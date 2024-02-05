Sky Broadband deals UK 2024

Sky Broadband has many broadband and broadband/TV deals to choose from, and its line rental, Pay As You Talk, is included for free with most deals. Its various broadband deals include a range of average speeds, but not all of them are available UK-wide.

Types of broadband

Sky offers asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband. Sky Essential Plus is an ADSL broadband connection using your phone line’s existing copper wires.

Superfast 35 and 80 deals are FTTC fibre broadband, which uses fibre-optic cables and copper wires – available for most UK postcodes. Sky’s Full Fibre, Ultrafast and Gigafast packages offer the fastest speeds and are provided using FTTP (delivering broadband directly into the home via fibre-optic cables).

Broadband speed

Like most providers, Sky offers a range of broadband speeds from 35Mbps to 900Mbps. However, these are the average speeds that Sky says each package should equate to. The Advertising Standards Authority states that providers can only advertise speeds that 50 per cent of its customers receive on their network at the busiest time.

Where you live and what time of day you use your broadband affects speed. Check your broadband speed with this speed test.

Broadband bundle deals

Sky combines broadband with varying TV bundles. Its broadband and TV deals may include a Netflix subscription and a Sky Stream box that gives you access to all the latest TV shows. Sky’s most premium TV bundle includes a 43-inch Sky Glass TV with Dolby Atmos sound on a 48-month interest free contract. With most of Sky’s broadband deals, its Pay As You Talk line rental is included at no extra cost for new customers.

