To find the best broadband and landline deal, you need to work out what ‘best’ looks like for your household. Every home will have different broadband and home phone needs, so you should bear that in mind when you’re comparing deals.

Availability

The main factor that will decide what phone and broadband deal you can get is the availability in your area. Whether you use a price comparison website, or go to the provider directly, you’ll be asked to put in your postcode and address. This will filter out any deals you can’t access.

Price

Once you know which broadband and phone deals you can choose from, you should look at the price.

That’s not just the overall price per month, but any costs associated with the phone part of your package specifically. For example, can you pay extra to boost the amount of free minutes you receive? What is the price per minute? And what are the charges for international calls?

Speed

When considering the broadband part of your bundle, speed is one of the most important factors to pay attention to. Broadband providers will usually advertise the average download speed of a plan in megabits per second (Mbps).

Instead of focusing on the average download speed, however, you might instead want to look at the minimum speed you can expect. This may change depending on your area.

The higher the number, the faster your internet connection – and also, usually, the more expensive the plan.

This is why you should also consider the speed needs of your household. The more people at home normally means more devices being used, which may indicate you need a faster internet connection than a household with only one or two occupants.

Call periods and usage

Unless you have a fully pay-as-you-go phone package, your deal will outline when you can make free calls, for how long, and to which numbers.

When it comes to the time periods in which you can make free calls, your bundle will normally specify either evenings and weekends, or anytime. An unlimited anytime phone package will cost more than one where your free calls are limited to set periods.

Your phone contract may also put a limit on the number of free minutes you can use every month. For example, you could get 2,000 free minutes on evenings and weekends. Or that the first 60 minutes of any call are free.

As for who you can call, some packages may specify that your free usage only includes other landline numbers, and not mobile phones, or vice versa. And if you regularly make international calls, you might want to consider a bundle that includes a set number of free minutes to overseas numbers.

Data usage

While almost all broadband packages now include unlimited data, it is always worth checking beforehand, so you don’t get charged for going over your allowance.

Equipment and set-up costs

You should always be on the lookout for any set-up costs or installation fees associated with your phone and broadband deal. This could include postage and packaging for your new router, or the cost of an engineer coming to install a new line.

Contract length

The length of your contract will play a role in determining its cost. Most of the time, for example, if you sign up for a 24-month contract, it will be cheaper per month than the 18-month option.

Extras

Although it’s not the most important thing to consider, any sign-up perks or bonuses on offer can help you decide between two comparable broadband and phone deals.