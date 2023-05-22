Are there any hidden costs with installing solar panels?
The cost of solar panels is one of the biggest deciding factors for homeowners who are thinking about installing them. Once considered an out-of-reach investment, the price of solar panels is continuously decreasing, and solar manufacturers are producing more-affordable panels. With any new investment, it’s best to know what the average solar panel cost is, as well as how much an entire system for your household will cost – all of which we’ll detail in this guide.
Solar panels are an investment for your home, and they have many benefits, such as lower energy bills, a constant supply of electricity and reducing your carbon footprint. The initial cost might be off-putting for some homeowners, however, the average cost of solar panels in the UK is continuing to decrease due to higher demand.
The average cost per panel is between £100 and £500, and factors such as power output and efficiency generally increase the cost of solar panels. The average UK home requires a 4kW solar panel system, which typically consists of around 10 panels and costs around £5,500.
The table below is the average cost of solar panels in the UK, including installation prices, per house size.
House size
Cost of system
Annual savings
The time it takes to break even
One to two bedrooms
£3,300
£506.92
7 years
Three bedrooms
£5,500
£844.87
7 years
Four or more bedrooms
£7,700
£1,182.82
7 years
The cost of solar panels will also vary depending on the size of your system and which brand you choose. It’s a good idea to know the average cost of a solar panel system before researching various solar brands. This way, you’ll know if the panels are good value for money.
When weighing up the cost of solar panels, homeowners should consider the specifications, such as power output, product warranty and efficiency rating.
Below is a table including some of the main solar panel manufacturers and the cost of their panels.
Solar panel manufacturers
Price range for panels
Panel output range
Project Solar
POA
400W to 445W
SunPower
£306 to £514
330W to 415W
JA Solar
£153.60 to £232.80
385W to 540W
Jinko
£164.40 to £177
385W to 415W
Suntech
£116.47 to £193.79
360W to 415W
What is a reasonable price to pay for solar panels?
When installing solar panels, there are a variety of key features to consider, including panel efficiency, power output and product warranty. With that being said, some of the above can increase the cost of your system.
As previously mentioned, the average cost of a solar panel system in the UK is £5,500 for a 4kW system with 10 panels. The exact cost of your system will also largely depend on your household’s energy consumption.
According to our research, homeowners should expect to pay between £3,300 and £7,700 for 3kW to 6kW systems. If you receive solar panel quotes that are above these average UK prices, it’s best to consider whether you’re getting the best deal and if the panel features are worth the money.
The good news is the cost of solar panels is decreasing and should continue to do so. The main reason for the decrease in price is that the demand for solar panels doubled in 2022 compared with 2021.
This increase is likely to continue to rise with the ongoing cost of living crisis and the adopted hybrid working model – which means more people are working from home between two and three days per week than before the pandemic. All of the above means homeowners are using more electricity – electricity also costs more than it used to, which makes solar panels an attractive investment.
Solar panel prices explained
Solar panel prices are influenced by several factors and will be bespoke to your home and requirements (Adobe)
There are a few factors that will affect solar panel pricing, and homeowners should consider the following aspects before installation.
System size
Solar panel systems come in varying sizes, and the right size for your requirements depends largely on the size of your home and your household’s electricity consumption. As a general rule of thumb, the larger your home, the larger the system size you will require. With that being said, larger systems will have a higher cost than those for smaller homes.
Types of panels
The three types of solar panels are:
Monocrystalline
Polycrystalline
Thin-film solar panels
Monocrystalline panels come with the highest efficiency but are the most expensive. Polycrystalline panels are a more affordable option, and although they’re not as efficient as monocrystalline panels, they can still achieve a good power output. The least expensive type of panel is thin-film panels. Homeowners should be wary though, as thin-film panels have an efficiency of between 7 and 18 per cent – ideally a panel should have 20 per cent efficiency or higher to make the most use of the space available to install them.
Location and labour costs
Typically, the cost of installation will be included in your solar panels quote. This cost will change depending on your home’s location and the per-hour rate in your local area. On average, it costs between £600 and £1,000 per day for solar panel installation in the UK.
Additional components
Installing additional components will increase the cost of your system, but this can decrease your labour costs in the long run.
Solar batteries store excess energy from your solar panels, which can then be used to power your home at times of the day when your panels aren’t generating electricity – such as at night. They’re a great way to reduce your reliance on National Grid electricity and will be a back-up source of power in the event of a power cut. All of the above is something that most homeowners would appreciate – but the added £4,000 to the initial solar investment is likely not so attractive.
However, if you’re considering installing solar battery storage, it’s advantageous to install this at the same time as your solar system – this will keep labour costs to a minimum.
Solar panel labour costs
Typically, labour costs are included in your solar panel quote, which means this isn’t something you’d need to worry about arranging separately. However, it is a good idea to know how much these costs are and what factors may lead to an increase before you commit to an installation date.
Solar panel labour costs are between £300 and £500 per person per day, and it takes between one and two days to install an average system size of 4kW.
To install a solar panel system usually requires two people, so you can expect your labour costs to fall between £600 and £1,200.
Labour costs per day for two people
One day
£600 to £1,000
Two days
£1,200 to £2,000
Three days
£1,800 to £3,000
Are there any hidden costs with installing solar panels?
To keep your solar panels operating efficiently, it is recommended you get them cleaned regularly to prevent a build-up of dust and debris (Adobe)
The upfront costs of solar panels are something that’s widely available with a small amount of research – it’s the hidden costs that are rarely spoken of.
Fortunately, solar panels have few hidden costs outside the initial investment.
Maintenance
When installed correctly, solar panels are made to last 25 years or more. Thanks to their simple construction and the fact they have no moving parts, for the most part, they are relatively low maintenance.
However, throughout your panels’ lifespan, you should carry out regular maintenance annually. By doing so, you’ll maximise their lifespan and ensure you’re getting the most power out of them.
Essential maintenance:
Remove any debris from your panels, including leaves and tree branches
For debris that can’t be picked off, hose the panels down from the ground (never use a sponge, as this will cause scratches and damage the panels’ surface)
Have your panels checked regularly by a certified service provider
Repairs and replacements
It’s highly unlikely you’ll require repairs or replacements, although there are a few reasons why this could happen.
The main reason is extreme weather such as hailstones or fallen trees. Another reason could be that the panel was defective at the time of installation.
No matter the reason for repairs or replacements, most solar panels come with a product warranty, and some even offer lifetime guarantees. You would need to check with your solar manufacturer or provider for the terms and conditions of replacement in the event of accidental damage or defective goods.
Frequently asked questions about solar panel costs
The cost of a solar panel can range from as little as £100 to more than £500. The price per panel will vary depending on its efficiency, power output, warranty and brand. Homeowners should choose panels to suit their house size and electricity consumption.
Solar panels can be a costly investment, so it’s always good to look for affordable options and compare prices. There are also different types of solar panels – monocrystalline, polycrystalline and thin-film solar panels – with the latter being the most affordable but least efficient type of panel. It’s best not to look for the cheapest panels, but ones that still retain good power output for a cost-effective price – you should compare products and request quotes from three or more providers to compare.
Fortunately, the price of solar panels in the UK is not increasing – if anything it has decreased over the last decade. The demand for solar panel installation doubled in 2022 compared with 2021, and this has helped panel prices continue to drop. Installing solar panels now comes with even more attractive benefits, particularly with the ongoing cost of living crisis and continued high electricity prices.
From April 2022 until March 2027, homeowners will pay 0 per cent VAT on solar panels, as part of the government’s Spring Statement 2022.
