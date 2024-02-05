Sky Broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Sky offers some of the best broadband deals in the UK with a range of internet speeds and bundle options. It’s one of the largest UK providers, and it has a wide selection of broadband deals with options to bundle popular TV packages such as Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream. Broadband speeds range from 11Mbps up to 900Mbps for its Gigafast package.
We’ve found all the Sky Broadband deals available right now and compared its speeds, prices and features to those from other providers – find out if Sky has the best broadband deals for you.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
Sky is a household name and one of the largest broadband providers in the UK. It offers a range of broadband deals that cover a wide spectrum of broadband speeds, with superfast packages as well as more affordable ones.
As full-fibre broadband is still being rolled out in the UK, not every postcode will have access to Sky’s full-fibre and Gigafast packages. Ultrafast is available to 47 per cent of UK homes, and Full Fibre, Ultrafast+ and Gigafast are only available to 40 per cent of UK homes.
Most of Sky’s broadband deals include Sky’s landline rental Pay As You Talk free of charge for new customers only. Sky also has a wide selection of TV bundles, all of which include Netflix for no extra cost.
You can check which Sky deals are available in your area by using our postcode checker or the checker on Sky’s website.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price
|Extras (included in cost)
|Setup costs
|Sky Basics (eligibility criteria apply)
|11Mbps to 36Mbps
|18 months (no exit fee)
|Unlimited
|£20/m
|Pay As You Talk
|£0
|Superfast 35
|36Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£34.50/m
|Includes Pay As You Talk for new customers
|£0
|Superfast
|61Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£34.50/m
|Includes Pay As You Talk for new customers
|£0
|Ultrafast
|145Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£38/m
|Includes Pay As You Talk for new customers
|£0
|Ultrafast+
|500Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£48/m
|Includes Pay As You Talk for new customers
|£0
|Full Fibre 100
|100Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£38/m
|Includes Pay As You Talk for new customers
|£0
|Gigafast
|900Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£58/m
|Includes Pay As You Talk for new customers
|£0
|Sky TV, Netflix and Full Fibre Broadband
|145Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£43/m
|Sky Stream box, Sky TV and Netflix
|£0
|Sky TV, Netflix and Gigafast Broadband
|900Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£52/m
|Sky stream box, Sky TV and Netflix
|£0
|Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband
|61Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£39/m
|Sky Stream box, Sky TV and Netflix
|£0
|Sky Glass 43 inch, Sky TV, Netflix and Ultrafast Broadband
|145Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£27 for three months then £53/m
|43-inch Smart TV with Dolby Atmos sound, Sky TV and Netflix
|Up to £39
|Sky Glass 43 inch, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband
|61Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£27 for three months then £53/m
|43-inch Smart TV with Dolby Atmos sound, Sky TV and Netflix
|Up to £39
|Q Lite – 36Mbps Broadband & Sky Q
|36Mbps
|18 months
|Unlimited
|£33/m
|Sky Q satellite TV box
|£29.95
All prices correct as of 5 February 2024
Sky Broadband has many broadband and broadband/TV deals to choose from, and its line rental, Pay As You Talk, is included for free with most deals. Its various broadband deals include a range of average speeds, but not all of them are available UK-wide.
Types of broadband
Sky offers asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband. Sky Essential Plus is an ADSL broadband connection using your phone line’s existing copper wires.
Superfast 35 and 80 deals are FTTC fibre broadband, which uses fibre-optic cables and copper wires – available for most UK postcodes. Sky’s Full Fibre, Ultrafast and Gigafast packages offer the fastest speeds and are provided using FTTP (delivering broadband directly into the home via fibre-optic cables).
Broadband speed
Like most providers, Sky offers a range of broadband speeds from 35Mbps to 900Mbps. However, these are the average speeds that Sky says each package should equate to. The Advertising Standards Authority states that providers can only advertise speeds that 50 per cent of its customers receive on their network at the busiest time.
