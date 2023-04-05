ADT has been a trusted name in home security for many years, and its Smart Home Alarm Package demonstrates its commitment to evolving with modern technology. This comprehensive security system combines traditional ADT reliability with smart home features.
Although we tested the Smart Home Alarm Package, like many security systems, the company’s accessories and packages can be fully tailored to your requirements with additional elements incorporated into the system.
It features a touchscreen control panel that serves as the command centre for your system, and allows you to arm and disarm the system, control smart home devices, and view live video feeds from the cameras. With an 8MP camera incorporated, it automatically captures a picture of the last person who disabled your alarm.
The ADT+ App also allows you to manage your home security remotely, and the security company plans to integrate controls for third-party smart home products that use Matter, enabling control of compatible smart lights, thermostats and other smart technologies.
With efficient contact sensors to detect when entry points are opened or closed, passive infrared (PIR) motion detectors that sense movement and ignore any household pets, and a wireless key fob that includes a panic button for emergencies, ADT appears to have every base covered.
The security system is designed for professional installation, ensuring it’s set up correctly and functioning optimally. Upon purchase, ADT will schedule a technician to visit your home and install the devices. This process may take a few hours, depending on the size and complexity of your home.
ADT offers 24/7 phone support, email support, and live chat, in addition to their online help centre, but our researchers found the customer support team didn’t always know the answers to our questions and took up to 10 minutes to get through. The live chat provided quicker responses.
Your standard subscription includes access to the ADT Remote Operating Centre, which automatically conducts daily system checks, ensuring every device runs optimally. Most technical issues can be dealt with remotely. Depending on the subscription level you choose, you, your keyholders, the police, or a private security guard will be notified in the event of a security breach.
Our verdict
The ADT Smart Home Alarm Package offers an advanced security solution that combines home automation and comprehensive protection. While the higher cost and long-term contract may be a drawback, the system’s reliability, professional installation, and seamless integration with smart home platforms makes it an attractive choice for those looking for a high-quality and professionally monitored home security solution.
Read our full ADT home security review.