Broadband and moving house

Transferring your current broadband to a new home will depend on which broadband provider you’re working with. Some providers will allow you to transfer your contract to a new address at no extra cost, although the wait time varies among companies.

Most providers ask for at least one month’s notice to allow for the switch to take place on the day of your move. The earlier you inform your provider, the more likely you will be able to access the internet within the first few days at your new home.

Generally, your broadband provider will take most of the necessary steps to transfer your broadband to a new home. Some providers will offer you new equipment to take to your new residence, while others will ask that you take your existing equipment with you.