New driver insurance UK 2024 guide

Written by Emma Lunn
Updated January 04, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • What is new driver insurance?
  • What is the cost of car insurance for new drivers?
  • How to find cheap insurance for new drivers
  • How does telematics insurance work for new drivers?
  • How does pay-as-you-go insurance work for new drivers?
  • What information do I need to get first time driver insurance?
  • Additional cover options for new drivers
  • How to compare the cheap car insurance for new drivers quotes
  • What are the cheapest car models to insure for new drivers?
  • Frequently asked questions about new driver insurance

Everyone driving a car on a public road in the UK is legally required to have car insurance – and this includes new drivers. Driving without insurance is illegal. If you’re caught behind the wheel without cover, you could be fined and/or disqualified from driving.

If you’ve just passed your driving test and are buying your first car, it’s your responsibility to insure it. New driver insurance can be quite expensive due to a lack of driving experience. But having cover in your name will enable you to build up a no claims bonus (NCB) which will mean access to cheaper insurance in the future.

If you’re driving someone else’s car, you’ll need to be a named driver on their car insurance policy. If you passed your test in an automatic car, you’ll only be insured to drive automatic cars, not manual vehicles. Automatics tend to cost more to insure than manual cars because they are typically more expensive to buy and of a higher specification.

What is new driver insurance?

New driver insurance is car insurance suitable for people who have recently passed their driving test. New drivers can apply for standard car insurance or specialised products designed for new or young drivers. 

Whatever type of car insurance you choose, it’s important to understand the different types of car insurance and what is covered by each type.

Third party

This is the minimum level of cover you legally need. It covers damage to other people’s vehicles and property, and injuries suffered by other people. However, if you cause an accident, it won’t cover damage to your own car or your injuries. It also won’t pay out if your car is stolen or damaged by a fire.

Third party fire and theft

This type of insurance includes third party cover but will also payout if your car is damaged or destroyed by fire, or stolen.

Fully comprehensive

The highest level of car insurance, fully comprehensive, covers third party, fire and theft, but it also includes damage to your own car and your own injuries. This means you can claim for repairs to your car after an accident and your own medical expenses, even if the accident was your fault. A full comp policy might also include cover for vandalism and legal expenses.

What is the cost of car insurance for new drivers?

It can be tricky to find cheap insurance for new drivers. This is because young or new drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident due to their lack of driving experience.

How much new or young drivers pay for car insurance will depend on various factors including the make and model of your car and where you live.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), drivers aged 17 to 24 only make up 7 per cent of UK licence holders and drive fewer miles than average, but this age group is involved in 24 per cent of all fatal collisions.

Admiral is one of the largest car insurers in the UK and includes brands Bell, Elephant and Diamond. It states the UK average annual premium cost for car insurance in July 2023 as £1,038. It says that drivers aged between 17 and 18 should expect to pay 77 per cent more than the national average, with an average annual premium of £1,840. Drivers aged 19 to 21 can expect to pay 39 per cent more, with average premiums of £1,440, while those aged 22 to 25 typically pay £1,140. 

Some cars are more expensive to insure than others, so it pays to research quotes for different vehicles before purchasing a second-hand or new car. (Adobe)

New driver insurance usually costs more than learner driver insurance. Learner drivers on a provisional licence are always driving under supervision, which means they are less risky for insurers. New drivers who have passed their test can drive alone – but a lack of experience means this demographic presents a higher insurance risk. 

How to find cheap insurance for new drivers

Shop around for cover

Use a price comparison site to compare new driver car insurance quotes from different insurers. Premiums can vary considerably for new drivers as some insurers are keen to have these customers while others purposefully price themselves out of the market.

Choose a car in a low insurance group

When buying your first car check which insurance group your intended purchase falls into. All cars are categorised into insurance groups from one to 50 – the more powerful and expensive your car, the higher the insurance group and the more you’ll pay. Cars such as the Fiat Panda, Ford Ka Plus or Nissan Micra are in group one, and so are the cheapest to insure. If an older or second-hand car is purchased, the insurance premium might be lower as a result of the lower value of the car itself. However, this won’t apply universally.

Increase your voluntary excess

The excess on your policy is the amount you’ll need to pay towards any claim. All policies have a compulsory excess; adding a voluntary excess too can lower your premium.

Add a parent as a named driver

New drivers can reduce their car insurance premiums by adding an adult (for instance, one or both of their parents) as a ‘named driver’ on their policy. However, it’s important to be honest about who actually drives the car the most – lying to get cheaper premiums is known as ‘fronting’ and is illegal.

Drive less

You’ll need to state your estimated annual mileage when you buy car insurance. It might be tricky to estimate this figure as a new driver but bear in mind that low mileage means fewer chances of an accident, and, in turn, lower premiums.

Avoid modifications

Insurers don’t like modifications, such as spoilers and tinted windows – these changes to your car will result in higher premiums. 

