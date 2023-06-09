Which are the best double glazing companies in the UK?
Which has the best customer service?
Local double glazing window companies explained
FAQs about double glazing companies
Navigating the evolving landscape of home improvement can feel overwhelming, even for the most seasoned of homeowners. At the forefront is the challenge of creating an energy efficient property, and the installation of double glazed windows – designed to boost energy efficiency, reduce noise pollution, and increase property value – is a key element. However, as the number of double glazing companies continues to grow exponentially, it becomes increasingly difficult to decide which providers stand out in this competitive field.
The most recent data reveals that Everest has a widespread presence across England, Scotland, and Wales, making it the largest provider. However, it’s important to remember size doesn’t always equate to superior quality. Local, smaller-scale companies could surprise you with their product quality and services, often at more competitive prices.
How can I find double glazing companies near me?
Finding double glazing companies in your local area can be achieved through various methods. Start by conducting an online search using keywords such as “double glazing companies near me” in any reputable search engine.
Local business listings and online directories provide an overview of companies operating within a specific geographical area. They often contain basic business information and may feature customer testimonials. Browsing these reviews offers insights into the company’s professionalism, product quality, customer support, and after-sales service. This feedback can be a vital factor in your decision-making process, helping you gauge whether the company would fit your double glazing needs well.
Tapping into the experiences of your friends, family, or neighbours can also be a valuable resource. While online reviews provide a broad perspective, they may not always offer a complete or accurate representation of a company’s service quality. However, personal recommendations carry the weight of trust and firsthand experience.
Additionally, your contacts can provide practical insights you may not find online. For example, they could pass on information about the disruption level during installation, the work site’s cleanliness, the workers’ punctuality, and whether the project was completed within the expected timeframe and budget.
Many hardware suppliers have built relationships with local service providers over the years. These partnerships are often formed based on shared values of quality, reliability and customer satisfaction – making these stores a good source of information. Your local DIY store could be a fruitful avenue in your hunt for double glazing companies.
Get Free Windows Quotes
Compare quotes to get the best price on your new windows
Which are the best double glazing companies in the UK?
A broad spectrum of nationwide and local double glazing companies is available, each providing a range of options, from custom-made designs to cost-effective solutions. Identifying the best depends on individual factors such as your requirements, budget, and design tastes.
Best double glazing companies compared
Double glazing companies
Energy rating
Price range per window
Guarantee
Range of materials
Trustpilot rating
Everest
A+ for uPVC windows
£500–£3,200
10-year, 20-year or lifetime (for a fee) transferable guarantees
uPVC, aluminium, wood
4.3 stars
Anglian
A or A+ for double glazing uPVC; A++ for triple glazing
£250–£910
10-year guarantee for all parts and labour, 10 – 15 years for gas-filled windows
uPVC, aluminium, wood
3.9 stars
Safestyle
A
£250–£1,050
10–15-year standard guarantee (excluding handles)
uPVC
4.1 stars
Crystal
A+
£250–£1,050
10-year guarantee
uPVC
4.5 stars
Everest
Everest is one of the leading providers of double glazing services in the UK, with a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of five. The company is known for its top-tier craftsmanship and extensive product range, which includes windows, doors, and conservatories. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Everest offers energy-efficient and noise-reducing options, plus free upgrades to triple glazing.
Everest’s services come with comprehensive transferable guarantees – a 10- or 20-year warranty or, with an additional cost, lifetime cover, protecting homeowners against faulty products and installations. It also offers low-rate finance options, however, these are unavailable for properties on the Isle of Man.
Everest’s local consultants cover England, Scotland, and Wales.
Anglian Home Improvements
Anglian Home Improvements holds a significant position in the double glazing industry and covers all areas of England, Scotland and Wales. The company values its British manufacturing roots, producing durable, well-made products. Anglian’s double glazing offerings guarantee home insulation, energy efficiency, and boosted security, which is backed by a robust recycling scheme that could see homeowners saving up to £1,000 on new windows. With an impressive variety of styles and finishes, the company aims to provide solutions for all aesthetic tastes and functional requirements and has a Trustpilot rating of 3.9.
Anglian offers a 10-year guarantee for all parts and labour, a 10- to 15-year guarantee for all gas-filled windows, and low-rate finance options.
Safestyle
Safestyle is known for its quality service and competitive pricing, as well as its comprehensive sustainability scheme, which sees the company recycle or repurpose as much material from its customers’ old windows as possible. It offers a broad selection of windows and doors designed to improve your home’s energy efficiency. Safestyle says it is committed to providing high-quality installations and excellent customer service, with a like-for-like price promise that ensures you likely won’t find the same quality product and service for less.
The company provides a 10- to 12–year warranty, depending on the windows chosen. It also offers a two-year, interest-free payment plan, a ‘buy now, pay later’ option and a low-interest-rate loan.
Safestyle carries out installations across England and Wales and has a Trustpilot score of 4.1.
Crystal Home Improvements
A family-owned business, Crystal Home Improvements offers a wide range of products – from windows and doors to conservatories – which are all designed with energy efficiency and aesthetics in mind. Crystal prides itself on its customer-focused approach, delivering a personalised service, from initial consultation through installation and aftercare. It has a Trustpilot rating of 4.5.
