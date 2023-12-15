If you live in Manchester, you can pick between big-name brands, such as Sky, Virgin Media, TV and TalkTalk, as well as smaller providers that may only operate specifically in the region.

BT Broadband

As one of the largest providers of broadband in the UK, BT offers a wide range of packages, including broadband only deals as well as comprehensive TV and phone bundles. Average broadband speeds from BT range from 36Mbps to 900Mbps for full fibre broadband, although that will vary depending on where you live.

Sky Broadband

Sky is known for its array of TV packages, which include film, TV and sports channels. Sky can reach full fibre broadband speeds of up to 900Mbps in Manchester, with Sky Mobile customers benefiting from data-free streaming when watching Sky channels.

Vodafone

Vodafone has large availability in Manchester and offers a good range of packages, with speeds of up to 910Mbps and no set-up fees for eligible packages. Vodafone mobile customers are also privy to a monthly discount on their broadband.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media operates its own cable network, unlike a vast majority of other broadband providers, allowing it to provide much faster speeds to its customers, although it does not have the same reach as Openreach’s standard network. If you are concerned with broadband speeds, Virgin Media ranges from 54Mbps to 1,130Mbps, making it one of the best options for those with intensive internet needs.

Plusnet

Based in Sheffield, Plusnet is widely compatible across Manchester and offers a broad selection of broadband packages, including full fibre, for a competitive price. There is no option to bundle a TV subscription with this company, although you can include a landline with your broadband deal.

NOW Broadband

NOW offers no-contract broadband deals with a £60 activation fee alongside TV packages that grant access to HBO box sets and Sky Originals for an additional £6 per month. Speeds range from 11Mbps to 63Mbps with landline rentals included.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is known for its budget-friendly broadband plans, which can include TV and landline packages. With speeds ranging from 38Mbps to 944Mbps, it is a reliable broadband service ideal for those looking to stream TV or films or play video games online.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic has been operating in Manchester since 2014 and specialises in full fibre broadband, with speeds hitting 900Mbps for their fastest packages. Hypernoptic does not serve every region in the UK, so you will want to check that it operates within your postcode, but those who do live in compatible areas can choose between broadband-only deals or opt for a landline, with no TV package currently available from the company.

Zen Internet

Based in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, Zen Internet does not have the same wide availability as other providers but offers full-fibre broadband with speeds up to 900Mbps for those with eligible postcodes.