Written by Connor Campbell
Updated November 13, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Increasingly, people are turning to their mobile phones over a landline connection to make calls. In fact, the old landline network is set to be switched off by the end of 2025, replaced by new digital phone lines. Yet, for the time being, you still might need a traditional phone line to connect to broadband – even if you don’t have a landline phone.

So if you’re in an area that still requires a landline to connect to the internet, or simply want to use your phone at home, you should consider a broadband and phone deal when you next take out a contract.

How do phone and broadband packages work?

Although traditional landlines are going the way of the dodo, phone and broadband deals are still common. But why might you need one? And how do combined broadband and phone packages work?

Why might I need a phone line to connect to the internet?

Before the introduction of fibre broadband, internet connections were made via the copper phone line network used to make landline calls. 

Nowadays, the majority of broadband connections use a combination of copper and fibre. This is called fibre-to-the-cabinet, or FTTC. While this is faster than the old, purely copper network, you still need a phone line to be able to access the internet.

Just over half (52 per cent) of the country can now, however, access full fibre, or fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), broadband. This does away with the need for a landline connection, as fibre optic cables run straight from the broadband exchange all the way to your household. And the number of FTTP households is only set to grow, with the government aiming for 85 per cent of the UK to have access to full fibre gigabit broadband by 2025. 

In more rural areas, where FTTC or FTTP isn’t available, households are still solely reliant on the copper network. Before signing up for any internet contract, it’s important to research broadband in your area to find out what’s available to you. 

What is a combined broadband and phone contract?

Regardless of your connection type, you may still want to have a landline phone. And in that case, you could consider a combined broadband and phone deal. This can be cheaper than sourcing your broadband and phone contracts separately. 

Most broadband and phone deals should include the cost of line rental as standard. If you have a non-fibre or FTTC connection, your contract will include the cost of line rental, even if you don’t use your phone.

You can then normally choose the level of phone service you want. Often, the options will be something like the following:

  • Pay-as-you-go, where you pay per minute for every call you make (this is often included as standard)
  • Evening and weekend UK calls, where you have a set number of free minutes to use at certain times on weekdays (often 7pm to 7am) and weekends
  • Unlimited UK calls, where you can call any UK number, any time, for free (although some ‘unlimited’ packages may have a minutes allowance)
  • International calls, where you get unlimited calls to UK numbers, as well as a set number of minutes to international phone numbers 

Some full fibre broadband providers may not offer a traditional landline package, but instead a digital phone bundle. This means your calls are made over the internet, via a home phone that is plugged into your router. Given that the Openreach copper network is set to be turned off by the end of 2025, getting a digital phone now might be a sensible choice long-term.

Why combine broadband and phone contracts?

There are a few reasons why would might want to consider broadband and phone contracts, including:

  • Lower overall prices: if you are frequently going to be using a landline phone to make calls, especially for international calls, bundling it together with your broadband can bring the overall cost down
  • One payment: with a combined broadband and phone contract, you’ll only have one payment to track each month
  • Better phone connection: your landline connection may be clearer and more stable than just using a mobile phone at home, where the signal may be unreliable
  • Sign-up perks: you might be able to get a sign-up bonus, such as a cash voucher, when taking out a broadband and phone contract

Pros and cons of broadband and phone deals

Before taking out a combined broadband and phone deal, it’s always worth weighing up the pros and cons:

Pros It’s easy to set-up and switch, as many households still need a phone line to connect to the internet You’ll have more choice when it comes to picking a broadband deal if it’s bundled with your phone contract If you make a lot of calls, combining broadband and phone contracts can save you money It simplifies your monthly payments You can get specific international calls packages that can make ringing your loved ones overseas cheaper Landlines can provide a clearer, more stable phone connection than mobile phones
Cons If you don’t intend to use a landline phone, you’ll end up wasting money on line rental (although this is unavoidable unless you can switch to full fibre) If you have full fibre, adding on a phone line can be more expensive than with non-fibre broadband Some full fibre broadband providers only offer digital phone services, rather than traditional landlines
Broadband and phone contracts aren’t just limited to landlines. More and more broadband and mobile phone bundles are appearing on the market. These are often labeled as broadband and SIM deals. Sometimes the mobile SIM will be part of the package, and sometimes it will be available as an optional add-on. 

