Aviva car insurance review

While Aviva offers numerous car insurance products, its four main policies are comprehensive, third party, fire and theft, specific electric car cover, and telematics insurance provided by General Accident.

Comprehensive

The comprehensive insurance policy is the top level of cover Aviva offers, and includes the following:

Loss or damage: this means Aviva will cover the cost of repairs to your car if you are in an accident, or pay to replace your vehicle if it is stolen

Liability: if you injure someone, damage their car, or even their personal property, Aviva will cover the costs

Uninsured driver cover: even if you get hit by an uninsured driver, Aviva will still cover the costs and refund any excess you pay

Vehicle recovery: if your car has been damaged to the extent it cannot be driven to the garage, Aviva will arrange for it to be towed to an approved repair shop

Driving other cars that aren’t your own: if you are over 25 years old when you first take out your insurance, you can drive someone else’s car using your comprehensive policy. However, you will only be covered for third party costs

Legal costs: were you to encounter any legal fees following an accident, your comprehensive Aviva car insurance would contribute towards your costs

Motor injury protection : cover for if you, or any other named drivers on the car, suffer a serious injury, or death, from a road accident

Vehicle-specific no claims discount: you will be able to build up a separate no claims bonus for each car insured under your comprehensive policy. This means if you make a claim on one car, it won’t affect your discount on the other

However, it is important to note that the following isn’t covered by comprehensive Aviva car insurance:

Electrical breakdown : if your onboard computer, or any other electrical parts, malfunction, you won’t be covered

Tyre repair: any cuts, bursts or punctures won’t be covered

Third party, fire and theft

With Aviva’s third party, fire and theft, you are covered for:

Loss or damage: Aviva will cover the cost of a stolen car or repairs resulting from fire damage

Liability: Aviva will cover if you injure someone, damage their car, or their personal property

Vehicle recovery: if your car has been damaged in a fire

Legal costs: resulting from an accident

Individualised no claims discounts: for each car insured under the policy

This means that, with Aviva’s third party, fire and theft insurance, you are not covered for, among other things:

Repairs to you own vehicle for damage resulting from an accident

Vehicle recovery if your car is damaged in an accident

Uninsured driver cover

Driving other cars under this policy

Motor injury protection

Electrical breakdowns

Tyre repair

Electric car

Aviva offers specific electric car insurance, at both the comprehensive and third party, fire and theft level.

In addition to the standard level of coverage listed above, with Aviva’s comprehensive electric car insurance, you are also covered for:

Loss or damage to your vehicle or battery (including damage from an electrical surge while charging)

Out of charge recovery, where an RAC mechanic will come and charge your battery so you can get to a charging station, or transport you home, whichever is closer

Liability

Uninsured driver cover

Vehicle recovery

Driving other cars (if you are over the age of 25)

Motor injury protection

With Aviva’s third party, fire and theft electric car insurance, you are also covered for:

Loss or damage to your battery or vehicle, but only arising from fire, theft or attempted theft

Vehicle recovery (but not out of battery recovery)

Legal costs arising from an accident

Telematics/Black box

You can also take out telematics insurance via General Accident, a company that is part of the Aviva family.

Depending on its make and model, you will either receive a self-install plugin device, or an engineer will install an alternative device in your car. This will then track your driving behaviour, giving each journey a score in the related app.

You need to aim for a score of 70 or above; anything under 50 will cause you to receive a warning. Three warnings within a 30-day period will cause your policy to be cancelled. A year’s worth of positive scores, on the other hand, can reduce your premium when it is up for renewal.

To be eligible for GA telematics cover, you need to be:

Between 17 and 24 years old

Hold a British or European Union (EU) driving licence

A resident of Great Britain

Other Aviva car insurance products

Aviva also offers the following products: