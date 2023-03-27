Is a free VPN the best VPN? Let’s see if free really is a price worth paying for internet security
With online fraud on the rise, consumer confidence in internet security has waned in recent years. People are becoming ever-more security conscious and are looking for ways to protect themselves when online. In fact, Apple – along with other big tech companies – has recognised this and is actively building security and privacy features into its products, as well as putting it front and centre in its marketing.
A VPN (virtual private network) is a great way to protect your data while using the internet. A VPN basically works by hiding the location of your phone or computer and encrypting your data, so it can’t be accessed by cyber criminals.
There are an awful lot of VPNs to choose from, both paid and free options. The question is: is it worth paying for a VPN or will a free one do the job? In this guide, we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of free VPNs, how to choose a free VPN, and review the best ones. We also compare what you get with the best paid options.
If you’re looking for a quick answer, then a free VPN can be good if you’re in a pinch, but isn’t a great choice if you’re serious about your online privacy or are a heavy internet user. You’re much better off with a paid VPN. Read on to find out how we came to this conclusion.
Free VPNs vs paid
The two main differences between a free and paid VPN is the amount of data that can be encrypted per month – free VPNs are very limited, while paid VPNs are unlimited – and with the number of servers and server locations a user can access.
A higher number of servers usually means that the VPN performance (download and upload speed) will remain high, even under heavy load, while having more servers in more countries will increase security as well as the number of countries where you can locate your IP.
And, while some free VPNs can access online video streaming services, the quality of the stream is severely limited due to the relatively small bandwidth and the low data allocation.
Best free VPNs compared
This table compares the best free VPNs against one another, as well as our Editor’s Choice for paid VPN – ExpressVPN – for reference. As you can see, there’s quite a difference between paid and free in the world of VPNs and even comparable features come with one caveat or another.
For example, ProtonVPN Free has unlimited data, but only gives you three server locations to choose from, while Atlas VPN Free can stream video, but its data allocation is so low, you won’t get much video streamed before you run out.
Servers
Countries
Data limit
Platforms supported
Torrenting
Unblocks streaming
Audited no-log policy
ExpressVPN (paid)
3,000
94
None
10
Yes
Yes
Yes
ProtonVPN Free
100
3
None
6
No
No
Yes
PrivadoVPN Free
12
10
10GB /month
6
No
Yes**
No
Windscribe Free
11
11
2GB – 15GB /month*
12
Yes
Yes**
No
Atlas VPN Free
3
3
5GB
4
Yes
Yes**
Yes
Hide/me Free VPN
5
5
10GB
19
Yes
No
Yes
*>2GB data requires email verification, social media promotion
** Limited library access; video/audio quality reduced by bandwidth limits
How free VPNs make money
There’s nothing for free on the internet; if you’re not paying for something, then you’re the product – or so goes the infamous saying. This is never more true than with a free VPN – servers, infrastructure, and engineers cost money and they have to be paid for somehow – through the user.
There are a couple of ways for free VPNs to make money. Firstly, and somewhat ironically, if you’re using a VPN to protect your personal information, they can sell your data. This is usually any data that you’ve given them, including your email address and location, as well as your browsing history, which advertisers can use to efficiently target ads at you
The second way is through pop-up ads in the VPN apps. With potentially millions of users, this method can be enough to sustain a business just through clicks on ads.
Another strategy to watch out for is the upsell. Most free VPNs will limit your monthly data allowance and encourage you to sign up for a paid plan when you run out.
Pros
Cons
Try before you buy
Your browsing history can sometimes be sold to brokers
Some security is better than none
Limited number of servers
Reduced number of locations to choose from
Often lighter security
Usually a limit on data
Not good for streaming content
Limited app support
Some have adverts
Are free VPNs safe?
Many free VPNs are specced-down versions of the company’s full VPN, so will use the same servers, same encryption protocols, and same policies of the paid version. So, on an encryption level, the best free VPNs are as safe as paid ones.
That said, free VPNs on the Google Play store have a reputation of being leaky. According to ProPrivacy, more than 40 per cent of these free VPN apps leak users’ data online through poor privacy practices. Our advice: don’t download a free VPN app from Google Play unless you’ve thoroughly researched it beforehand and are confident that it has stringent data management practices in place.
