The best home EV chargers available in the UK 2023

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated August 25, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this review

  • Best home EV charger suppliers in the UK
  • The best EV chargers compared
  • EV Charger installation options
  • Other considerations when buying an EV charger
  • Frequently asked questions about EV chargers in the UK
  • How we research and review EV chargers

In a world increasingly turning the ignition from gasoline to electric, the notion of refuelling is undergoing a revolutionary transformation. No longer are drivers beholden to the tethered fuel nozzle and fluctuating petrol prices. Instead, they’re plugging in, with an estimated 80 per cent of charging occurring at residential properties.  

From June 2023, the government revised the official building regulations, mandating that all new residential properties incorporate electric vehicle (EV) charging points, leading to a substantial rise in home-based EV charging stations nationwide. 

As EV ownership accelerates, so does the need for understanding home charging solutions. From the basics of Level 1 and Level 2 chargers to selecting the perfect unit for your electric ride, our experts help you decide on the best home EV charger to install. 

Best home EV charger suppliers in the UK

If you have an electric or hybrid vehicle and have asked yourself “Where are the EV chargers near me?”, having one at home can be a simpler option than finding one while out and about. These are our best home EV chargers. 

Project EV Pro Earth

Specifications

  • Price: Approximately £600 with finance available
  • Tethered/untethered: Both
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Yes
  • Dimensions: (H)380 mm x (W)240 mm x (D)145 mm

The Pro Earth EV charger is a dependable electric vehicle charging station, both robustly constructed and visually appealing. 

Its noteworthy features include its capability to integrate with solar panels, allowing for an entirely sustainable charging experience, built-in earthing, and cable locking system, meaning users can switch between untethered and tethered modes.

It offers charge speeds up to 7.3kW on a 32A single-phase supply, adding around 28 miles of range per hour, being fully charged in approximately six to eight hours, and comes with wifi and ethernet connectivity. 

Pros Built-in earthing Cable lock (cable sold separately) Charge port is on the side for convenience
Cons App is overly complex

Easee One

Specifications

  • Price: Around £600
  • Tethered/untethered: Both
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Only with an Easee Equalizer installed
  • Dimensions: (H)253 mm x (W)193 mm x (D)106 mm

The Easee One and its app are designed to be user friendly, making this ideal for first-time EV owners. If you have several EVs, the dynamic load balancing allows up to three Easee One EV chargers to be used simultaneously. It delivers up to 7.4kW of power via single-phase 32A and is compatible with all EVs. 

The Easee One can operate both tethered and untethered due to its locking port. It also boasts Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and includes an integrated eSIM (4G) with a free lifetime subscription. The Easee RFID key prevents anyone without the key charging their vehicle. 

Pros Stylish, customisable design Integrated eSIM Scheduled charging
Cons No solar integration LED light strip can be hard to interpret

Ohme Home Pro

Specifications

  • Price: Around £560
  • Tethered/untethered: Tethered 
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: No
  • Dimensions: (H)170 mm x (W)200 mm x (D)100 mm

The diminutive Ohme Home Pro is tethered with a five-metre cable, charges at speeds of up to 7.4kW and has in-built earthing. 

While it’s not solar compatible, Ohme’s intelligent capabilities enable you to align your charging sessions with your electricity rates, optimising for off-peak tariffs. 

Compared with other home chargers, the distinguishing feature of the Ohme Home Pro is its three-inch LCD screen, allowing users to manage charging and adjust the settings directly from the charger itself. However, the mobile app is intuitive, offering a good level of sophistication. 

Pros Excellent app Intuitive charging 4G (3-year SIM included)
Cons No solar compatibility Locking can be tricky

Myenergi Zappi

Specifications

  • Price: From £779 
  • Tethered/untethered: Both options available
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Yes
  • Dimensions: (H)439mm x (W)282 mm x (D)122 mm

The Zappi offers a unique ‘Eco’ mode that allows it to operate solely on power generated from solar panels or a combination of grid and solar. Additionally, you can establish charging timetables via the intuitive mobile app. This enables you to charge your EV during off-peak hours, capitalising on lower electricity rates.

Myenergi’s Zappi EV home charger offers a maximum charging speed of 7kW single phase, a built-in earthing rod, and a large, easily navigated LCD display.

