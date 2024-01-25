Vodafone broadband deals UK 2024

If you can get Vodafone broadband in your area, it’s one of the most comprehensive providers in terms of the range of packages on offer and the variety of add-ons and extras you can choose from. Currently, all Vodafone plans come with unlimited downloads – so you won’t be restricted by how much you can download each month, just how quickly you’ll be able to do it – as well as free setup and activation.

Types of broadband

Vodafone offers either fibre or full fibre broadband, with more remote areas of the UK usually less likely to be able to access the high speeds and power of full fibre. Having said this, through our research and testing several different postcodes on Vodafone’s site, we found that plenty of households will be able to access super fast full fibre broadband. Put simply, full fibre has a connection that uses solely fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), while fibre connections use both fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet, or FTTC).

Broadband speeds

We’ll talk more about this later, but Vodafone’s packages cover a range of different average download speeds, from 35Mbps to 910Mbps. By way of comparison, EE currently provides the fastest average download speeds in the country for a large, national broadband provider, with speeds of up to 1.6Gbps (gigabits per second), so 910Mbps isn’t quite as fast as the best in the UK but not far off. If you’re not sure what speeds you’re currently getting with your provider, it’s worth doing a quick broadband speed test to see.

Packages

As we’ve shown in the table above, there are plenty of broadband packages to choose from with Vodafone. Fibre and full fibre broadband plans range from 35Mbps to 910Mbps, and every plan we saw came with two options: fibre or full fibre as standard, which includes the intelligent router, or pro II broadband, which sees the intelligent hub upgraded to an ‘ultra’ hub with wifi 6E, a booster to create ‘super wifi’, access to wifi ‘Xperts’ for the first 10 days of your plan, and 4G broadband back-up, so your router will connect to Vodafone’s 4G network if there’s a problem with your wifi.

All of these add-ons tend to cost £10 extra a month, but do keep in mind that you’ll have to follow certain criteria for these advantages to be relevant. For example, 4G broadband back-up won’t work if you can’t actually get Vodafone’s 4G service in your area. Not only this, but Vodafone’s ‘Xtra Broadband’ packages are only £14 extra a month (where available), and allow you to get a new Apple TV device in 4K, 24 months of Apple TV+ for free, and unlimited Anytime calls to UK landlines and mobile – so choosing Xtra means you’ll be getting one of the best broadband and TV deals, as well as a solid broadband and phone plan.