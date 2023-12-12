1st Central car insurance review

1st Central offers a number of car insurance policies, many of which can be purchased as either third party, fire and theft, or comprehensive cover.

1st Central Value

1st Central Value is the provider’s most basic level of comprehensive car insurance, and its lowest-priced policy.

If you want to reduce the cost of your 1st Central Value cover, you can opt for an online-only service. This means you won’t pay admin fees to alter your details online, but cannot make changes over the phone.

With 1st Central Value car insurance, you’re cover includes:

Injury to other people: if you injure someone in an accident, 1st Central Value will cover the costs

Damage to other people’s property: if someone’s property, such as their car, gets damaged in an accident with your vehicle, the costs will be covered up to £20 million (plus £5 million for legal costs and expenses)

Fire damage: if you car is damaged by fire, lightning or an explosion, you can make a claim

Theft: if you car is stolen, or damaged in an attempted theft, you can claim on this policy

Accidental damage to your car: if you car is damaged in an accident, or by a malicious act, you can make a claim

New car replacement: if you have a new car that’s less than 12 months old, you can get a like-for-like replacement if it is written-off or stolen

Medical expenses: you can claim up to £100 per injured person in the event of an accident

Hotel expenses: if you can’t drive your car following an insured event, and you need to stay somewhere overnight, you can claim up to £500 for hotel expenses

Courtesy car cover: you can receive a temporary replacement vehicle (Class-A, such as a small hatchback) if your car is in need of repairs, and you take it to an approved garage

Child car seat cover: if your car is involved in an insured event, you can replace your child car seats, up to £250 per seat

Key cover: you can claim up to £1,500 for locksmith charges, car hire fees, and the cost of new locks if your keys are lost, stolen or accidentally damaged

Driving abroad: you can drive in any EU country, as well as Croatia, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Andorra, for up to 90 days under your 1st Central Value policy

Driving other cars: as the policy holder, if you are eligible, and aged 25 or over, you can drive other cars with third party cover under your 1st Central Value policy

1st Central Connect

1st Central Connect is a telematics (black box) insurance policy offered with either third party, fire and theft or comprehensive cover. It is available for drivers aged between 17 and 29.

With a 1st Central Connect telematics policy, you will be sent a sensor in the post to place on your car’s windscreen. This will track your driving habits. By proving yourself as a safe driver, you can potentially reduce your premium at the point of renewal. It is recommended to younger or less experienced drivers who are yet to build up a no-claims bonus, as a way to reduce the cost of their car insurance.

If you choose third party, fire and theft 1st Central connect car insurance, you policy will include:

Injuries to other people: if you injure someone in an accident, your policy will cover the costs

Damage to other people’s property: your policy will cover the costs of damage to other people’s property, up to £20 million (plus £5 million for costs and expenses)

Fire damage: if your car is damaged by fire, lightning or an explosion, you are eligible to make a claim

Theft: if your car is stolen, or damaged during an attempted theft, you can make a claim

New car replacement: if you have a new car that is less than 12 months old, you can get a like-for-like replacement if it is stolen and not recovered

Audio and visual equipment: you can claim for any audio and visual equipment permanently fitted to your car that is stolen, or damaged in a fire or attempted theft

Key cover: you can claim up to £1,500 for costs related to keys that are stolen or damaged

Driving abroad: you can drive in the EU, as well as a handful of other European countries, for up to 90 days

A comprehensive 1st Central Connect policy, meanwhile, includes everything above, as well as:

Damage to your car: if you are in an accident, you can claim for the costs of repairing your own car

Audio and visual equipment: as well as theft and fire, you can claim for any permanently-fitted audio and visual equipment that is damaged in an accident

Personal belongings: alongside fire and theft, you can claim up to £250 for personal belongings damaged in an accident

Windscreen repair: you can claim for damaged windows and windscreens, without affecting your no-claims discount

New car replacement: you can get a like-for-like replacement for a new car that’s less than 12 months old if it is stolen or written-off

Personal accident cover: you can claim up to £7,500 if an accident results in your death, permanent loss of sight, or the loss of one or more limbs

Medical expenses: in the event of an accident, you can claim up to £100 per injured person

Child car seat cover: you can claim up to £250 per seat to replace child car seats following an insured event

Courtesy car cover: if you’ve been in an accident and you car needs repairs, you can get a temporary replacement vehicle as long as you take your car to an approved garage

Hotel expenses: if you cannot drive due to an insured event, and need to stay somewhere overnight, you can claim up to £500 in hotel expenses

Driving other cars: if eligible, and aged 25 or over, the policy holder can drive other cars with third party liability cover

Uninsured driver promise: if you’re in an accident with an uninsured driver, and it’s not your fault, you won’t lose any of your no-claims bonus, nor will you need to pay the excess

1st Central

1st Central is the provider’s mid-tier car insurance policy. You can choose between third party, fire and theft insurance, or comprehensive cover.

If you want to reduce the cost of your 1st Central policy, you can make it online-only.

Both the third party, fire and theft and comprehensive levels include the same cover as with 1st Central Connect, respectively. The only difference is that standard 1st Central insurance is not a telematics policy, so a device will not have to be fitted.

1st Central Legal

With 1st Central Legal, you can choose between third party, fire and theft, and comprehensive car insurance.

Both options include everything found at the same levels with 1st Central Connect and 1st Central, with the addition of motor legal protection. This provides you with up to £100,000 of legal expenses to help you recover uninsured losses and costs for an accident that isn’t your fault.

You can also choose to make 1st Central Legal an online-only policy.

1st Central Plus

With 1st Central Plus, you can choose between a third party, fire and theft policy, or comprehensive car insurance.

Both levels of insurance include everything found in the 1st Central Connect, 1st Central and 1st Central Lega policies. The key difference is that instead of legal expenses cover, you will have RAC breakdown cover as your added benefit.

RAC breakdown cover is offered at five levels:

Roadside

Roadside and At Home

Roadside and Recovery

Roadside, Recovery and At Home

Roadside, Recovery, At Home and European Motoring Assistance

You can also choose to make 1st Central Plus an online-only policy.

1st Central Premier

With 1st Central Premier car insurance, you can choose between third party, fire and theft, and comprehensive cover.

It includes everything found at both levels for all the policies above, as well as with legal expenses cover and RAC breakdown cover.

You can also choose to make 1st Central Premier an online-only policy.