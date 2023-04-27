Yale gets four out of five stars on Trustpilot, with positive reviews giving the company top marks for customer service. On Amazon, Yale scores highly too, with the nine-piece kit donning 4.5 out of five stars and top marks for ease of use, followed swiftly by positive ratings for motion detection, installation and Alexa integration — all key measures of home security greatness.

Less impressed reviews remarked on some finer product details that could do with revising, such as length and types of cables for the cameras and door sensor alignment, as well as some tech issues and difficulty using the app, with users wanting clearer instructions. Some also felt some of Yale’s products were overpriced. The company tends to reply to negative comments, showing it takes customer feedback seriously.

Trustpilot

“I had ordered the wrong door/window contacts for my Yale alarm, and the helpline dealt with my problem immediately by sending me a return label. My money was refunded to my bank. The correct ones were ordered and received within a few days. Brilliant service. Thank you.”

Brenda Pittam, via Trustpilot

“All the kit seems well made and good quality. The app works well. However, the supplied instructions are incomplete, and printable manuals are difficult or impossible to find. The email and phone support is good, but 99 per cent of the problems could be avoided if a printed manual was available for reference. My system is now working as it should and I’m happy with it. I’m a skilled electrician with 50 years’ experience.”

Brian Rosewell, via Trustpilot

Amazon

“I bought this together with three sensors and a keyfob. [It] was relatively easy to set up. The alarm works well and I am glad I purchased it. A few things to note. The instructions are basic and mainly picture-based, so not useful when things go differently. I set the alarm and activated the siren. On disarming, I noticed an amber light had illuminated on the control panel. There was no explanation about this online other than the battery could be low. Yale help pages failed to load on my Android phone. So after uninstalling the sensors and restarting the process, the amber light was still on. Eventually, I managed to find the support site for Yale. I emailed them and got a reply the same day. The fix was easy… The amber light went off! Apart from the basic instructions, the alarm system is good. It works well with the keypad, keyfob and with the app. Happy so far.”

Jay, via Amazon

“The options for entry zones/part arming mean you can’t have, for example, a PIR that is part of the home omit group and also trigger an entry timer. Thus when you enter, if a PIR is covering the entry point and is set to home omit, it will immediately trigger the alarm even though the door contact has set the entry timer. This aspect is a very poor design, and not well thought out. It would be so easy to fix with a small upgrade, allowing another option on the settings. The key fobs are poorly marked – it is very hard to see which button is the disarm button as opposed to the part arm button. A little white paint! Other than that it does its job.”