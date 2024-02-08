Broadband and moving house

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Moving house can be a complicated process, so you’ll want to ensure that switching your broadband goes as smoothly as possible. This guide will cover everything you need to know about moving house and switching your broadband, from cancelling your current contract to finding a new broadband deal.
You have two options for your broadband when it comes to moving house; you can choose to keep your current broadband package and provider, or you can cancel your contract and sign up for a new broadband plan.
In both instances, you’ll need to contact your current broadband provider and follow any necessary steps, which may include paying a cancellation or moving fee and returning your equipment to your provider.
If you want to keep your current broadband package when moving home, you should consider some crucial factors.
If you’ve found better deals with other broadband providers, it can be beneficial to cancel your current broadband contract when moving house. Here are some of the biggest factors you should consider before going ahead with a new deal.
Transferring your current broadband to a new home will depend on which broadband provider you’re working with. Some providers will allow you to transfer your contract to a new address at no extra cost, although the wait time varies among companies.
Most providers ask for at least one month’s notice to allow for the switch to take place on the day of your move. The earlier you inform your provider, the more likely you will be able to access the internet within the first few days at your new home.
Generally, your broadband provider will take most of the necessary steps to transfer your broadband to a new home. Some providers will offer you new equipment to take to your new residence, while others will ask that you take your existing equipment with you.
If you want to switch broadband providers instead of transferring your current provider to your new home, then you need to find a broadband provider in your area that will work for you. Here are some tips on switching broadband providers when moving house.
Depending on what type of broadband package you choose and which provider you’re working with, you may be able to set up your own broadband. These steps will vary among providers, but here’s what to expect when installing broadband in your new home.
Some broadband packages will require an engineer to install the relevant hardware. This is most common if you need to install fibre optic cables or another piece of equipment, such as a TV satellite dish.
If you find that your new broadband provider won’t be able to supply you with internet access on your move-in day, there are a few options you can utilise in the meantime.
Your provider will tell you if you need to take your broadband equipment with you or return it when you move house. This will vary depending on which broadband provider you are working with; some may charge a small fee for the transfer.
The availability of fibre optic broadband in your new home will depend on your new postcode. According to an Ofcom report, over 52 per cent of households in the UK have access to full fibre broadband, with rural communities being less likely to be connected. Use our postcode checker to see which speeds you can expect in your new home.
Yes, you should always inform your broadband provider when you’re moving house, regardless of the package and type of broadband you’re currently using. Not doing so will extend the amount of time you have to go without internet access and may incur charges from your provider.
Yes, you can keep your landline number when transferring your broadband deal to a new address or when switching broadband providers. To streamline the process, inform your broadband provider that you’re moving and want to keep your original phone number.