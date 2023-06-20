VPNs are one of the best tools for keeping your online identity anonymous and avoiding cybersecurity threats. Finding the best cheap VPN doesn’t have to mean skimping on security features or connection speeds – there are a lot of top providers who have affordable price plans available.
A VPN should provide a high level of security features for users, have a decent server base and, ideally, a fast connection speed. We’ve compared all of the top VPN providers, as well as some lesser-known ones, to establish which services have the right mix of security, performance and price – these are the best cheap VPNs on the market right now.
How we research and rate cheap VPNs
100+
hours performance testing
500+
customer reviews read
150+
hours comparing products
25
providers compared
4
VPN experts consulted
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a cheap VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after comparing price plans, hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our cheap VPN review scores are determined the following categories:
Privacy and performance (30 per cent)
Features and functionality (30 per cent)
Reputation and credibility (25 per cent)
Plans and pricing/value (10 per cent
Customer experience (5 per cent)
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
Number and location of servers
Streaming service accessibility
Security features such as AES-256
Performance (upload, download, latency)
Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
Independent server-site security audits
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. To find out more, read our article on how we review VPNs.
The best cheap VPNs compared
There were several factors we considered when trying to find the best cheap VPN.
Subscription price: a VPN should be affordable, and even though it’s always cheaper to opt for the longer plans, this means paying in one lump sum – this price too, should be reasonable
Privacy: All VPNs should be encrypted by AES-256 – it’s the highest level of encryption and is used by governments
Security: A good VPN will have security features such as a kill switch, split tunnelling and a range of VPN protocols to choose from
Verified no-logs policy: The best VPNs have a no-logs policy. It’s best if they have been independently audited, but we found not all of the best cheap providers have taken this step.
Price
Free version
Maximum number of connected devices
Number of servers
AES-256 encryption
Audited no-log policy
Surfshark
From £1.79/m
No
Unlimited
3,200+
Yes
Yes
CyberGhost
From £1.85/m
No
7
9,000+
Yes
Yes
Private Internet Access
From £1.67/m
No
Unlimited
500+
Yes
Yes
PrivadoVPN
From £1.99 /m
Yes
10
330+
Yes
No
Atlas VPN
From £1.49/m
Yes
Unlimited
750+
Yes
No
Some prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 20/6/2023
The best cheap VPNs right now
Our researchers have tested dozens of VPN providers, weighing up their costs with their features, security and performance. Here are the best cheap VPNs that offer a safe and fast service at a low price.
Surfshark: Best overall cheap VPN
Lowest price: £1.79 per month (£46.55 up front for two years, plus two months free)
Free version: No
Maximum number of connected devices: Unlimited
Number of servers: 3,200+
Encryption: AES-256
VPN protocols: WireGuard, IKEv2 and OpenVPN
No-log policy: Yes
Audited: Yes, by Deloitte
Headquarters: Netherlands
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Affordable pricing
Split tunnelling not available for MacOS and iOS
Unlimited device connections
Headquartered in a data-secure country
Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs on the market, but the best thing about it is that no features are cut in order to offer a decent price. Surshark’s security and privacy features include everything you’d expect to find from a good VPN provider – an audited no-logs policy, AES-256 and a decent selection of VPN protocols.
Cost
Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and monthly, 12-month and 24-month subscriptions. Customers can get the best deal by opting for the longest plan – although this does mean paying for the plan in one lump sum, our researchers believe the up-front price still offers good value for money.
Subscription term
Cost
Monthly
£10.11 / month
12 months
£3.12 / month (£37.38 up front)
24 months (+2 months free)
£1.79 / month (£46.65 up front for 26 months)
Security
As well as being an affordable VPN, Surfshark offers a brilliant array of security features – its Multihop feature acts as a double VPN, which encrypts your internet connection twice, allowing for a robust extra layer of privacy.
All internet traffic is encrypted by AES-256, and users can turn on Surfshark’s kill switch – this will protect your online identity, even when your VPN connection drops. The service has a no-logs policy, which has also been independently audited. Surfshark has a variety of protocols to choose from – WireGaurd, OpenVPN and IKEv2 – and a split tunnelling feature, although this is not available for MacOS devices.
User experience
Our researchers found Surfshark’s apps – downloadable for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android – are ideal for beginners and the tech-savvy alike. Its apps follow a clean and clear interface, with an option to connect to a server from the main screen, while all of its security and privacy features are conveniently located in the settings menu.
