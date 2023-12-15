Menu Close

What are the best broadband deals in Manchester 2023?

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated December 15, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

Manchester offers some of the best broadband speeds in the UK, with a wealth of broadband providers operating throughout the city. Finding the best broadband deal will depend on your location, budget and needs; whether you’re looking for ultrafast broadband to power your gaming sessions or a broadband, TV and phone package, here are all the best broadband deals in Manchester.

What broadband options are available in Manchester?

Due to the high number of broadband providers in Manchester, there is an extensive selection of options when it comes to broadband packages, including broadband only, TV and landline packages. 

  • Broadband only: Broadband only packages do not come with TV or landline services, ideal for households that only require an internet connection
  • Broadband and phone: Broadband and phone deals are best for households that still use a landline phone. Some postcodes may require a landline to connect to the internet, meaning that you will need to invest in this deal regardless of your landline usage
  • Broadband and TV: Broadband and TV packages are available from a range of providers – notably Sky, NOW Broadband, TalkTalk and Virgin Media. These packages come in different shapes and sizes, including extra TV channels or subscriptions to streaming platforms such as NOW TV and Netflix 

Best broadband providers in Manchester

If you live in Manchester, you can pick between big-name brands, such as Sky, Virgin Media, TV and TalkTalk, as well as smaller providers that may only operate specifically in the region.

BT Broadband 

As one of the largest providers of broadband in the UK, BT offers a wide range of packages, including broadband only deals as well as comprehensive TV and phone bundles. Average broadband speeds from BT range from 36Mbps to 900Mbps for full fibre broadband, although that will vary depending on where you live. 

Sky Broadband 

Sky is known for its array of TV packages, which include film, TV and sports channels. Sky can reach full fibre broadband speeds of up to 900Mbps in Manchester, with Sky Mobile customers benefiting from data-free streaming when watching Sky channels.  

Vodafone 

Vodafone has large availability in Manchester and offers a good range of packages, with speeds of up to 910Mbps and no set-up fees for eligible packages. Vodafone mobile customers are also privy to a monthly discount on their broadband. 

Virgin Media

Virgin Media operates its own cable network, unlike a vast majority of other broadband providers, allowing it to provide much faster speeds to its customers, although it does not have the same reach as Openreach’s standard network. If you are concerned with broadband speeds, Virgin Media ranges from 54Mbps to 1,130Mbps, making it one of the best options for those with intensive internet needs. 

Plusnet 

Based in Sheffield, Plusnet is widely compatible across Manchester and offers a broad selection of broadband packages, including full fibre, for a competitive price. There is no option to bundle a TV subscription with this company, although you can include a landline with your broadband deal.

NOW Broadband 

NOW offers no-contract broadband deals with a £60 activation fee alongside TV packages that grant access to HBO box sets and Sky Originals for an additional £6 per month. Speeds range from 11Mbps to 63Mbps with landline rentals included. 

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is known for its budget-friendly broadband plans, which can include TV and landline packages. With speeds ranging from 38Mbps to 944Mbps, it is a reliable broadband service ideal for those looking to stream TV or films or play video games online. 

Hyperoptic 

Hyperoptic has been operating in Manchester since 2014 and specialises in full fibre broadband, with speeds hitting 900Mbps for their fastest packages. Hypernoptic does not serve every region in the UK, so you will want to check that it operates within your postcode, but those who do live in compatible areas can choose between broadband-only deals or opt for a landline, with no TV package currently available from the company.  

Zen Internet 

Based in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, Zen Internet does not have the same wide availability as other providers but offers full-fibre broadband with speeds up to 900Mbps for those with eligible postcodes. 

How do I find broadband providers in Manchester and what factors should I consider?

When comparing the best broadband providers in Manchester, you need to consider multiple factors to ensure you are getting reliable speeds that adhere to your budget. 

Speed for Manchester areas

Some broadband providers in your area will offer higher speeds than others, with some reaching up to 900Mbps. A household with more people that favour activities like streaming, online gaming or video calls will benefit from higher broadband speeds. Find out how to check your broadband speeds with our guide. 

Price of the deal

Higher broadband speeds, as well as packages including a landline or TV subscription, will be more costly. Consider the needs of your household and what you are comfortable spending before committing to a provider, and any additional costs, such as activation fees.

Contract length

Some providers offer shorter contact periods or no contract broadband deals, which may be preferable for those living in rented accommodation. Longer contracts, however, are usually more cost effective. 

Provider reputation

The reputation of your provider is paramount when looking for broadband deals in Manchester; ensure that you are working with a trusted brand by checking customer reviews. 

Provider customer service

Effective customer service brings peace of mind and can be significantly helpful if you have connection issues. Providers with a dedicated customer support phone line or online chat feature will make it easier to navigate and solve any issues that may arise.  

Do you need a wifi booster for your area with that provider?

Depending on where you live in Manchester, you may find that some providers do not offer their highest quoted speed in your area, meaning that you may need to utilise a wifi booster. Ensure you check if your postcode is compatible with your preferred provider and that they can still offer services like full fibre broadband in your area if required. 

What broadband speeds can I expect in Manchester?

Broadband speeds will depend on your location in Manchester, the provider you’re using and the package you sign up for, with full fibre services offering faster speeds than standard broadband packages. 

According to Speedtest.net, as of October 2023, the average broadband speed in Manchester is 93Mbps. 

Using the Ofcom checker, we gathered the average superfast broadband speeds of areas in Manchester. These speeds will vary, and households with no access to ultrafast or superfast broadband will be significantly slower. 

Area of ManchesterAverage broadband speed
Old Trafford85Mbps
Trafford Park63Mbps
New Islington84Mbps
Bolton80Mbps
Bury85Mbps
Oldham79Mbps
Salford80Mbps
Stockport72Mbps
Rochdale80Mbps

What are the most common types of broadband available in Manchester?

Manchester homes can benefit from four different types of broadband. However, not every postcode will have the same support or coverage. Fibre broadband is the fastest type of broadband and is still being rolled out across the country, with 135,000 households in Manchester currently having access to FTTP. 

  • Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL): The most common type of broadband in the UK, ADSL connects to your home via copper wires, which also provide a landline service. It is the slowest type of broadband available and usually the most affordable
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): Broadband is delivered to the cabinet in your street and then into your home through copper wires. It offers superfast fibre speeds and is more reliable than ADSL
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): FTTP delivers broadband directly to your home via fibre optic cables
  • Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC): Combining both fibre optic and coaxial infrastructure, HFC delivers broadband into your home without the need for copper wires

Frequently asked questions about broadband deals in Manchester