One other thing to look out for is how the VPN company looks after your data. Some smaller providers will sell your data to brokers, so this could be considered a risk, especially if you’re looking to stay 100 per cent anonymous online.
Do free VPNs work with Netflix?
While some free VPNs can access Netflix and other streaming services (many simply cannot), they will usually limit your bandwidth (the rate at which data is transferred), resulting in poor image and sound quality.
In addition, the low data allocation provided by free VPNs is completely unsuitable for streaming any serious amount of video and audio. Using a free VPN for this purpose will eat up that allocation in no time at all.
Free VPN or free trial?
A free VPN will offer the user the features of a VPN for free for an unlimited time, whereas a free trial VPN will not. After the free period is over, the user is charged for continued use. Payment details are almost always taken when the user signs up or creates an account, so the user will be charged automatically, unless the account is cancelled before the trial period ends.
A free VPN will usually have a very limited feature set; the aim of the provider is to upsell the user to the paid, full-featured version of the software.
A free VPN or a VPN with a free trial is a good way to test the service and give you a good idea of its effectiveness and its performance.
Best free trial VPNs
Very few VPNs have a bona-fide free trial, instead offering a money-back guarantee for an initial period (usually 30 days) when you sign up for six months or more. While this technically does qualify as a free trial, it requires that you pay the full price up front and remember to cancel before the end of the so-called trial period.
The VPNs with the longest free trials, which don’t require an upfront payment, are as follows:
VPN
Free trial period
Payment details at sign up
Avast SecureLine
60 days
Yes
Norton Secure VPN
30 days
Yes
F-Secure
30 days
No
Malwarebytes VPN
7 days
No
Surfshark*
7 days
Yes
*Free version only for Android, iOS, and macOS
Avast SecureLine, Norton Secure VPN, and Surshark all offer free trials where the payment is taken after the trial period but do require payment details when you first sign up. Remember to cancel before the end of the trial period if you don’t want to be charged for a monthly or annual plan.
How to choose a free VPN
Encryption and security
The industry standard for encryption is AES-256, which is effectively uncrackable; no encryption is completely secure, given enough time, but AES-256 would take millions of years to break using the technology currently available. It’s often referred to as ‘military grade’, as it’s employed by the US military. So look out for either of these terms and you’ll know the VPN has top security.
Audited ‘no-logs’ privacy policy
A no-log privacy policy is a promise made by the provider that they won’t retain any of your data, such as your browsing history. But how do you know if it’s keeping its promise? The best VPNs are regularly audited by third parties, such as Delotte, to test their privacy and security practices. So make sure if a VPN provider has a no-log policy it’s an audited one.
Download/upload speed and latency (ping)
A drop-off in broadband speed is to be expected when using a VPN, especially when accessing international servers. This is usually due to the distance the data has to travel, so servers farther away will be slower than those that are closer. The best VPNs retain more of your base broadband speed.
Company HQ
A VPN provider has to comply with the data laws of the country in which it is registered, so this can affect the data it does and does not collect. This can affect your privacy. We recommend choosing a provider based in a country with more relaxed data retention and sharing laws.
Time in market
A good indicator of a VPN provider’s credibility is the age of the business. It’s also worth checking its Trustpilot page for the overall rating and the number of reviews.
Data limit and server locations
Paid VPNs nearly always give you unlimited access to their servers, but free VPNs will limit both the number of locations and servers, as well the amount of data you can protect. This varies from provider to provider: it can be as little as one location and server and 2GB of data to six servers and 15GB of data.
Proton VPN is part of the Proton suite of apps and services, which includes Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive. Proton was founded in 2014 by a group of scientists who met at CERN, with the objective to provide private email; Proton VPN was born out of the need to better protect the activists and journalists who use Proton Mail.
That said, Proton VPN Free is for anyone who values web privacy, not just users of Proton Mail; it is the unpaid version of its VPN application.
Data limit
Proton VPN Free is one of the few free VPNs to offer unlimited data, which is a huge plus. Most free VPNs limit bandwidth to a few gigabytes per month, while some will let you boost your allowance through either promoting them on your social media channels or signing up for an email. Not so with Proton VPN Free – unlimited data really is a major advantage over its rivals.
How to use
The Proton VPN desktop and phone apps look modern, are easy-to-use, and are very responsive. They basically work just like the paid version of Proton VPN, only with various features and (mostly) servers locked out.