Performance
Our researcher conducted several speed tests while connected to various Surfshark servers around the world (Independent Advisor/Ookla)
When our researchers tested Surfshark, we found its connection speeds were good.
The UK server was the best performing server out of the ones we tested. Both our download and upload speeds dropped by just 9 per cent.
Surfshark’s speeds on a UK VPN server were impressive (Ookla)
The US server had great performance for download speed and was just 3 per cent slower, but our upload speed was affected considerably. The Australian server’s connection speed was average and comparable to its competitors.
Surfshark’s Australian server was less impressive but still fast enough to stream videos (Ookla)
“[It] seems to work well enough. [It’s] easy to navigate and connect to. Overall, [I’m] happy and satisfied. Sometimes the connection has problems or is a bit slow, [but] usually, it works okay. Lots of different location connections are available. It is reasonably priced… Also, just as a note, the people at Surfshark have always been very responsive to me when I have contacted them, such as when I had to change some of my info.”
Surfshark provides a long list of privacy features and an excellent level of security, all for an affordable price. Its connection speeds were fast and better than some of its competitors, and it is good value for money – it’s an all-rounder for price, security and speed.
Lowest price: £1.67 per month (£65 up front for 39 months)
Free version: No
Maximum number of connected devices: Unlimited
Number of servers: 500+
Encryption: AES-256
VPN protocols: OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2
No-log policy: Yes
Audited: Yes
Headquarters: United States
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Unlimited number of connected devices
Headquartered in the United States
Dedicated IP
No-logs policy independently audited
Private Internet Access (PIA) is a long-standing VPN – it allows for connection to an unlimited number of devices and its price tag is admirable.
PIA’s features list includes a dedicated IP (for an extra fee), something that’s not always provided, and an audited no-logs policy.
Cost
Private Internet Access offers three subscription lengths: monthly, annually, or a three-year plan, with the latter being the cheapest overall option. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its plans so you can try it before committing financially.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£9.99 / month
12 months
£2.71 / month (£32.49 up front)
36 months (+3 months free)
£1.67 / month (£65 up front for 39 months)
Security
PIA’s security is comparable to other top VPN providers – it has an audited no-logs policy, a kill switch and split tunnelling available.
One of its best features is the Dedicated IP, since it ensures an added layer of privacy for users. This is an add-on feature, costing an extra £2.25 to £4.50 per month, depending on the length of subscription you choose. The provider also has proxy servers – ShadowSocks and SOCKS5 – which allow users to route their VPN connection through an additional server location.
User experience
PIA’s apps are sleek in design, and the desktop app’s window is an ideal size to not cause too much disruption. Our researchers found its privacy features and range of protocols are all accessible via the app. Changing server location is simple and can be done via the main screen – each server location also shows the latency.
Performance
Our researcher found Private Internet Access to be average in speed tests (Independent Advisor/Ookla)
When our researchers tested Private Internet Access, we found connecting to a UK server only affected our connection speeds by no more than 10 per cent – which is comparable to its competitors.
For both the US and Australian servers, our download and upload speeds were affected, and at times below the average degradation rate.
Our speed test returned below-average download speeds every time we connected to a Private Internet Access server in the US (Ookla)
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
67.85
18.59
13ms
UK to UK
66.58
16.86
43ms
98%
90%
UK to US
52.99
17.66
149ms
78%
94%
UK to Aus
59.29
8.89
247ms
87%
47%
Customer service
Private Internet Access is well-liked by customers and receives good reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, where it receives 4.4 and 4.6 stars out of five, respectively. PIA receives 4.4 stars out of five on Trustpilot.
“[I’ve only] been using it for a few days and it seems reliable. Barely any loss in speed (5-8Mbps). [I’m] still learning the desktop version. This one has plenty of settings to work with. The platform has a very clear and informative help desk database. So far, I like the simplicity of the software in general, but at the same time, it offers enough options for those who are more advanced. I am already enjoying a few of the many features discovered, such as automatic connection [to the] fastest server and spoof.”
Private Internet Access is a longstanding VPN and offers an excellent range of security features, including a dedicated IP (for an extra cost). Its connection speeds are comparable to other providers we’ve reviewed, and its subscription price is reasonable.