Crystal provides a 10-year, no-quibble guarantee for parts and labour, a ‘buy now, pay later’ finance option and monthly payments.
Essex-based Crystal Home Improvements covers Essex, Hertfordshire, Epping, and the surrounding areas.
Get free windows quotes
Discover how much new windows would cost for your home by answering a few questions
Which double glazing window company provides the best customer service?
Determining which company provides the best customer service can be subjective, as it often depends on individual customer experiences and expectations. However, several factors can help evaluate a company’s customer service, such as response time, quality of communication, professionalism, and after-sales service.
There are a number of double glazing companies with a reputation for good customer service, including Everest, Anglian, and Safestyle. These companies have often been praised for their professional installation teams, responsive customer support, and reliable aftercare service. However, customer service quality can change over time, so it’s always a good idea to check the most recent customer reviews and ratings for any company you’re considering.
Local double glazing window companies explained
Local double glazing companies are a good option for new window installations (Adobe)
There are typically several ways to contact your local double glazing companies. Each method has its benefits, so consider what works best for you regarding convenience and comfort when deciding how to reach out.
Website inquiry
Most double glazing companies maintain an active online presence, typically through an official website. These websites often feature a “Contact Us” page, which can effectively initiate a conversation. This section will typically offer a contact form that allows you to fill in your details and write a brief description of your query or requirements. Once submitted, a representative from the company usually gets back to you via email or phone. Some websites also list direct email addresses or phone numbers, providing additional channels for you to reach out – while others even have virtual chat services to speak with an advisor online.
Social media
Companies today are increasingly active on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. These platforms can be a good way to connect with the company by sending them a direct message or commenting on their posts.
Phone call
Phone calls allow for a direct conversation with company representatives. It’s often a quicker way to address your queries and discuss your requirements. If the company’s phone number isn’t listed on its website, you can usually find it in an online business directory.
In-person visit
If the company has a physical location near you, such as a showroom or an office, you could consider visiting in person. This allows you to see its range of products, understand the quality of windows, and even meet with its team. Direct face-to-face communication can be beneficial, as it enables in-depth discussions about your requirements, the company’s offerings, and possible project timelines.
Frequently asked questions about double glazing companies
There are several instances when you might consider contacting a double glazing company:
Window replacement: If your existing windows are old, damaged, or inefficient, you should consider reaching out to a double glazing company. Double glazed windows can significantly improve the insulation of your home, potentially lowering your energy bills
New construction: If you’re in the process of building a new home, contacting a double glazing company during the early stages of construction ensures the window installation can be adequately planned and integrated into the building process
Noise issues: Living in a noisy area can result in significant disturbance and feelings of intrusion, and double glazing offers a practical solution
Energy efficiency goals: Double glazing is an impactful solution to a more sustainable home, reducing your energy consumption and the subsequent bills
Regarding timing, it’s worth noting that window replacement can be a significant job and may cause some disruption to your home life. Therefore, plan this work at a time when it will minimally impact your daily routine. Weather can also be a factor; spring or summer might be more suitable, as the installation process can temporarily expose your home to the elements.
It’s advisable to contact a few companies, gather quotes and discuss timelines before deciding on a provider and schedule. This process might take a few weeks, so factor this into your overall planning.
Installing new windows is a complex process that requires a certain level of expertise and technical skill. Therefore, it’s highly recommended to hire a professional double glazing company to handle the installation for the following reasons:
Expertise: Specialist double glazing companies have the necessary skills and knowledge to install your windows correctly. They understand the specific requirements of different types of windows and can provide advice on the best options for your home
Quality assurance: Professional companies usually offer a guarantee on their work. If anything goes wrong with the installation, they’re obligated to fix it at no extra cost. This is not the case if you attempt to install the windows yourself
Regulations: There are several building regulations related to window installation, with which you must comply. A professional company will be familiar with these rules and ensure your installation meets all the necessary standards
Equipment: Installing double-glazed windows requires specialised tools and equipment, which a professional company will have. Attempting a DIY installation without the correct tools can lead to problems
Safety: Window installations can be hazardous, especially for larger windows or installations above ground level. Professional installers are trained in the necessary safety procedures to minimise the risk of accidents.
While it might be tempting to save money by installing the windows yourself, it’s worth considering the potential costs of a poor installation. Improperly installed windows can lead to drafts, leaks – or even structural problems – which can cost more to fix in the long run. Therefore, hiring a professional double glazing company is generally a wise investment.
Assessing the reliability of a double glazing company is essential before entrusting them with your home improvement project.
A company’s longevity often speaks to its ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services, indicating its prowess in satisfying customers and staying competitive. Online reviews also offer valuable insights. Feedback on product quality, the installation process, customer service, and the company’s approach to problem resolution can highlight their commitment to maintaining a high standard of service.
A reliable company usually offers strong guarantees or warranties on its products and services, demonstrating confidence in the workmanship and a willingness to resolve any issues that might surface. Its credibility can also be evaluated based on certifications and memberships with industry bodies such as the Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme (FENSA) or the British Fenestration Rating Council (BFRC).
Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.
Find the best [category]
Windows cost calculator
See how much it would cost to get new windows for your home.
This calculator works using pricing data sourced directly from UK windows manufacturers. Prices are subject to fluctuations, however, so please use the results as a guide and contact suppliers for an exact price for your property.