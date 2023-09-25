Will a non-fault accident affect my insurance?

Just because you were involved in an accident, doesn’t mean you can’t get a good deal on your car insurance. There are some steps you can take to reduce your insurance premiums following an accident.
Think twice before making another claim
If you are involved in an accident and the damage is relatively minor, it’s probably better if you pay for the cost of repairs out of your own pocket. Remember that you will have to pay your voluntary excess in any case, so it’s probably worth getting a quote for the repairs first so you can work out the potential payout before making a claim.
This may seem like it defeats the object of having insurance in the first place, but it may be better to treat your insurance policy as protection against a major accident rather than a go-to solution for minor damage.
Be aware that you have to tell your insurer if you’ve been involved in an accident, even if you don’t intend on making a claim. The reason being that if a third party is involved, this will prevent them from attempting to settle with your insurance provider without your knowledge.
Trade down your vehicle
If your existing car is classified in a high insurance group, trading down to a lower insurance group could make a big difference to your insurance premium.
Making a decision to trade down could result in a substantial cost saving in other ways too, since cars in the lower insurance groups tend to be cheaper to buy, more economical to run and cheaper to maintain.
Choose a vehicle with safety features
Vehicles with safety features tend to be classified in the lower insurance groups and are therefore cheaper to insure. Such features include airbags, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS), electronic stability control, adaptive headlights and traction control.
Avoid unnecessary vehicle modifications
Modifications and upgrades, including alloy wheels, spoilers, body kits and upgraded headlights, should be avoided. They are costly to replace and make your car a more attractive proposition for potential thieves.
Secure your vehicle
Theft is one of the main reasons for an insurance claim. It is therefore worth fitting built-in security features which reduce the chance of falling prey to car thieves. Consider devices such as a car alarm, high security door locks, immobilisers and locking wheel nuts.