Where you live and what time of day you use your broadband affects speed. Check your broadband speed with this speed test.
Broadband bundle deals
Sky combines broadband with varying TV bundles. Its broadband and TV deals may include a Netflix subscription and a Sky Stream box that gives you access to all the latest TV shows. Sky’s most premium TV bundle includes a 43-inch Sky Glass TV with Dolby Atmos sound on a 48-month interest free contract. With most of Sky’s broadband deals, its Pay As You Talk line rental is included at no extra cost for new customers.
To find the most suitable Sky Broadband deal for your area and usage, try our postcode checker.
Sky Broadband offers several different deals with speeds ranging from 11Mbps up to its Gigafast deal with an impressive average speed of 900Mbps. Sky, like most providers, advertises average speeds for its packages – but not all of them will be available for your postcode.
|Sky Broadband package
|Average download speed
|Basics
|11Mbps to 36Mbps
|Superfast 35
|35Mbps
|Superfast
|61Mbps
|Ultrafast
|145Mbps
|Ultrafast+
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre 100
|100Mbps
|Gigafast
|900Mbps
Most UK households have access to FTTC, which makes them eligible for Sky’s Superfast and Ultrafast packages boasting average speeds of up to 145Mbps. According to Ofcom, the average internet speed for UK households in 2023 was 69.4Mbps – which makes Sky a good broadband candidate for fast broadband speeds. However, not all of its packages are widely available, and you’ll need to check which broadband providers in your area offer the best deals.
Broadband speed fluctuates throughout UK cities and even between postcodes within the same area. Rural and remote areas may receive slower broadband speeds and are unlikely to have access to Sky’s fastest deals.
How broadband reaches your home has a bearing on speed, whether you receive ADSL, FTTC or FTTP. Your broadband speed can be slowed down depending on your usage. Heavy internet activities, such as gaming and streaming, require a sizeable amount of bandwidth, and this reduces your download and upload speeds. The number of devices connected to your wifi will also affect speed. Multiple devices trying to download and upload simultaneously across your network will result in a slower connection.
Switching to Sky Broadband is simple, especially if your current provider is TalkTalk, BT, NOW Broadband, Plusnet or EE, which also operate on the Openreach network. If your current plan is with any of the above, Sky can usually notify them for you – for those with other networks, you’ll need to do this yourself.
How do you switch from a non-Openreach provider?
Once you’ve selected your Sky package and chosen a start date, you need to notify your current provider to ensure you won’t be without wifi. Most providers will allow you to keep your current connection live until after your new service is up and running.
Will there be a cancellation fee?
If you’re switching before your current contract is up, you should expect to pay a cancellation fee. However, if you’re switching from another Openreach provider, Sky will pay up to £100 of cancellation fees. Sky does not extend this offer for providers not on the Openreach network, so you should check with your provider for any cancellation fees.
Sky Broadband is one of the largest providers in the UK – but that doesn’t make it the right choice for all households. There’s plenty to consider when choosing the right provider for you, and you’ll want to compare Sky to others on the market.
Sky Broadband received an impressive 82 per cent overall service satisfaction from Ofcom for 2023. The provider also received only 16 complaints per 100,000 customers – the fewest compared to its competitors. Ofcom’s review focuses on customer complaints and how they’re handled, value for money and signal strength.
New Sky Broadband customers can benefit from Sky’s Pay As You Talk line rental service free of charge with any of its broadband deals. New broadband deals have no set-up fee and include guaranteed download speeds or your money back.
Sky Broadband clearly states that its prices can rise mid-contract, and you should consider how this may affect you. Most prices will also rise at the end of the contract or a period set out by Sky – advertised at the beginning of your contract. Some deals, such as the Sky Glass and Q Lite TV bundles, come with a one-time set-up fee. If you choose to cancel your contract before it runs out, you’ll most likely have to pay a cancellation fee.