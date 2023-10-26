Whether you choose personal or vehicle breakdown cover, you’ll need to select the level of cover you need.
Policies can be tailored with a range of benefits, including:
Roadside assistance
This is the foundation of breakdown cover and provides assistance if you break down at the side of the road. You can call out a mechanic to change your tire or jump-start your car. If your car can’t be fixed on the road, it may be towed to a local garage for repair, but you’ll need to check your policy for the specific terms.
National recovery
This type of cover offers roadside assistance wherever you break down. If repairs can’t be completed on the spot, your car will be towed to any location in the UK. This level of cover provides extra peace of mind for those who regularly drive a long way from home.
Onward travel
If your car can’t be fixed by the roadside, onward travel will help you get home. The details vary among policies but can include public transport tickets, courtesy cars and, in some cases, overnight accommodation.
European recovery
A big European road trip can put a lot of pressure on an older car. European recovery will ensure you get the roadside support you need when you’re driving on the Continent. It’s important to check exactly what’s covered; pay particular attention to whether you’ll get a courtesy car to carry on your journey and how you and your car will get back to the UK if it can’t be fixed.
Home start or at-home cover
These policies cover breakdowns that occur close to home (typically up to a mile) or in your drive. If you have a new car, this may not be worth paying for, but if you have an older car and worry about the battery on cold mornings, it can be a sensible investment.
In addition to breakdown cover for cars, vans and motorbikes, you can get breakdown cover for motorhomes, and business owners can arrange breakdown cover for a fleet of vehicles.
What isn’t included in breakdown cover?
What’s not covered by your policy will largely be determined by the benefits you choose. For example, a home start won’t be covered if you selected only roadside assistance.
However, there are some notable exclusions that may apply to all levels of cover.
These can include:
- Failure to maintain your car: Your breakdown cover may not help if your call-out is the result of a lack of maintenance, such as not topping up your oil. Some, but not all, policies provide cover for misfueling
- Recurring faults: Policies often limit the number of call-outs or refuse cover if you’ve neglected to repair a known fault
- Recovery of your car after an accident: Some providers won’t tow your car if it’s been involved in an accident
- Cover in Europe: Even if your car is insured to drive in Europe, your breakdown cover may not extend to the Continent unless you have specifically selected it
- Breakdowns on private land: Some providers may only cover breakdowns on roads and may not come out if you’re stuck in a car park at a shopping centre or tourist attraction. If they do, you may be charged an extra fee for recovery
- Transport of pets or livestock: Even if your policy covers your onward travel arrangements, that may exclude any four-legged friends you have in your vehicle. In some cases, it will come down to the mechanic’s discretion
As with any insurance policy, exclusions will vary among providers, so it’s important to check what is and isn’t covered without making any assumptions.