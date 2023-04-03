The cost of replacement windows varies depending on several factors, including window size and type, frame material, and installation prices. The windows market is highly competitive, with many suppliers and installers offering a broad range of products and services.
As with all major home improvements, it’s a good idea to receive quotes from some national installers, such as Anglian or Safestyle, as well as local installers.
The typical cost of installing uPVC windows throughout an average three-bedroom house could be around £1,200 to £3,300. However, this figure increases if you choose aluminium or timber frames. Although this may seem like a big investment in your property, replacement windows can cut your annual household heating bills by as much as £235, meaning they could pay for themselves in a few years.
Installing new windows can also increase the value of your home by as much as 10 per cent, especially if you choose high-quality materials such as timber frames.
A professional installer will need to visit your property to provide an accurate quote. They will also explain the styles and frame materials available, allowing you to make the best choice for your home. However, our researchers have extensively researched the average price range you can expect, based on window frame materials and design combinations.
What are the cheapest window frame materials?
When it comes to window prices, uPVC is the cheapest of all the available frame materials.
Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC or vinyl) framed windows are a popular choice for residential properties. Thanks to its durability, low maintenance and cost-effectiveness, uPVC is a viable alternative to the more traditional timber and aluminium frame materials.
Typically, double-glazed uPVC windows have excellent insulation properties, helping to reduce energy loss, resulting in lower bills and a more comfortable indoor environment. They are also effective at noise reduction, and as most are pre-fitted with multi-point locking systems, they increase your home’s security level.
Once available only in white, uPVC frames are now manufactured in a wide colour palette and numerous finishes, allowing homeowners to individualise their homes according to their taste. Some manufacturers even offer uPVC that mimics the look of timber, giving homeowners the best of both worlds.