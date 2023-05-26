Menu Close

Double glazed windows prices: How much does it cost to get new windows?

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated May 26, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide:

  • Average double glazing cost in the UK
  • How much do double glazed windows cost?
  • What is the cost of double glazing a three-bed house?
  • Will double glazed windows prices increase?
  • Frequently Asked Questions

As energy efficiency becomes a top priority for homeowners, double glazed windows have seen a significant rise in popularity. However, knowing exactly how much to budget for these enhancements is crucial. In this article, we’ll delve into the world of double glazed window prices, offering valuable insights to guide you through the process of selecting and investing in these home improvements.

Whether retrofitting an older property or outfitting a new construction, understanding the ins and outs of double glazing costs can empower you to make informed decisions that benefit your home and your wallet.

What is the average double glazing cost in the UK?

The price of double glazed windows isn’t a one-size-fits-all figure. Instead, it’s a complex calculation influenced by a variety of elements, including:

  • Frame material
  • Window style
  • Window size
  • Type of glass
  • Number of windows

Frame material

Typically, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) frames are the most cost-effective option. They’re durable, require minimal maintenance, and offer good thermal performance, making them a popular choice.

Aluminium frames tend to be pricier than uPVC. They are strong and require little maintenance but are not as insulating as wood or uPVC. However, they can be a good option for oversized windows that require more structural support.

Composite frames, which are made from a blend of materials – often timber with uPVC – vary in price depending on the specific components used. They’re designed to provide the benefits of both materials. For example, timber and uPVC composite frames offer the aesthetic appeal of natural wood, with the lower maintenance requirements and good insulation provided by uPVC. 

Pure wood frames are typically the most expensive option. They offer excellent insulation and a classic aesthetic that many people love, but they require more maintenance to prevent issues, such as rot and insect damage.

Window style

The style of a double glazed window can notably impact its cost. Different styles have varying levels of complexity in terms of manufacturing and installation, which influence their prices.

Fixed windows, which don’t open, and casement styles, which usually only open from a single point, are typically the simplest and, thus, often the least expensive options. Sliding sash or tilt-and-turn designs, with more moving parts allowing them to open and close, tend to come with a higher price tag. 

Specialised window styles, such as bay or bow windows are typically more expensive. These designs project out from the home’s exterior and consist of multiple units, which adds to their cost. Custom frames – for example unusually large or non-standard shapes – can also be more costly. The additional design and manufacturing work required for these windows can significantly increase their price.

Window size

Simply put, larger windows are generally more expensive than smaller ones. This is because larger windows require more materials for the frame and glass, resulting in higher manufacturing costs.

Additionally, installing larger windows can be more complex and time-consuming than smaller ones, leading to higher labour costs. For instance, more expansive windows might require more people for the installation, due to the size and weight of the windows, or structural modifications could be needed to accommodate them, especially if you’re enlarging an existing window opening.

Type of glass

Standard clear glass is typically the least expensive option, but there are several types of specialised glass that can increase the cost due to their added benefits.

Low-emissivity (Low-E) glass is coated with a transparent, microscopic layer that reflects heat. This improves the window’s insulation, helping to keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, but it generally costs more than standard glass.

Toughened or tempered glass, which is stronger and safer than regular glass, is another more expensive option. If broken, it shatters into small, blunt pieces instead of large, sharp shards, reducing the risk of injury.

Laminated glass has a layer of plastic between two panes of glass, making it highly resistant to breakage. It also provides additional benefits such as noise reduction and UV protection, but these advantages come at a price. 

Number of windows

Naturally, the number of windows you are installing or replacing directly affects the project’s total cost.

However, it’s important to note that while the total price increases, there can sometimes be cost efficiencies when installing multiple windows simultaneously. For instance, labour costs may not increase linearly, as installers are already on site and have their equipment set up, so the additional time to install more windows may be less significant. This means the cost per window could decrease with a larger project.

