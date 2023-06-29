Dr. Phil Legg

Professor of Cyber Security at UWE

Dr. Phil Legg (MCIIS, FHEA, PhD, BSc) is a Professor of Cyber Security at the University of the West of England (UWE). He is the Co-Director of UWEcyber, a Gold Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Education (ACE-CSE) as recognised by the National Cyber Security Centre, and he is the Programme Leader of the NCSC-certified MSc Cyber Security course at UWE.

He holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning for Higher Education (Distinction), and is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA). He has CompTIA PenTest+, Security+ and Microsoft Azure professional certifications. He is recognised as a Full Member of the Chartered Institution of Information Security (MCIIS).

Professor Legg is passionate about outreach and works closely with schools and colleges across the region to upskill in cyber security education, and he is a founding member of CISSEUK – a collaboration network across academia, industry and government to support all levels of cyber security education.

Prior to joining UWE in 2015, he worked at the University of Oxford in collaboration with the Centre for Protection of National Infrastructure as part of the Corporate Insider Threat Detection research programme.