Install security measures

Having an immobiliser or tracker in your car can reduce your insurance premium as there is less chance of it being stolen and an increased chance of recovery if it is. Dash-cams can be useful to prove what happened in the event of an accident.

Drive carefully

It’s important for new drivers to build up a NCB – you can do this by driving carefully and not making any claims on your policy. A NCB means your insurance will be cheaper when it’s up for renewal. Keeping a clean licence will help too, as speeding and motoring convictions mean paying more for insurance. 

Take Pass Plus

This is an advanced driving course which teaches drivers to improve their skills and drive more safely. Once you’ve completed Pass Plus and got a Pass Plus certificate, you will qualify for a discount from some insurers.

Consider telematics

With a telematics or black box car insurance policy, your insurer will monitor your driving habits via a device fitted in your car. Drive well and you’ll get cheaper cover.

Think about pay-as-you-go

Sometimes called pay-per-mile insurance, this type of policy charges you a set rate for insurance for each mile you drive. Your distance is measured by a telematics device in your car. Pay-as-you-go can work out good value for occasional drivers, but might be costly if you need to ramp up your mileage 

Don’t accept your renewal quote

When you’ve had your own car insurance policy for a year your insurer will send you a renewal quote – but you don’t have to accept this. Instead compare prices elsewhere and make sure you state you have a NCB if yours is still intact.

It’s best to buy car insurance about three or four weeks before your renewal is due – studies show that drivers who leave it until the day their insurance is due for renewal could pay 50 per cent more than those who arranged it in advance. 

Pay premiums annually

If you can afford to, it’s best to pay your car insurance premium in one go each year. Most insurers offer the option to pay monthly, but this works out more expensive. 

How does telematics insurance work for new drivers?

Telematics insurance is often marketed towards new or young drivers. With this type of car insurance, your driving is monitored via a smartphone app or a ‘black box’ fitted to your car. 

Telematics uses GPS and several internal sensors to monitor your driving, specifically looking at:

  • The time of day you drive
  • How far you drive and where
  • How sharply you brake 
  • Cornering skills
  • The speed you drive and how fast you accelerate

Some policies monitor your driving then offer you money back if you drive well, or a discount at renewal. Others will alter your monthly premiums based on your previous month’s driving.

How does pay-as-you-go insurance work for new drivers?

Telematics is also used by a small number of insurers to offer ‘pay-as-you-go’ car insurance. 

In this case the black box tracks the number of miles you drive each month, and you’re billed at a set rate for each one. This means it can work out to be a cheap option for new drivers who don’t drive many miles.  

Pay-as-you-go is different from a standard telematics policy, as it only looks at how many miles you do, not your driving skills. 

What information do I need to get first time driver insurance?

When you apply for your first car insurance policy, the price comparison site or insurer will ask questions about both you and your car.

Here’s what you need to tell them about: 

Your carYou
Make and modelName and date of birth
ValueAddress
Year of registrationType of driving licence and the year you got it
Registered owner and keeperDriving convictions
Security and modificationsOccupation
What you plan to use the car for (social/commuting)Details of previous car insurance claims (for instance, while learning)
Engine size and number of seatsNamed drivers
Predicted annual mileageHomeowner status
Where the car is kept during the day/overnightMarital status/dependents

Additional cover options for new drivers

Car insurance policies vary regarding what they cover for new drivers. Some of the things below will be covered as standard on new driver insurance policies, while others can be covered for an extra fee.

When choosing a car insurance policy as a new driver, think about the additional cover options that will be most useful for you.

Breakdown cover

This provides you with roadside assistance if your car breaks down and is sometimes offered in partnership with the AA or RAC. 

The most basic breakdown cover is ‘roadside assistance’ whereby a mechanic will help if you breakdown on the road, but not at your home. More comprehensive breakdown cover includes breaking down at home, and may include onward travel to your destination including hire cars and hotels.

Courtesy car

A courtesy car is one you’re given by your insurance company while your car is being repaired following an accident. It can be a lifesaver if you use your car everyday, but might not be worth it if you have access to another car or don’t drive much.

Windscreen cover

This covers damages to your car’s windscreen, including repairing chips and cracks as well as full replacements. Chips can often turn into bigger cracks so it’s worth getting them fixed. New drivers should be aware that it can be illegal to drive with a cracked windscreen if you can’t see the road properly.

Car keys cover

This covers the costs of replacing and reprogramming lost or stolen car keys. Replacement keys for old-style cars normally cost about £200 but remote or keyless entry to a more modern car could cost up to £1,000.

Wrong fuel cover

Mis-fuelling cover will pay for the cost of draining and cleaning your tank, or the cost of repairs, if you put diesel in a petrol car or petrol in a diesel car.

No claims discount protection

An optional cover which protects your no claims discount (NCD) from one (or more) ‘at fault’ claim each year. New drivers without a NCD won’t need this in their first year of driving, but it’s useful after you have built up several years’ NCB.