Some manufacturers or suppliers also offer discounts for larger orders, so the per-window cost might be lower if you’re buying many windows at once. However, potential discounts vary greatly and depend on the specific supplier or contractor.

The table below shows the average prices for uPVC, aluminium and timber frames.

Window style and material600mm x 900mm900mm x 1,200mm1,200mm x 1,200mm
uPVC casement£150 – £450£400 – £600£650 – £900
uPVC sash£580£750 – £850£935
uPVC tilt and turn£450 – £500£500 – £550£550 – £600
Aluminium casement£500 – £700£650 – £900£750 – £1,100
Aluminium sash£700 – £1,200From £1,300N/A
Timber casement£800 – £1,050£1,200 – £1,400£1,350 – £1,600
Timber sash£1,300From £1,900N/A

The table below shows the average prices for bay and bow double glazed window styles in uPVC, based on the number of panels required.

How much do double glazed windows cost for a house?

Deciding whether or not to replace all the windows in your home depends on several factors. If your windows are old or in poor condition, it would make sense to replace all of them at once. For instance, windows that don’t operate properly can pose a safety risk in an emergency.

However, if only some are impaired, you might choose to replace only those particular ones. It’s not uncommon for windows on certain sides of a house to experience more wear and tear due to weather exposure.

Energy efficiency is another significant consideration. If your windows are single glazed, they may be contributing to higher energy bills. Replacing them with new, energy-efficient, double glazed windows can improve your home’s comfort and potentially save on energy costs.

The table below shows the approximate double glazed windows prices for a range of property types. In general, the smaller the house, the less it will cost to replace all of the windows, though this obviously depends on the other factors we discussed earlier, such as the frame materials and types of windows you buy.

Property typeNumber of windowsuPVCAluminiumWood
Flat4£600 – £1,800£2,000 – £2,800£3,200 – £4,200
Bungalow8£1,200 – £3,600£4,000 – £5,600£6,400 – £8,400
Mid-terrace12£1,800 – £5,400£6,000 – £8,400£9,600 – £12,600
Semi-detached15£2,250 – £6,750£7,500 – £10,500£12,000 – £15,750
Detached20£3,000 – £9,000£10,000 – £14,000£16,000 – £21,000

What is the cost of double glazing a three-bed house?

Several variables influence the price of installing double glazing in a three-bedroom house in the UK.

The number of windows to be replaced is a primary consideration. You may decide not every window needs replacing, although some suppliers offer discounts on a full set of windows, which may work out more cost-effective. 

Equally important are the size and style of the windows required. Larger, more complex designs typically cost more, prompting many homeowners to choose more visually appealing styles for the front of the property while saving the less expensive options, such as casement, for the rear windows. This can also be the case with frame materials, with more aesthetic materials used for the frames of visible windows and uPVC for the upper floor or back of the property. 

Other factors that impact the double glazing cost are the choice between a local or national window supplier and whether the installation poses a challenge.

The table below shows the approximate price of double glazed windows for a range of three-bed properties.

Type of 3-bed propertyNumber of windowsuPVCAluminiumTimber
Terrace8£1,200 – £3,600£4,000 – £5,600£6,400 – £8,400
Semi-detached10£1,500 – £4,500£5,000 – £7,000£8,000 – £10,500
Detached15£2,250 – £6,750£7,500 – £10,500£12,000 – £15,750

Will double glazed windows prices increase?

While the cost of double glazed windows has remained relatively stable for the last few years, there are several factors that could impact prices in the future. These include:

  • Supply and demand: An increase in demand for double glazed windows could potentially drive up prices. Likewise, if there are supply shortages, this could also lead to higher prices
  • Energy prices: If energy prices rise, more people might want to install double glazed windows to save on heating costs, which could push up demand and prices
  • Economic conditions: Inflation, exchange rates, and the general state of the economy can all affect the prices of goods and services, including windows
  • Regulations and policies: For example, if the government introduces new building regulations requiring higher insulation standards or promotes energy-efficient home improvements, this could affect demand and thus prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

