Policy Expert home insurance | Policies compared with competitors

Policy Expert has a Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of five, with more than 65,970 online reviews. Five-star reviews make up 78 per cent of the total, while one- to three-star reviews make up just 5 per cent of the total. Most of the complaints focus on difficulties encountered while making claims, and not being able to access online accounts. It should be noted that these figures also include reviews of car insurance products.

“Kamal was so efficient at sorting my home insurance; friendly and helpful from the start. It makes it so much easier to ask questions and take your time to make sure the policy you have is right for you. Thank you Kamal!”

Donna Hall, via Trustpilot

“Setting up online account access is difficult if you have both car and home insurance. I expected to have one login but you have to use a login for each policy, as the home and car departments don’t talk to each other. This means that your password manager doesn’t work. It would be useful and would have saved an hour and a half if we knew this at the time of trying to set them up! It would be so easy to have one login and then select which of your policies you want. The cover and price of both policies are great. Can’t comment on claims or payouts as you only find this out when the worst happens.”

David, via Trustpilot

“It seems as though the majority of positive reviews on here haven’t actually needed to make a claim. Unfortunately, when you do need to claim, you’ll be passed onto Trinity Claims/QIC Europe, who are an absolute nightmare to deal with; they take an age to answer the phone and will try their hardest to reject your claim under wear and tear or literally anything they can grasp at. The price is good on the surface but, in my opinion, you’re paying Policy Expert to say you’re insured, not to actually be insured. Stay far, far away if you can.”