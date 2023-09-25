Will a non-fault accident affect my insurance?

In terms of responsibility and legal liability, insurance claims are classified as being either ‘non-fault’ or ‘fault’.

A fault claim is one in which your insurance provider has made a payout in response to your insurance claim. Contrary to the name, this type of claim does not necessarily mean that the accident was your fault. If the accident was due to circumstances out of your control, such as a wild animal or a hit-and-run driver for example, the insurance claim is still classed as a fault claim.

A non-fault claim is one in which your insurance provider has recovered all costs associated with your insurance claim from a third party. The third party will have taken full financial responsibility and your insurance provider is not out of pocket. A typical example of this is when the other driver in a car accident accepts responsibility and their insurer pays for all damages.

You must declare all accidents that you have been involved in to your insurer. You must do this irrespective of whether or not they become fault or non-fault claims. Failure to do so could invalidate your insurance.

Any pending insurance claim at the point of application or renewal will be classed as a fault claim. This claim will be reclassified as a non-fault claim once all the costs have been fully recovered.