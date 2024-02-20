Broadband and sim deals 2024

Home broadband is delivered via an internet router in your home, usually connected to a fibre broadband network, though you can also use satellite broadband or mobile broadband if that’s the best option for your location. Through the router, you can connect various devices, such as a laptop, TV, gaming console or other smart home device – usually through wifi but sometimes through a wired ethernet connection instead.

A sim card, on the other hand, sits in your smartphone or other sim-enabled device and allows your device to connect to an over-the-air data network using wireless technologies such as 4G or 5G. That’s how you’re able to browse websites, stream videos or receive and answer emails on the go – everything that needs internet data rather than the cellular network that enables you to make regular texts and calls with your phone. Some phones can even contain two separate sim cards for when you need both a personal and work number in the same phone.

Generally, you need separate plans for your broadband and sim, as they service different devices in different ways. But most broadband providers also offer some kind of mobile plan and vice versa.

For example, Virgin Media O2 combines the Virgin Media fibre optic network (for broadband) and the O2 phone network (for mobile). Plusnet, EE, Vodafone, Three and Sky also have a hand in both technologies, so it can be simpler to go with the same provider for all your internet needs: one bill, one service and only one customer hotline.

Some broadband and sim deals will also include extra incentives to try to win you over – whether it’s a speed boost, an increased data allowance, expanded roaming capabilities or discounts across your sim and broadband plans.