Lowest price: £1.85 per month (£49.95 up front for 27 months)
Free version: No
Maximum number of connected devices: Seven
Number of servers: 9,000+
Encryption: AES-256
VPN protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard
No-log policy: Yes
Audited: Yes, by Deloitte
Headquarters: Bucharest, Romania
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Dedicated servers for torrenting
No double VPN
Excellent range of privacy features
Reasonably priced
CyberGhost is an excellent choice of VPN for gaming and torrenting, and while it’s not the only VPN that’s good for those activities, its subscription prices are cheaper than most of its competitors. The provider also has more than 9,000 servers available worldwide and boasts fast connection speeds.
Cost
CyberGhost offers a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than most other providers. To get the best deal, you’ll need to subscribe to a longer plan and pay in one lump sum.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£10.89 / month
6 months
£6.19 / month (£37.14 every six months)
24 months (+3 free months)
£1.85 / month (£49.95 up front for 27 months)
Security
CyberGhost has a large server base, including servers that are optimised for torrenting, which not all VPNs offer. Data is encrypted by AES-256, and the service has a kill switch that protects users even when their VPN connection drops.
CyberGhost’s service comes with many layers of security, including a range of VPN protocols, an audited no-logs policy and split tunnelling, which allows you to choose what internet traffic to run through the VPN and what to run outside of it.
User experience
CyberGhost has downloadable apps for iOS, MacOS, Android and Windows. As well as its affordable price, our researchers were fond of CyberGhost’s customisable apps. Its best feature is Smart Rules – this allows you to turn on auto-launch for selected apps, which means that when certain apps are opened, CyberGhost will automatically protect you.
Performance
CyberGhost returned mixed results in our speed tests (Independent Advisor/Ookla)
CyberGhost’s performance results were mixed. When our researchers tested a UK server, the performance was excellent – our download speed was just 6 per cent slower and our upload was 7 per cent slower.
However, for both the US and Australian servers, our download and upload speeds were affected. Although we were still able to perform internet activities easily, other providers do have faster connection speeds.
CyberGhost wasn’t the fastest for an Australian server, but our researcher was still able to stream videos (Ookla)
“[A] top-shelf [VPN] at a bargain price! The app is easy to use, more than enough high-quality servers in all the countries that matter (thousands?). I see very little reduction in the speed tests I’ve conducted (reviews that show big drops are simply wrong) and the service has all the key elements and features I would use and then some. If I paid the equivalent of NordVPN or ExpressVPN I’d still be happy. The fact I paid a fraction of their prices (paying for their TV ads) makes me ecstatic.”
CyberGhost is one of the best VPNs on the market, and its dedicated torrenting servers are one of the features that sets it apart from competitors. The provider packs a lot into the service, all for a reasonable price.
Lowest price: £1.99 / month (£47.76 up front for 24 months)
Free version: Yes
Maximum number of connected devices: 10
Number of servers: 48
Encryption: AES-256
VPN protocols: WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
No-log policy: Yes
Audited: No
Headquarters: Switzerland
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Headquartered in Switzerland
Not independently audited
No split tunnelling for iOS and MacOS
PrivadoVPN is still a relative newcomer to the industry, but that hasn’t hindered it from offering a good level of security for affordable prices. As well as this, Privado is headquartered in Switzerland and benefits from some of the best data privacy protection laws in the world.
Though it doesn’t offer the largest server base, Privado does allow for connection for up to 10 devices simultaneously, which is more than ExpressVPN (which is one of the most expensive providers on the market.
Cost
Privado has an option for both a free and paid plan. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and its paid subscription can be taken monthly, annually, or every two years – with the latter working out the most cost-effective when broken down per month. Keep in mind the free version limits users to one simultaneous connection, a 10GB data cap and a selection of only 12 servers.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£10.99 / month
12 months
£2.50 / month (£30 up front)
24 months
£1.99 / month (£47.76 up front)
Security
Headquartered in Switzerland, PrivadoVPN benefits from some of the best data privacy protection laws in the world. However, although the service has a no-logs policy – outlining that it never stores or logs its customers’ data – this has not been independently audited.
PrivadoVPN offers a good level of privacy, with AES-256 encryption and three protocols to choose from – WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2.
User experience
PrivadoVPN has downloadable mobile and desktop apps, both of which are easy to use and follow a polished design. For its desktop app, users can choose between a docked or window style, which is a nice design element to have.
All of Privado’s privacy features can be found within the app’s settings and allow for changing protocols and using the kill switch. Privado also has an option to save your favourite servers so you can quickly connect to them anytime you open the app.
