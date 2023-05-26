The price of double glazed windows isn’t a one-size-fits-all figure. Instead, it’s a complex calculation influenced by a variety of elements, including:

Frame material

Typically, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) frames are the most cost-effective option. They’re durable, require minimal maintenance, and offer good thermal performance, making them a popular choice.

Aluminium frames tend to be pricier than uPVC. They are strong and require little maintenance but are not as insulating as wood or uPVC. However, they can be a good option for oversized windows that require more structural support.

Composite frames, which are made from a blend of materials – often timber with uPVC – vary in price depending on the specific components used. They’re designed to provide the benefits of both materials. For example, timber and uPVC composite frames offer the aesthetic appeal of natural wood, with the lower maintenance requirements and good insulation provided by uPVC.

Pure wood frames are typically the most expensive option. They offer excellent insulation and a classic aesthetic that many people love, but they require more maintenance to prevent issues, such as rot and insect damage.

Window style

The style of a double glazed window can notably impact its cost. Different styles have varying levels of complexity in terms of manufacturing and installation, which influence their prices.

Fixed windows, which don’t open, and casement styles, which usually only open from a single point, are typically the simplest and, thus, often the least expensive options. Sliding sash or tilt-and-turn designs, with more moving parts allowing them to open and close, tend to come with a higher price tag.

Specialised window styles, such as bay or bow windows are typically more expensive. These designs project out from the home’s exterior and consist of multiple units, which adds to their cost. Custom frames – for example unusually large or non-standard shapes – can also be more costly. The additional design and manufacturing work required for these windows can significantly increase their price.

Window size

Simply put, larger windows are generally more expensive than smaller ones. This is because larger windows require more materials for the frame and glass, resulting in higher manufacturing costs.

Additionally, installing larger windows can be more complex and time-consuming than smaller ones, leading to higher labour costs. For instance, more expansive windows might require more people for the installation, due to the size and weight of the windows, or structural modifications could be needed to accommodate them, especially if you’re enlarging an existing window opening.

Type of glass

Standard clear glass is typically the least expensive option, but there are several types of specialised glass that can increase the cost due to their added benefits.

Low-emissivity (Low-E) glass is coated with a transparent, microscopic layer that reflects heat. This improves the window’s insulation, helping to keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, but it generally costs more than standard glass.

Toughened or tempered glass, which is stronger and safer than regular glass, is another more expensive option. If broken, it shatters into small, blunt pieces instead of large, sharp shards, reducing the risk of injury.

Laminated glass has a layer of plastic between two panes of glass, making it highly resistant to breakage. It also provides additional benefits such as noise reduction and UV protection, but these advantages come at a price.

Number of windows

Naturally, the number of windows you are installing or replacing directly affects the project’s total cost.

However, it’s important to note that while the total price increases, there can sometimes be cost efficiencies when installing multiple windows simultaneously. For instance, labour costs may not increase linearly, as installers are already on site and have their equipment set up, so the additional time to install more windows may be less significant. This means the cost per window could decrease with a larger project.

Some manufacturers or suppliers also offer discounts for larger orders, so the per-window cost might be lower if you’re buying many windows at once. However, potential discounts vary greatly and depend on the specific supplier or contractor.

The table below shows the average prices for uPVC, aluminium and timber frames.