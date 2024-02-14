Best broadband for gaming 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Online gamers have a vested interest in their broadband; if you want to give yourself the best chance at thwarting your online enemies, you’ll need one of the best broadband deals for gaming. Our expert team has rounded up the most common questions about gaming broadband and some of the best deals on the market right now.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
You’ll need a strong internet connection for the best online gaming experience. Two of the most efficient types of broadband are fibre to the premises (FTTP) and fibre to the cabinet (FTTC), both of which involve the use of fibre optic cables.
FTTP is more desirable, as it’s the fastest type of broadband available in the UK. It can deliver ultrafast speeds of 1,000Mbps and higher – depending on the provider – and will prove to be the most effective when gaming online. In 2023, Ofcom reported that 52 per cent of homes have access to FTTP broadband, with less accessibility in rural communities.
Speeds of 50Mbps are suitable for online gaming; however, speeds of 100Mbps or above will allow for a lag-free experience in 4K or HDR. Generally, you want to aim for the highest broadband speed to game online, as slower speeds can result in high latency, delays in gameplay or your connection dropping.
You may find you already have adequate broadband speeds to game online, meaning you won’t need to invest in a new broadband deal. To find out more about your broadband speed and how to measure it, consult our guide.
If you don’t have fast enough broadband to game online, you’ll need to sign up with a new broadband provider. Thankfully, some of the best broadband providers offer high speeds to wide swathes of the UK, allowing you to find the best deals to game online.
Not every postcode will be eligible for the top speeds from every provider. Ensure you’re comparing providers with our comparison tool to find the best broadband in your area.
Virgin Media
Virgin Media uses its own unique cable system to provide superfast and ultrafast broadband to various regions of the UK. Virgin Media offers speeds of up to 1,130Mbps, making it ideal for online gamers.
BT Broadband
As one of the largest broadband providers in the country, BT offers a wide range of broadband connections and packages to eligible postcodes. BT provides top speeds of up to 900Mbps.
TalkTalk
TalkTalk works with the Openreach network, allowing it to cover hundreds of postcodes in the UK. It offers faster speeds than BT to eligible regions at 944Mbps.
Sky Broadband
Sky may be well known for its extensive broadband and TV packages, but the company also offers broadband-only deals that are ideal for online gaming, with speeds as high as 900Mbps.
EE
Powered by BT, EE claims that it’s the UK’s fastest major broadband provider. This is backed by its 1,600Mbps top speed, which is more than enough to stream 4K games online.
Plusnet
Plusnet offers a range of broadband deals with speeds capping out at 900Mbps. The company offers full-fibre broadband to eligible customers, which is ideal for online gaming.
Vodafone
Vodafone is a mobile network that offers a variety of broadband deals, including full fibre. Top speeds of 910Mbps make it more than suitable for online gaming, but you’ll need to check your postcode to ensure you’re eligible.
Shell Energy
Shell Energy provides broadband to over half a million homes in the UK, with top speeds of up to 944Mbps. The company also offers social tariff broadband for low-income households, although the low speeds will not be adequate for online gaming.
Hyperoptic
Hyperoptic exclusively provides full-fibre broadband with speeds as high as 1,000Mbps. Unlike some of the other broadband providers on this list, Hyperoptic is limited in terms of availability, so you should check your postcode to ensure it’s suitable.
Community Fibre
Community Fibre may only operate in London, but it offers speeds of up to 3,000Mbps, making it the fastest internet provider in the capital.
Compared to some other internet-based activities, online gaming consumes a lot of data. This is only relevant if you sign up for a limited broadband deal, rather than an unlimited broadband deal. As the name suggests, unlimited broadband has no cap, allowing you to use your broadband as much as you want.
While most broadband providers offer unlimited broadband as standard, it’s always important to check before committing to a deal, as going over your data allowance can incur fees.
Before committing to a gaming broadband deal, you should consider all the advantages and downsides that come with it.
Other than cost and speed, there are some other things you should consider when choosing a broadband gaming deal.
For the average gamer, ping rates between 20 and 50ms are suitable; however, professional gamers should aim for ping rates between 10 and 20ms. For the uninitiated, a ping rate is the time it takes a system to respond to an action, with a lower ping rate being more desirable, as it allows your broadband to respond faster to your actions in game.
Yes, your broadband connection will be better at certain times of the day, whether you’re gaming or streaming video content. According to an Ofcom report from 2023, peak download times in the UK are between 8pm and 10pm, meaning you can expect to experience slower speeds during these times. This will vary depending on where you live, but generally, you can expect slower broadband speeds in the evening, especially during weekdays.
Yes, mobile broadband can work for gaming, but it’ll depend on the connection you have (4G or 5G), the signal in your area and your monthly data allowance.