Performance
PrivadoVPN performed with average speeds compared with other VPNs we’ve tested (Independent Advisor/Ookla)
When our researchers tested PrivadoVPN’s performance, we found its connection speeds to be average. Testing a UK server only affected our upload speed by 2 per cent, but our download speed dropped by 12 per cent.
The US server was ideal for downloading, with our speed only dropping by 6 per cent, but our upload speed was a disappointing 58 per cent as fast.
The worst performance was the Australian server – our download speed was only 49 per cent as fast and our upload speed was just 36 per cent as quick; both of which are well below its competitors’ speeds.
PrivadoVPN’s Australian server performed the worst of all the cheap VPNs we tested (Ookla)
Speed test results
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
74.59
18.55
14ms
UK to UK
61.95
18.24
25ms
83%
98%
UK to US
70.34
10.87
169ms
94%
58%
UK to Aus
37.21
6.68
338ms
49%
36%
Customer service
Compared to its competitors, PrivadoVPN doesn’t receive the best customer reviews. The provider receives four out of five stars on Google Play and Trustpilot and just 3.5 stars out of five on the Apple App Store. However, when our researchers read the reviews, customers praised the service for its stable connection.
“Excellent VPN. [I get a] clean, stable connection every time. [It has] a vast range of countries/connections to choose from. [I] needed this when abroad from the UK. [It’s the] best VPN I’ve tried in all honesty.”
PrivadoVPN might not offer as many simultaneous device connections as some of its competitors, but its longest subscription plan is very reasonably priced. It also offers a good level of security with a no-logs policy and is headquartered in Switzerland. PrivadoVPN is a good choice for both general online privacy concerns and bypassing geo-restrictions.
Lowest price: £1.49 month (£40.34 up front for 27 months)
Free version: Yes
Maximum number of connected devices: Unlimited
Number of servers: 750
VPN protocol(s): IKEv2/IPSec, WireGuard
No-log policy: Does not log user activity – not independently verified
Headquarters: Delaware, US
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Unlimited simultaneous device connections
No privacy audits
Multi-hop connections
Since 2021, Atlas VPN has been part of Nord Security, and while it’s not the best cheap VPN on the market for number of server locations or premium features – the service is affordable and has a good level of security.
Atlas VPN is one of the cheapest options, and it even offers discounts for students. It also allows for unlimited device connections.
Cost
Atlas VPN’s subscription plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Opting for its longest plan is the most cost-effective, although this means paying in one lump sum. However, the fee is still considerably less than other providers.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£9.83
12 months
£2.69 month (£32.32 up front)
24 months (+3 months free)
£1.49 month (£40.34 up front for 27 months)
Security
Atlas VPN offers a choice of two protocols – WireGuard and IKEv2; although this is less than some other providers, it’s cheap and its features reflect that.
The provider is also encrypted by AES-256 and is a Multihop+ VPN. This works similarly to a double VPN – MultiHop+ selects random exit servers from Atlas VPN’s pool of global servers, rotating between them as you browse. Atlas follows a strict no-logs policy, however this is yet to be independently audited.
User experience
Atlas VPN’s apps are easy to navigate and would suit beginners. Changing servers is simple and can be done from the app’s interface – although a downside for the server list is that servers from the same country are all labelled the same, making it difficult to differentiate between different locations within that country.
All of Atlas VPN’s security features can be customised within the app’s settings, which is another reason why our researchers found the service to be suitable for beginners.
Performance
Atlas VPN gave us some of the fastest speeds when connected to its servers around the world (Independent Advisor/Ookla)
When our researchers tested Atlas VPN, its performance was impressive. Connecting to a UK server had very minimal effects on our internet speeds; notably, our upload speed was only 3 per cent slower than our baseline.
Testing both the US and Australian servers also had good results, although slower than the UK server. However, the best performance for Atlas was the upload speed of the US server – it was just 1 per cent slower.
Atlas VPN’s US server was only 1 per cent slower than our non-VPN connection (Ookla)
“Atlas VPN is one of the best VPN services I’ve seen on the market. It’s fast and efficient and doesn’t give you ads or promos; the premium version is cheap and has amazing features. I’m a software developer and sometimes I need to have that extra layer of security, and with Atlas VPN I can feel safe doing it. [I] would 100 per cent recommend”
Overall, Atlas VPN offers a good level of security. Although the provider’s no-logs policy has not been audited, there have been no reported data breaches. The provider has affordable plans and offers comparable services to more expensive VPNs, as well as fast connection speeds.