Connecting to one of the three available server locations – Netherlands, United States, and Japan – is as easy as you would expect. There’s also an option to simply connect to the fastest server, inevitably the one closest to you – in our case the server in the Netherlands.
The Proton VPN app enables users to set up their own custom profiles for different uses (Proton VPN)
There are plenty of features, which are, pleasingly, unlocked for free users, such as the ability to create different profiles for different use-cases. For example, you might want to download a file via a torrent, so you can customise your connection for peer-to-peer (P2P), choose the encryption protocol and the server you want to connect to.
Similarly, you can create custom profiles for The Onion Router (Tor) and Secure Core usage, or simply one that connects to your favourite server location. Basically, there’s plenty of scope here for serious users to get the most out of their VPN.
Security
Just like the paid version, Proton VPN Free doesn’t log data and has been audited by a third party, so we know it’s good for its word. Its headquarters are in Switzerland, which has stringent privacy-focussed data laws, so any small amounts of data that are retained will be safe from government eyes. AES-256 encryption is provided as standard by Proton VPN and it features OpenVPN (UDP and TCP) and Wireguard protocols.
Performance
Normally we would test how well a VPN performs while on the closest server, ie, a UK to UK test. However, with Proton VPN Free’s limited server options, that wasn’t possible; the closest server to our team was the Netherlands.
Even so, this server proved to be very good, returning a download degradation from our baseline speeds without the VPN connected of only 91 per cent and upload of 95 per cent – numbers that are comparable to paid VPNs. Our UK to US test also returned good results, with an average of 86 per cent download and 95 per cent upload, but UK to Japan was poor, with an average of just 5.5 per cent download value, so a miserly 3Mbps from a base 50+Mbps broadband connection.
One downside to Proton VPN Free is it’s not usable for streaming video – you won’t have access to the servers that are built for this purpose.
Download speed (Mbps)
Percentage of base download speed
Upload speed (Mbps)
Percentage of base upload speed
Latency
No VPN
53.94
18.54
17
UK to NL
49.48
91.70%
17.62
95%
21
UK to US
46.41
86.00%
17.68
95%
170
UK to JP
2.96
5.50%
2.13
12%
506
Customer service
The Proton VPN team is contactable via a support form, email, and through Twitter. It also has a good online wiki, with detailed information and clear, concise help documentation.
Verdict
Proton VPN Free is the clear winner here. Its rivals’ data caps are miserly compared with Proton VPN Free’s unlimited data allocation, and its apps are a level above the competition. Performance is good for a free service; comparable with the best paid VPNs out there. The limited server locations is a real downside, however, but if you’re in need of basic web privacy, then there really is only one choice: Proton VPN Free. Just don’t expect it to be usable for streaming video.
PrivadoVPN is a relative newcomer to the VPN market, having been founded just four years ago. Based in Geneva, the PrivadoVPN team comprises a small cohort of programmers and security experts.
Data limit
You’ll get 10GB of data per month with ProvadoVPN. Clearly, an unlimited amount of data is best, but 10GB is decent, as long as you’re not planning to do much browsing or – especially – streaming video or music.
How to use
Simplicity is the key with the PrivadoVPN app (PrivadoVPN)
The PrivadoVPN Free apps are about as basic as they come, enabling you to connect to a server, choose your server location and enable a kill switch. There are a few more options in the settings, however, where you can choose an encryption protocol and which apps will connect via a secure tunnel (branded by PrivadoVPN as SmartRoute).
Security
PrivadoVPN Free has a no-log policy, although it has not been audited by a third party, as of yet. It offers three options for encryption: IKEv2, WireGuard, and OpenVPN (both UDP and TCP protocols). Like ProtonVPN, PrivadoVPN’s headquarters are located in Switzerland, so user data is protected under Swiss law, and doesn’t come under EU (or US) jurisdiction.
Performance
PrivadoVPN Free’s UK server proved to be good if not great, giving our testers 85 per cent download speed of base broadband performance. Upload was better with 95 per cent of base. Dropoff was even more pronounced on its US server, giving us just 65 per cent of the download base speed. For the final test, PrivadoVPN Free’s limited server options meant that Argentina was the farthest location we could test – this gave us a decent 47 per cent of base upload but a poor 12 per cent download.
