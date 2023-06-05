Bar the central unit and indoor camera, Verisure’s home security system is wireless. There are a couple of cool inclusions, such as the ZeroVision alarm and the voice device, which is a two-way communication system integrated into the Siren, Voice, and Keypad (SVK) that allows you to speak with customer services. Verisure also uses Arlo cameras, which have a good reputation for their quality.

Central unit

Every Verisure system comes with the central unit. It works with LTE 4G connectivity (via an ethernet cable) and connects to all the other devices in your system. It’s got a 48-battery backup in case of a power cut and runs regular diagnostics of your system to make sure everything is functioning as it should. It also features a jamming detection algorithm, which is designed to prevent your system from being hacked.

Shock sensor

The shock sensors will make up most of Verisure’s packages. They work on two magnetic elements to detect tampering and vibrations on entry points like windows and doors. They are designed to differentiate between a break-in and strong wind that could slam a door shut, for example, but the alarm will go off if it picks up a true threat, allowing you and the Verisure security team to check camera footage and confirm any form of intrusion.

ZeroVision alarm

Once installed, the ZeroVision alarm can be activated by a professional at Verisure’s NSI-certified Alarm Receiving Centre if they confirm threats and intruders in or around your property. It releases a fog that impairs vision as a deterrent. If an intruder is detected, you will be notified and Verisure will send police or a guard to the property.

GuardVision

This motion sensor uses integrated passive infrared (PIR) sensors that assess how the energy patterns change in a space, by emitting infrared light. If triggered, it will take three images, which are first sent to the Alarm Receiving Centre and stored securely; you can then review them from the app when requested. This helps avoid any false alarms. The system won the 2022 IF Design award for TV and cameras, and the Red Dot 2023 award for quality and product design.

The siren, voice, and keypad (SVK)

This is an essential part of Verisure’s setup and combines a 105db siren, SOS button, the aforementioned voice feature, which connects you with the Alarm Receiving Centre, and the ability to manage your alarm system from the keypad directly, via a smart key fob, or in the app. You can arm, part-arm, or disarm your system from here, with different home and away modes too. It’s wireless, runs off 3G, and you can connect to it via Bluetooth too.

Smart key fob

You will typically get three smart key fobs in a starting pack, which lets you arm, part-arm and disarm your alarm system quickly. There is an SOS panic button should you need to alert the Alarm Receiving Centre in an emergency. You can add as many as 20 key fobs to your package.

Arlo essential wireless video doorbell

This is a good product to consider with your package, not just for security but for streamlined deliveries. It will send you a notification if anyone approaches your front door, but you can check on it manually on the app as well. As you’d expect, it has two-way audio and you can send pre-recorded messages to anyone who shows up at your front door, while the HD video and 180-degree viewing angle will give good-quality recordings you can view live from your app. It’s weather-resistant, and should you need to trigger an alarm, you can remotely activate the siren from your device.

Arlo essential wireless camera

This outdoor camera was recommended to us over the phone – it’s especially if your outdoor space isn’t enclosed. It has a built-in speaker, spotlight, siren, substantial 130-degree viewing angle and 1,080px video resolution so you can see footage of the front or back of your property on your phone whenever it picks up a motion alert. We like that it’s wireless, unlike some outdoor cameras, so installation is a bit quicker than wired cameras. As expected, it’s weather-resistant, even in sub-zero or high temperatures – from -20C to 45C – and it has a six-month battery life. The batteries in this camera are also rechargeable, which makes for easy maintenance.

Arlo essential indoor camera

This camera has two-way audio and good 1,080px video quality at all hours, with an integrated spotlight for night vision and a 130-degree viewing angle. It’s not wireless, but still a nice addition that could make a significant difference to your home security if used in the centre of an apartment or in hallways, for example. You can live stream footage on your phone and trigger the siren if needed, and should you want some privacy, you can close the shutter.

Panic button

There is an SOS button on your app and key fobs, or you can activate this on your SVK, but if you want additional panic buttons around the house you can include them in your package. They are fairly discreet and might give you peace of mind, for instance if you live in a particularly big house and don’t always keep your phone on you.