Security

As well as being an affordable VPN, Surfshark offers a brilliant array of security features – its Multihop feature acts as a double VPN, which encrypts your internet connection twice, allowing for a robust extra layer of privacy.

All internet traffic is encrypted by AES-256, and users can turn on Surfshark’s kill switch – this will protect your online identity, even when your VPN connection drops. The service has a no-logs policy, which has also been independently audited. Surfshark has a variety of protocols to choose from – WireGaurd, OpenVPN and IKEv2 – and a split tunnelling feature, although this is not available for MacOS devices.

User experience

Our researchers found Surfshark’s apps – downloadable for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android – are ideal for beginners and the tech-savvy alike. Its apps follow a clean and clear interface, with an option to connect to a server from the main screen, while all of its security and privacy features are conveniently located in the settings menu.

Performance

When our researchers tested Surfshark, we found its connection speeds were good.

The UK server was the best performing server out of the ones we tested. Both our download and upload speeds dropped by just 9 per cent.

The US server had great performance for download speed and was just 3 per cent slower, but our upload speed was affected considerably. The Australian server’s connection speed was average and comparable to its competitors.

Speed test results