Download speed (Mbps)
Percentage of base download speed
Upload speed
Percentage of base upload speed
Latency
No VPN
67.3
18.57
16
UK to UK
56.96
85.00%
17.71
95%
25
UK to US
43.55
65.00%
12.15
65%
160
UK to Arg
31.38
47.00%
2.32
12%
378
Customer service
PrivadoVPN’s customer support consists of a good online wiki and email. Sadly, there’s no chat or phone options available.
Verdict
PrivadoVPN Free is a decent choice. It will give you good, if limited, internet privacy and is a good choice if you need a relatively small amount of data each month. Local server speed is decent, as is the security on offer. It is possible to stream video with Privado VPN’s free servers, but we wouldn’t want to, given the drop in quality and limited data allocation. If streaming is your primary reason to get a VPN, then you’ll need to invest in a paid option.
Windscribe is another relative newcomer to the VPN market, having been founded in 2016 in Canada. Its VPN app is just one of a number of online security features that it offers, alongside malware and tracker blocking.
Data limit
On the surface of it, 15GB of data might seem like a relatively generous allocation, but that upper end comes with caveats. You’ll get 2GB when you sign up for Windscribe Free, which you can increase to 10GB by confirming your email address. A further 5GB bump requires you to send a tweet about the service, and you’ll need at least three followers to qualify.
That said, 10GB is decent and enough data to protect yourself while using email or messaging apps, but not suitable for browsing or streaming data.
How to use
The Windscribe desktop app is tiny, which makes it unobtrusive if you wish to keep it in view at all times. Server locations are selected via a dropdown menu from below the main app interface; there are options for favourites, static IPs, and custom configurations.
The Windscribe desktop app is certainly small and unobtrusive, should you wish to keep it on-screen (Windscribe)
It takes a bit of digging, but the app enables you to choose a preferred protocol, as well as use some of Windscribe’s own privacy filters, such as automotive malware and trackers blocking, as well as blockers for social networks, gambling, and clickbait-style ads. You can also select which apps will use split tunnelling.
Security
Windscribe Free boasts AES-256 encryption; you can either let Windscribe choose the best encryption protocol or select from WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN (UDP and TCP), Stealth, and WStunnel. In spite of a no-log policy, Windscribe has yet to be audited by a third party, unlike some of its competitors. Data privacy laws in Canada aren’t as robust as those in, say, Switzerland, so having its headquarters in Toronto could potentially be an issue for some.
Performance
Windscribe Free’s UK to UK test was very good, giving us results that were nearly on-par with the Proton VPN Free test above. However, for our US test, things degraded quickly, with a download speed of just 68 per cent of the base speed. Canada was the farthest we could test with Windscribe Free’s servers and this came back, unsurprisingly, similar to the US server with a download speed just 64 per cent of base. Upload speed was twice as slow, however, returning just 40 per cent of the base upload speed.
Download speed (Mbps)
Percentage of base download speed
Upload speed
Percentage of base upload speed
Latency
No VPN
62.75
18.61
16
UK to UK
56.64
90.00%
17.59
95%
19
UK to US
42.9
68.00%
15.51
83%
201
UK to Can
40.23
64.00%
7.63
40%
303
Customer service
The Windscribe VPN support page features a robust database, with plenty of help and how to pages. It also has a decent chatbot – named Garry – and you can contact the team via Discord or problem solve on Windscribe’s sub-Reddit.
Verdict
Windscribe’s free VPN is a fair choice, but is in a clear third place on this list. Its servers test well, especially for local use. However, its basic data allocation is very small (just 2GB) but is easily upgradable to a decent amount with email verification. With privacy, we would definitely recommend a VPN with an audited no-log policy, so Windscribe falls short here. And, like PrivadoVPN Free, it’s possible to stream video but not recommended. Again, you’ll need a paid VPN if you want to do much of this.
Slow download and upload speeds on every free server
Includes some advanced features such as split-tunneling
Doesn't unblock streaming
The free version of Hide.me VPN offers a selection of features that make it a good choice for basic VPN usage. It also offers an audited no-logs policy, split-tunneling, which enables you to choose which apps use the VPN and which apps use your internet service provider’s (ISP) network, and a kill switch that automatically disconnects you from the internet if your VPN connection drops.