Pros Multiple charging modes Solar compatibility Charger body acts as a cable tidy
Cons Bulky body

Wallbox Pulsar Max

Specifications

  • Price: Around £520
  • Tethered/untethered: Tethered
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Yes
  • Dimensions: (H)198 mm x (W)201 mm x (D)99 mm

The Pulsar Max can be controlled through an easy-to-use app, or via Alexa voice control, connecting through wifi or Bluetooth, and its Smart Scheduling Suggestions feature allows pre-programmed schedules to be selected. You can also lock and unlock the charger remotely. 

The charger’s solar integration modes allow for full solar powering or a combination of solar and grid. It comes with a five-metre charging cable and built-in earthing, delivering a charging speed of up to 7.4kW. There’s also a 22kW option for those who have three-phase power. 

Pros Weighs just 1kg Great app
Cons Tethered model

Rolec QUBEV Smart

Specifications

  • Price: Around £450 
  • Tethered/untethered: Untethered, with a tethered option for an extra £30
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Yes
  • Dimensions: (H)200 mm x (W)330 mm x (D)132 mm

With the QUBEV Smart charger app, you can initiate or halt charging, set schedules, and sync your device with your electricity rate to ensure energy consumption during the most cost-effective periods remotely. So, while the unit only has a simple LED status indicator, the mobile app allows complete control and incorporates some valuable features. 

Rolec’s EV charger delivers a charging speed of up to 7.4kW, has an in-built earth, and is solar-compatible.

Pros Comprehensive app Solid build
Cons Bulky

EO Mini Pro 2

Specifications

  • Price: Around £770 
  • Tethered/untethered: Untethered, with a tethered option for an extra £40
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Yes
  • Dimensions: (H)230 mm x (W)151 mm x (D)125 mm

The compact Mini Pro 2 delivers a maximum charging speed of 7.2kW, doesn’t require an earth rod, and is available in several colours. 

With its discreet LED light, EO’s charger is fully managed through its mobile app via wifi or Bluetooth. It allows charges to be scheduled, status checks, and charge history to be viewed. However, the app can take time to work through the navigation and become familiar with its interface. 

Pros Neat and compact design Solar compatible Durable
Cons App needs work

Andersen A2

Specifications

  • Price: Around £1,199
  • Tethered/untethered: Tethered
  • Timer: Yes
  • Solar compatible: Yes
  • Dimensions: (H)494 mm x (W)348 mm x (D)156 mm

Andersen’s A2 EV charger is larger than many other models. However, available in eight different stainless steel finishes or four eco-friendly wood options, it offers a stylish sophistication. 

The user-friendly Konnect app enables you to set a charging schedule, remotely lock it, and review your previous charging sessions.

Additionally, the A2 can achieve a charge rate of 22kW, provided your home has a three-phase electricity connection. Otherwise, it offers speeds of up to 7kW. It also has in-built earthing and solar integration. 

Pros Stylish design Cost tracking app feature Solar integration
Cons Premium price Weighs 11kg

The best EV chargers compared

Charger namePriceTethered/untetheredTimerSolar compatibleDimensions
Project EVApprox £600Tethered and untetheredYesYes(H)380 mm x (W)240 mm x (D)145 mm
Easee OneApprox £600Tethered and untetheredYesOnly with an Easee Equalizer installed(H)253 mm x (W)193 mm x (D)106 mm
Ohme Home ProApprox £560TetheredYesNo(H)170 mm x (W)200 mm x (D)100 mm
Myenergi ZappiFrom £779Tethered and untetheredYesYes(H)439mm x (W)282 mm x (D)122 mm
Wallbox Pulsar MaxApprox £520TetheredYesYes(H)198 mm x (W)201 mm x (D)99 mm
Rolec QUBEV SmartApprox £450Untethered, with a tethered option for an extra £30YesYes(H)200 mm x (W)330 mm x (D)132 mm
EO Mini Pro 2Approx £770Untethered, with a tethered option for an extra £40YesYes(H)230 mm x (W)151 mm x (D)125 mm
Andersen A2Approx £1,199TetheredYesYes(H)494 mm x (W)348 mm x (D)156 mm

EV Charger installation options

Under building regulations, hardwired charging points need a new dedicated circuit, so it’s recommended to employ a professional electrician for the installation. They will ensure that your home’s electrical panel can handle the additional load and that the installation meets safety standards.

There are a few options for installing an EV charger at home.