 

These can provide great discounts if you need multiple mobile phone contracts, for example if you require a family plan, or if you’re looking for a bigger bundle that includes TV as well as broadband and SIM. 

 

Currently the following providers offer broadband and SIM bundles:

  • Virgin Media (with O2 as the mobile network)
  • Vodafone (family plan)
  • EE (£10 a month add-on)

How to find the best phone and broadband deals

To find the best broadband and landline deal, you need to work out what ‘best’ looks like for your household. Every home will have different broadband and home phone needs, so you should bear that in mind when you’re comparing deals.

Availability 

The main factor that will decide what phone and broadband deal you can get is the availability in your area. Whether you use a price comparison website, or go to the provider directly, you’ll be asked to put in your postcode and address. This will filter out any deals you can’t access. 

Price

Once you know which broadband and phone deals you can choose from, you should look at the price.

That’s not just the overall price per month, but any costs associated with the phone part of your package specifically. For example, can you pay extra to boost the amount of free minutes you receive? What is the price per minute? And what are the charges for international calls?

Speed

When considering the broadband part of your bundle, speed is one of the most important factors to pay attention to. Broadband providers will usually advertise the average download speed of a plan in megabits per second (Mbps).

Instead of focusing on the average download speed, however, you might instead want to look at the minimum speed you can expect. This may change depending on your area. 

The higher the number, the faster your internet connection – and also, usually, the more expensive the plan. 

This is why you should also consider the speed needs of your household. The more people at home normally means more devices being used, which may indicate you need a faster internet connection than a household with only one or two occupants. 

Call periods and usage

Unless you have a fully pay-as-you-go phone package, your deal will outline when you can make free calls, for how long, and to which numbers.

When it comes to the time periods in which you can make free calls, your bundle will normally specify either evenings and weekends, or anytime. An unlimited anytime phone package will cost more than one where your free calls are limited to set periods.

Your phone contract may also put a limit on the number of free minutes you can use every month. For example, you could get 2,000 free minutes on evenings and weekends. Or that the first 60 minutes of any call are free.

As for who you can call, some packages may specify that your free usage only includes other landline numbers, and not mobile phones, or vice versa. And if you regularly make international calls, you might want to consider a bundle that includes a set number of free minutes to overseas numbers. 

Data usage

While almost all broadband packages now include unlimited data, it is always worth checking beforehand, so you don’t get charged for going over your allowance. 

Equipment and set-up costs

You should always be on the lookout for any set-up costs or installation fees associated with your phone and broadband deal. This could include postage and packaging for your new router, or the cost of an engineer coming to install a new line. 

Contract length

The length of your contract will play a role in determining its cost. Most of the time, for example, if you sign up for a 24-month contract, it will be cheaper per month than the 18-month option. 

Extras

Although it’s not the most important thing to consider, any sign-up perks or bonuses on offer can help you decide between two comparable broadband and phone deals.

What are the top broadband and phone deal providers?

As mentioned, the best broadband and phone provider for you might be different to the needs of someone else. However, comparing customer service and satisfaction figures can help identify which are the providers to watch out for. 

When it comes to overall broadband satisfaction, the latest Ofcom data suggests that Plusnet is the top provider, with a score of 89 per cent. However, for landline services, EE is the clear winner, with a satisfaction score of 90 per cent compared to Plusnet’s 78 per cent. 

Few major providers come out looking good based on their Trustpilot scores – except for Vodafone, which is the only one with an ‘Excellent’ rating. It’s important to note, however, that these Trustpilot scores don’t just reflect broadband and phone contracts, but everything a provider covers.

Below is a table of how the major broadband and phone providers compare:

ProviderOfcom overall satisfaction with broadband service 2022Ofcom overall satisfaction with landline service 2022Trustpilot score
Plusnet89 per cent78 per cent2.3
EE85 per cent90 per cent1.9
BT83 per cent78 per cent1.5
Vodafone83 per cent77 per cent4.3
Virgin Media81 per cent70 per cent1.8
Sky82 per cent77 per cent1.4
TalkTalk78 per cent73 per cent2.9
All information correct as of November 2023

Frequently asked questions about broadband and phone deals