Our researchers have tested all of the VPNs in this guide to establish which service has the fastest connection. Atlas VPN provided the best overall performance, but Surfshark was a close second thanks to the impressive speeds we achieved on its US and Australian servers compared with Atlas.
No VPN (Mbps)
UK to UK (Mbps)
UK to US (Mbps)
UK to Australia (Mbps)
Surfshark
69.19
63.16
67.26
61.81
Private Internet Access
67.85
66.58
52.99
59.29
PrivadoVPN
74.59
61.95
70.34
37.21
CyberGhost
74.05
70.31
66.53
57.78
AtlasVPN
71.8
67.18
62.44
59.06
How cheap VPNs work
A VPN works by routing your device’s internet connection through a remote server, which hides your IP address and your geo-location. This secure and encrypted connection makes it difficult for third parties to track your online activity. A VPN can also keep you safe when using a public wireless network.
Why do you need a cheap VPN?
With the increasing need for cybersecurity due to online crimes, having a VPN can be a way to help prevent such threats. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, masks your IP address and allows you to bypass geo-restrictions. Using a public wifi network can put you at risk from third parties, but if you’re connected to a VPN, your online safety increases.
How to set up a cheap VPN
To set up a VPN on any device, follow these steps:
Choose a reputable VPN provider: Thoroughly research and choose a trustworthy VPN provider. Check it has the features you need at an affordable price
Download the VPN from your chosen app store: Go to your device’s app store and search for the VPN provider and click download. You can also navigate to the provider’s website and follow the instructions to download the app
Install and launch the app: Open the VPN app and complete the installation process. Sign up for an account or log in if you already have one
Configure VPN settings: Follow the instructions for configuring your VPN on your device
Connect to the VPN: Once the app is set up, connect to a VPN server and customise your features
What to look for when buying a cheap VPN
Consider the following when purchasing a cheap VPN for any of your devices:
Price and subscription plans: Look for a provider with a good price for what it offers. Also, make sure its lump sum is still affordable, and don’t be fooled by the monthly price of a long plan – most providers will highlight its cheapest monthly option and only include the up-front price in smaller print or during checkout
Compatibility: Make sure the provider has apps suitable for your chosen devices
Security: Check your chosen VPN service has a good level of encryption – ideally AES-256 – and a variety of protocols such as WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Speed: Choose a VPN with fast connection speeds
Reputation and reviews: Research and read customer reviews comparing price and security features
Why you shouldn’t get a free VPN
The main reason why downloading a free VPN isn’t a good idea is the simple fact that security is typically not as good as a paid subscription. Free VPNs have a tendency to not include privacy features such as a kill switch, split tunnelling and a range of VPN protocols. They also often restrict monthly data allowances and are usually only available to use on one device at any given time. There is also a danger that a free VPN service may sell your data to third-party companies. Cheap VPNs allow you to get the best out of a paid plan without breaking the bank.
FAQs about cheap VPNs
The best cheap VPN, according to our research and testing, is Surfshark. The provider is already one of the best on the market for security and performance reasons, but its affordable pricing makes it even more attractive. Surfshark also allows for an unlimited number of device connections and has more than 3,000 VPN servers to connect to.
The cheapest VPN is Atlas VPN. The service allows for an unlimited number of simultaneous device connections and comes with more than 750 servers. Atlas VPN’s 24 month plan is payable in one lump sum, but this amount is less than other providers.
Yes, cheap VPN’s are safe providing they have a good level of security. A cheap VPN can still keep you safe online if it has a high level of encryption and conceals your IP address. Most cheap VPNs also follow a no-logs policy, but you should try and look for ones that have been independently audited.
Legal disclaimer
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review free VPN services from the perspective of:
The quality of the product based on the security it affords the user
User experience of the application(s)
Level and quality of customer service
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.
Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years. She started her career writing for some of Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle publishers, Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media, where she reported on island-wide news. In the UK, Rachel has become an expert in home improvement and spends her time researching, writing and testing home products. Rachel now writes for home improvement publications including, The Federation of Master Builders and Architectural Digest. She creates buying guides, reviews and features that consider all steps of the consumer’s purchasing process and aims to inform and provide unbiased expert opinions. Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and is intrigued by all things film, food and art.