Driving abroad

UK car insurance includes third party cover if you take your car to the EU and a handful of other countries. But you might need to pay extra if you want full comprehensive cover while abroad.

Legal expenses

Offers financial protection against legal fees if you’re involved in an accident that’s not your fault. This may include personal injury, excess recovery and loss of earnings.

Personal effects

Provides cover for lost, stolen or damaged personal belongings left in the car. There will usually be a total limit and single item limit for this and a stipulation that you haven’t been negligent.

Admiral have stated that the cheapest car for a 17 to 25 year old to insure is a Peugeot 108. (Adobe)

How to compare the cheap car insurance for new drivers quotes

Most drivers use a price comparison website to compare car insurance quotes. They are free to use as they make their money from commission and advertising.

The main car insurance price comparison sites in the UK are Moneysupermarket.com, Comparethemarket.com, GoCompare.com, Uswitch.com and Confused.com. Not all insurers are on comparison websites – for example, Direct Line and NFU Mutual are not on them.

Here’s what to look for when comparing new driver car insurance quotes:

Factors to considerWhat it means
Level of coverThird party/ third party fire and theft/ fully comprehensive
PremiumAnnual cost of the policy
Total excessAmount the policyholder pays in the event of a claim
Optional extrasAdd-ons such as legal expenses, windscreen cover and personal belongings
Courtesy carA car you can drive while yours is being repaired in the event of a claim
Breakdown coverAssistance if your car breaks down on the road/at home
Legal expensesFinancial protection against legal fees if you're involved in an accident that's not your fault. For instance, personal injury, excess recovery, loss of earnings
Personal accidentProvides you or your family with financial support if you're injured or die in an accident
TelematicsA black box fitted in your car to monitor your driving

All mainstream insurers offer cover to new drivers. There are also a number of specialists who focus on new drivers. These include:

  • Marmalade

Marmalade specialises in drivers aged 17 to 34 and claims young drivers could save more than £300 insuring their car with Marmalade versus the average UK quote for drivers aged under 25. Marmalade offers new driver insurance, telematics insurance, named driver cover and pay-as-you-go insurance. 

  • A-Plan 

A-Plan is designed for young drivers aged 17 to 27 insured on their parent’s car. Running alongside the parents’ car insurance, A-Plan uses black box technology to help new drivers develop safe driving skills and start earning their own NCB.

  • Bell

Part of car insurance giant Admiral, Bell offers telematics insurance for new and young drivers. Unlike most other telematics policies, the black box only needs to be fitted for three months of the policy. If you are considered a safe driver after this time, you’ll get a discount on your premium.

  • Churchill

Part of the Direct Line Group, Churchill offers Drivesure telematics insurance cover for new and young drivers. The policy offers an upfront discount in your first year after you’ve passed your test.

  • Carrot

Carrot uses telematics to offer a Safe Driver policy to reward drivers with a discount on future insurance after a year of safe driving. Drivers can also earn Carrot Points which can be swapped for high street vouchers.

What are the cheapest car models to insure for new drivers?

The cheapest cars to insure for new and young drivers are usually smaller, cheaper and less powerful than other cars.

Insurers use a grouping system designed by industry experts to categorise each car model into one of 50 insurance groups. Cars placed in group 1 are cheapest to insure, and 50 the most expensive.

If you’re thinking of buying a particular car, you can check which insurance group it’s in using Parker’s.

The following table uses data from insurer Admiral to show which cars were the cheapest for 17 to 25 year olds to insure in July 2023. 

Car modelAverage policy cost with Admiral
Peugeot 108£885.60
Volkswagen Up!£933.81
Skoda Citigo£940.58
Fiat 500£989.22
Citroen C1£994.02
Vauxhaull Adam£1,000.64
Hyundai i10£1,045.95
Fiat Panda£1,045.95
Hyundai i20£1,053.94
Suzuki Alto£1,053.94

Frequently asked questions about new driver insurance

emma lunn

Emma Lunn

Money Writer

Emma Lunn is a multi-award winning journalist who specialises in personal finance and consumer issues. 

With more than 18 years’ experience in personal finance, Emma has covered topics including mortgages, first-time buyers, leasehold, banking, debt, budgeting, broadband, energy, pensions and investments. 

Emma’s one of the most prolific freelance personal finance journalists with a back catalogue of work in newspapers such as The Guardian, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph, the Mail on Sunday, and the Mirror. 

As a freelancer she has also completed various in-house contracts at The Guardian, The Independent, Mortgage Solutions, Orange, and Moneywise. She also writes regularly for specialist magazines and websites such as Property Hub, Mortgage Strategy and YourMoney.com. 

She has a real passion for helping people learn about money – especially when many people are struggling to get by in today’s challenging economic climate – and prides herself on simplifying complex subjects.