Level 1 charging 

Level 1 charging involves plugging your EV into a standard 120-volt household outlet using the charger that comes with the vehicle. This option is the most basic and doesn’t require any extra installation. However, it is the slowest charging option, with a maximum output of 1.3 kW to 2.4 kW, taking up to 24 hours to charge your vehicle. 

Level 2 charging 

Level 2 charging involves installing a dedicated charging station at home. This station requires a 240-volt electrical circuit, similar to an electric oven, and can fully charge an EV in four to eight hours. Dedicated charging stations are available in various power levels – generally between 7kW and 22kW, with differing feature options, allowing you to choose one that suits your needs.

Level 2 charging stations are available in both hardwired and plug-in versions. Hardwired stations are permanently installed and connected directly to your electrical panel. They offer a cleaner look and don’t require a separate plug.

Plug-in stations are more portable and can be removed or replaced easily. They are an option if you plan to move or upgrade your charging equipment.

Solar-powered charging

If solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are installed at your home, you can connect your EV charger to the solar system. This way, you can charge your vehicle using clean, renewable energy.

Solar systems use inverters to convert solar energy from DC to usable AC, the current home EV charging units use. However, with many people charging their vehicles at night, you’ll need a solar battery that stores energy generated during daylight hours to charge up overnight.

Before deciding, consider your driving habits, the distance you typically drive daily, the availability of charging stations in your area and your home’s electrical capacity. Consulting with an electrician and researching different EV charger models can help you determine the best charging solution for your needs.

Other considerations when buying an EV charger

When thinking about whether to get a home EV charger, there are several factors to consider.

Price range

The cost of installing an EV charger at your property is typically from around £800. However, the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) offers a EV Chargepoint grant of up to 75 per cent to help with the cost. This is capped at a maximum of £350.  

Warranty 

If you’re looking to invest in an EV charging unit, you should check the manufacturer’s warranty to find out what aspects of the charger, including hardware and software, are covered by the warranty. Depending on the manufacturer, an EV charger’s warranty is typically between one and three years. 

Tethered or untethered

When considering a home EV charger, one of the key decisions is whether to go for a tethered or untethered option.

Tethered

A tethered EV charger has a permanently attached charging cable that cannot be detached. Since the cable is already incorporated, connecting and disconnecting cables each time you charge is unnecessary. 

However, you are limited to the cable length supplied – although some manufacturers have different lengths available – and the entire unit could need repairing or replacing if the cable is damaged. Tethered chargers can be less flexible if you need to use the same charger for different EV models with varying plug types.

Untethered

An untethered charger does not come with a pre-connected charging cable. Instead, you have a separate charging cable, which you connect to the charger when needed, although this offers flexibility if you have more than one EV with different plugs. You’ll need to store and manage your charging cable, which might involve coiling and uncoiling it every time you use it. 

As charging standards evolve, an untethered charger allows you to replace just the cable if needed without replacing the whole charger.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

RFID cards are often included as a smart feature in home EV chargers, and being user-specific, they block unwanted users from plugging in and charging. They also double as a payment method when using public EV chargers. 

Operating them is straightforward. Scan your RFID card over the designated area on the charger to commence charging and tap again to conclude the session. 

Usability 

Some EV chargers are easier to install than others – although, for safety reasons, all should be installed by a qualified electrician. Look for user reviews or information regarding ease of use, but every unit should include comprehensive user instructions.

Mobile app 

Most EV chargers are smart-enabled and have dedicated mobile apps for remote monitoring and control. However, research the app’s features, user interface, and compatibility with your smartphone. Features such as scheduling, charge status monitoring, and remote control are beneficial. 

Appearance

Consider whether the charger’s appearance matters to you. Some chargers are designed with sleek aesthetics to blend well with various architectural styles, so you can choose a design that complements your home’s exterior or personal preferences.

Compatibility 

Ensure that the EV charger is compatible with your specific car model. This is especially important if you decide on a tethered model and have several vehicles on your property. 

Energy management

Some chargers have energy management features to optimise charging times based on electricity rates, allowing you to save money on your household bills. 

Frequently asked questions about EV chargers in the UK

How we research and review EV chargers

Our experts have compared more than 100 EV chargers from market-leading manufacturers. We have reviewed each charger on their size, price and features, among other specifications.

100+
EV chargers reviewed
350
Customers reviews read
60
hours comparing products
20
manufacturers compared

Katharine Allison

Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

