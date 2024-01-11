Car value: One of the factors used to calculate your car insurance premium is the value of your car, as this will inform how expensive it is to repair in the event of a claim.

Car type: All cars fall into an insurance group from one to 50 – the more powerful and luxurious your car, the higher the group it will be in and the more you’ll pay.

Excess: The ‘excess’ on a car insurance policy is the amount the policyholder pays in the event of a claim – then the insurer pays the rest. For example, if you make a claim for £1,000 worth of damage and the excess on your policy is £250, the insurer will pay £750.

There are two elements to car insurance excess: the compulsory excess set by the insurer, and the voluntary excess you choose to pay. A higher excess will reduce the cost of your premium; however, always make sure you can afford to pay your excess in the event of a claim.

Mileage: You’ll need to state your estimated annual mileage when you buy car insurance. This figure will be on your MOT certificate. Low mileage means fewer chances of an accident, and, in turn, lower premiums.

Multi-car discounts: Most car insurers offer discounts if you insure more than one vehicle with them. Don’t assume these policies will be cheaper though – compare car insurance quotes for multi-car policies with single car policies.

No-claims bonus: Building up a no-claims bonus will help to reduce your car insurance premium. If you decide to switch providers, this can often be carried across to a new policy.

Address: Where you live will also affect your car insurance premium – if you live in a high crime area, you’ll pay more.

Parking: Where you park your car during the day/night matters too. You’ll attract lower premiums if you can keep your car in a garage or in a private car park, than if you leave it parked on a public road.

Relationship: While it’s illegal for providers to offer cheaper car insurance premiums based solely on gender, it’s still acceptable for insurers to base premiums on marital status – with those married or cohabiting seen as lower risk than single people.

Age: Depending on how you drive, insurance premiums generally fall with age. Young drivers pay more due to their lack of driving experience and because, statistically, they are more likely to have an accident.