Data limit
Hide.me doesn’t match Proton VPN’s unlimited data for free users, but of the services that do have a data cap, it matches both PrivadoVPN and Windscribe with a generous 10GB (although, Windscribe users get a permanent 5GB extra if they tweet about the company, raising its limit to 15GB).
How to use
The Hide.me app is user-friendly and security features are well-integrated. Once connected to a VPN server, your connection is automatically secured with the encryption, and within the app IKEv2, OpenVPN or WireGuard VPN protocols are available. For expert users, there’s even the option to set up a custom DNS.
Security
Hide.me offers high-level security features even for free users. It uses AES-256 encryption. Hide.me also operates on a strict (and audited) no-logs policy. This policy was independently audited by Leon Juranic from DefenseCode Ltd, providing further assurance.
Compared to other free VPN providers, Hide.me stands out with its independently audited no-logs policy and strong encryption. While many VPNs offer similar levels of encryption, not all have their no-logs policy independently audited, which sets Hide.me apart.
Hide.me free’s speed with UK to UK VPN connection. (Ookla)
Performance
There are notable speed reductions when using Hide.me’s free VPN, compared with the baseline speeds without a VPN.
Our download speed, initially clocking in at 289.33Mbps without a VPN, experienced a significant decrease when connected to all the tested VPN servers. The UK server provided a speed of 47.67Mbps, the New York server offered a speed of 50.22 Mbps and the Singapore server recorded the lowest speed of 23.73Mbps. This suggests that the distance between the user and the VPN server may impact the download speeds, with longer distances generally resulting in slower speeds.
Download Speed (Mbps)
Degradation (% of base value)
Upload Speed (Mbps)
Degradation (% of base value)
Latency
Latency % increase from base value
No VPN
289.33
86.08
5ms
UK to UK
47.67
16%
4.47
5%
10ms
100%
UK to New York
50.22
17%
4.65
5%
178ms
3460%
UK to Singapore
23.73
8%
4.46
5%
230ms
4500%
Customer service
Hide.me offers one of the most fully-featured customer support service for free users that we’ve seen. Its live chat connects you in seconds, and we had responses to our support requests within six hours.
Verdict
Hide.me’s free VPN service is a good all-rounder in the world of free VPNs. The service has strong security, a kill switch and an audited no-logs policy. Hide.me also publishes annual transparency reports detailing the requests it receives for user data and how each is managed. However, Hide.me’s free VPN doesn’t support multihop connections and it lacks an ad blocker, which is a feature common in many other free VPNs.
The significant drop-off in speed when connected to any of the servers is what ultimately lets Hide.me down.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined the following categories:
Privacy and performance (30%)
Features and functionality (30%)
Reputation and credibility (25%)
Plans and pricing/value (10%)
Customer experience (5%)
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
Number and location of servers
Streaming service accessibility
Security features such as AES-256
Performance (upload, download, latency)
Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
Independent server-site security audits
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
Free VPNs Q&A
Most free VPNs have the option to choose location, although the number of locations are usually very limited when compared to the paid version. Some free VPNs that enable you to choose your location are ProtonVPN Free, PrivadoVPN Free, and Windscribe Free.
Free VPNs do enable users to hide their IP, similarly to a paid VPN. However, privacy and performance is limited because free VPNs usually offer far fewer server and location options, as well as a limited data allowance.
Like a paid VPN, a free VPN will let you connect to the internet privately by masking your computer or device’s location (IP address). Free VPNs differ from paid versions in that they usually have a limited feature set, with fewer servers and server locations, and limited data.
While you won’t pay money to use a free VPN, companies offering a free VPN, or a free version of their paid service, will often make money through other means, including selling user data to brokers, or with advertising.
The best free VPN: Summary
While free VPNs have their uses, we can’t really recommend you use one if you’re serious about internet security and online privacy.
We can envision where a free VPN could be useful in certain cases – say when you’re using public wifi in a coffee shop to send a few emails – but for regular web browsing, transferring files, or streaming online content, you’ll need something that packs a bigger punch.
With limited data, fewer servers and locations, ads, or the risk that your data is being sold to the highest bidder, as well as all the nagging upsell messages, free VPNs are the perfect example of you getting what you pay for.
In a pinch, a free VPN can give you basic internet privacy, but if you’re a heavy data user, then you’re much better off with a paid option. Free VPNs just aren’t worth the hassle.
