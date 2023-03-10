Camille Dubuis-Welch

Author

Cam is an experienced writer and editor who has been creating content for more than 10 years. She studied English Language and Italian at The University of Manchester where she started out blogging and copywriting on fashion and travel. She’s worked for Groupon and its partnerships – including The Guardian UK and US, the HuffPost, Today.com – and has covered a plethora of topics, from kitchen design trends to the best ways to score a good deal on home insurance. Swifty tapping into her love for everything home decor-related, she moved into the interior design space and edited realhomes.com, part of Future plc, for three years where she worked with a tonne of DIY and renovation experts. She currently lives in North London and is passionate about helping others perfect their surroundings with stunning interiors and functional home additions, whether they own or rent.