mile insurance, this type of policy charges you a set rate for insurance for each mile you drive. Your distance is measured by a telematics device in your car. Pay-as-you-go can work out good value for occasional drivers, but might be costly if you need to ramp up your mileage

Don’t accept your renewal quote

When you’ve had your own car insurance policy for a year your insurer will send you a renewal quote – but you don’t have to accept this. Instead compare prices elsewhere and make sure you state you have a NCB if yours is still intact.

It’s best to buy car insurance about three or four weeks before your renewal is due – studies show that drivers who leave it until the day their insurance is due for renewal could pay 50 per cent more than those who arranged it in advance.

Pay premiums annually

If you can afford to, it’s best to pay your car insurance premium in one go each year. Most insurers offer the option to pay monthly, but this works out more expensive.