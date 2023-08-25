When thinking about whether to get a home EV charger, there are several factors to consider.

Price range

The cost of installing an EV charger at your property is typically from around £800. However, the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) offers a EV Chargepoint grant of up to 75 per cent to help with the cost. This is capped at a maximum of £350.

Warranty

If you’re looking to invest in an EV charging unit, you should check the manufacturer’s warranty to find out what aspects of the charger, including hardware and software, are covered by the warranty. Depending on the manufacturer, an EV charger’s warranty is typically between one and three years.

Tethered or untethered

When considering a home EV charger, one of the key decisions is whether to go for a tethered or untethered option.

Tethered

A tethered EV charger has a permanently attached charging cable that cannot be detached. Since the cable is already incorporated, connecting and disconnecting cables each time you charge is unnecessary.

However, you are limited to the cable length supplied – although some manufacturers have different lengths available – and the entire unit could need repairing or replacing if the cable is damaged. Tethered chargers can be less flexible if you need to use the same charger for different EV models with varying plug types.

Untethered

An untethered charger does not come with a pre-connected charging cable. Instead, you have a separate charging cable, which you connect to the charger when needed, although this offers flexibility if you have more than one EV with different plugs. You’ll need to store and manage your charging cable, which might involve coiling and uncoiling it every time you use it.

As charging standards evolve, an untethered charger allows you to replace just the cable if needed without replacing the whole charger.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

RFID cards are often included as a smart feature in home EV chargers, and being user-specific, they block unwanted users from plugging in and charging. They also double as a payment method when using public EV chargers.

Operating them is straightforward. Scan your RFID card over the designated area on the charger to commence charging and tap again to conclude the session.

Usability

Some EV chargers are easier to install than others – although, for safety reasons, all should be installed by a qualified electrician. Look for user reviews or information regarding ease of use, but every unit should include comprehensive user instructions.

Mobile app

Most EV chargers are smart-enabled and have dedicated mobile apps for remote monitoring and control. However, research the app’s features, user interface, and compatibility with your smartphone. Features such as scheduling, charge status monitoring, and remote control are beneficial.

Appearance

Consider whether the charger’s appearance matters to you. Some chargers are designed with sleek aesthetics to blend well with various architectural styles, so you can choose a design that complements your home’s exterior or personal preferences.

Compatibility

Ensure that the EV charger is compatible with your specific car model. This is especially important if you decide on a tethered model and have several vehicles on your property.

Energy management

Some chargers have energy management features to optimise charging times based on electricity rates, allowing you to save money on your household bills.