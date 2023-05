Green homes grants and windows grants explained

The Green Homes Grant was a £1.5 billion scheme designed to help landlords and homeowners make more energy-efficient changes to their homes. The biggest motivations behind the scheme were to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions, to support the movement towards net zero by 2050, and to bolster the industry job market post-pandemic. The government hoped to help approximately 600,000 UK households save up to £600 on their energy bills. Unfortunately, a string of failures led to the Green Homes Grant closing its doors to applications on 31 March 2021. Eligible upgrades were able to continue until March 2022.

How did it work?

The government would cover two-thirds of the total cost of energy efficiency home improvement works to a maximum contribution of £5,000. For low-income households, it would provide up to £10,000, with the grant covering 100 per cent of the designated works. Homeowners needed to agree the works with a professional installer registered with the scheme, at which point they could apply for the voucher. The vouchers covered labour, materials and VAT. Once issued, the voucher was subject to a three month expiry date. The works had to be completed within this timeframe and this could be extended only once (subject to exceptional circumstances).

Would I have been eligible for the Green Homes Grant?

Both homeowners and residential landlords were eligible for the Green Homes Grant, and new builds were included, as long as they were not previously occupied. If you submitted an application for a voucher by 31 March 2021, here are all the criterion specified by UK government:

you own your own home (including long-leaseholders and shared ownership)

you own your own park home on a residential site (including Gypsy and Traveller sites)

you’re a residential landlord in the private or social rented sector (including local authorities and housing associations)

There were a few exclusions for the grant, including if homeowners were utilising any other grants for the same work. For instance, if you were a homeowner partaking in other schemes, such as the ECO, you could still have been eligible for the Green Homes Grant, provided that the works being funded were different. If you had wanted to claim from the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), you would have had to claim your Green Homes Grant voucher first, and then let Ofgem know, so that they could deduct the amount claimed from your RHI grant payments.

For landlords receiving state aid, the Green Homes Grant could count towards the total, as long as it didn’t exceed the threshold over a three year period. Landlords also needed to prove they met or were exempt from the energy efficiency standard to qualify.

Could you upgrade windows under the Green Homes Grant?

In theory yes. However, new windows, doors and draught-proofing were all classed as “secondary” upgrades, which were all subject to having at least one of the “primary” upgrades carried out, for instance insulation or a low carbon heating solution. This worked well for the majority of homes, but if a homeowner had previously invested in a heat pump, biomass boiler or flat roof insulation, they would essentially be disqualified from claiming for new windows, draught-proofing and more energy-efficient doors as the “primary” upgrade had already been met.