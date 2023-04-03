The cost of replacement windows varies depending on several factors, including window size and type, frame material, and installation prices. The windows market is highly competitive, with many suppliers and installers offering a broad range of products and services.

As with all major home improvements, it’s a good idea to receive quotes from some national installers, such as Anglian or Safestyle, as well as local installers.

The typical cost of installing uPVC windows throughout an average three-bedroom house could be around £1,200 to £3,300. However, this figure increases if you choose aluminium or timber frames. Although this may seem like a big investment in your property, replacement windows can cut your annual household heating bills by as much as £235, meaning they could pay for themselves in a few years.

Installing new windows can also increase the value of your home by as much as 10 per cent, especially if you choose high-quality materials such as timber frames.

A professional installer will need to visit your property to provide an accurate quote. They will also explain the styles and frame materials available, allowing you to make the best choice for your home. However, our researchers have extensively researched the average price range you can expect, based on window frame materials and design combinations.