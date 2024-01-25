Vodafone broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Vodafone is a well-known and reputable provider if you’re looking for broadband deals, and with wide coverage across the UK and a range of average download speeds, it’s likely there will be a broadband package that works for you and your household. We’ve found a variety of different deals available from Vodafone, and have rounded up everything you need to know before you switch providers.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
The broadband deals you can enjoy will depend on where you live, as certain postcodes won’t be able to access the full range of packages offered by Vodafone. However, Vodafone is a large broadband provider and covers many areas of the UK, as well as offering a selection of add-ons such as TV packages and 4G broadband back-up.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price
|Extras (included in cost)
|Setup costs
|Fibre 1
|35Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£24/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Fibre 2
|68Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£24/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Pro II Fibre 2
|68Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£37/m
|Ultra hub with wifi 6E, super wifi 6e booster, wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up
|£0
|Full Fibre 2
|73Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£24/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Full Fibre 100
|100Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Full Fibre 200
|200 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£30/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Full Fibre 500
|500 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£30/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Full Fibre 900
|910 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£36/m
|Intelligent wifi hub
|£0
|Pro II Full Fibre 900
|910 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£46/m
|Ultra hub with wifi 6E, super wifi 6e booster, wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up
|£0
|Pro II Full Fibre 900 Xtra
|910 Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£60/m
|Ultra hub with wifi 6E, super wifi 6e booster, wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up, Apple TV in 4K, 24m of Apple TV+, unlimited Anytime calls to UK landlines and mobile
|£0
If you can get Vodafone broadband in your area, it’s one of the most comprehensive providers in terms of the range of packages on offer and the variety of add-ons and extras you can choose from. Currently, all Vodafone plans come with unlimited downloads – so you won’t be restricted by how much you can download each month, just how quickly you’ll be able to do it – as well as free setup and activation.
Types of broadband
Vodafone offers either fibre or full fibre broadband, with more remote areas of the UK usually less likely to be able to access the high speeds and power of full fibre. Having said this, through our research and testing several different postcodes on Vodafone’s site, we found that plenty of households will be able to access super fast full fibre broadband. Put simply, full fibre has a connection that uses solely fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), while fibre connections use both fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet, or FTTC).
Broadband speeds
We’ll talk more about this later, but Vodafone’s packages cover a range of different average download speeds, from 35Mbps to 910Mbps. By way of comparison, EE currently provides the fastest average download speeds in the country for a large, national broadband provider, with speeds of up to 1.6Gbps (gigabits per second), so 910Mbps isn’t quite as fast as the best in the UK but not far off. If you’re not sure what speeds you’re currently getting with your provider, it’s worth doing a quick broadband speed test to see.
Packages
As we’ve shown in the table above, there are plenty of broadband packages to choose from with Vodafone. Fibre and full fibre broadband plans range from 35Mbps to 910Mbps, and every plan we saw came with two options: fibre or full fibre as standard, which includes the intelligent router, or pro II broadband, which sees the intelligent hub upgraded to an ‘ultra’ hub with wifi 6E, a booster to create ‘super wifi’, access to wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days of your plan, and 4G broadband back-up, so your router will connect to Vodafone’s 4G network if there’s a problem with your wifi.
All of these add-ons tend to cost £10 extra a month, but do keep in mind that you’ll have to follow certain criteria for these advantages to be relevant. For example, 4G broadband back-up won’t work if you can’t actually get Vodafone’s 4G service in your area. Not only this, but Vodafone’s ‘Xtra Broadband’ packages are only £14 extra a month (where available), and allow you to get a new Apple TV device in 4K, 24 months of Apple TV+ for free, and unlimited Anytime calls to UK landlines and mobile – so choosing Xtra means you’ll be getting one of the best broadband and TV deals, as well as a solid broadband and phone plan.
As with any provider, there are advantages and disadvantages to choosing Vodafone. The good news is that there are plenty of perks available to both new and existing customers, and monthly prices are generally very low.
Remember that these are very much average download speeds, and it might be the case that you sometimes (or often) get the lower end of these download speeds, depending on where you live and a number of other factors.
|Vodafone broadband package
|Average download speed
|Fibre 1
|35Mbps
|Fibre 2
|68Mbps
|Full Fibre 2
|73Mbps
|Full Fibre 100
|100Mbps
|Full Fibre 200
|200Mbps
|Full Fibre 500
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre 900
|910Mbps
If your current provider is under the Openreach network, then it’s very easy to switch to Vodafone. Openreach covers top providers like BT, EE, Plusnet and TalkTalk, so if you switch from an Openreach provider to Vodafone, you won’t even need to tell your current provider you’re leaving, as this will be done for you.
Some things we think you should consider if you want to switch to Vodafone broadband are:
As per an Ofcom report, 49 per cent of customers said they were satisfied with how their complaint was handled, which is less than the sector average of 51 per cent. They also reported call waiting times that were higher than most other broadband providers.
As a new customer, there are lots of perks and incentives to enjoy with Vodafone. These include: VeryMe rewards; no setup or activation fees; and money off your monthly broadband bill if you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer. There’s good reasons to stick with Vodafone, too – especially if you or anyone in your household or family is planning to get a new monthly mobile plan with the provider, as you’ll get 30 per cent off of this for being a Vodafone broadband customer.
Currently, there are no fees for setting up or activating your new Vodafone broadband account. However, this is subject to change at any time, and lots of providers run various special offers at different times of the year, so if you can afford to wait for a better deal, it might be worth it in the long run. Plus, if you’re switching to a new type of broadband that you haven’t had before at your property, you may still have to pay for the cost of an engineer to come out.