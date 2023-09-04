Who does multi-car insurance work best for?
Families with a child with their own car living at a different address – such as at university – could benefit from multi-car insurance (Adobe)
Multi car insurance could work best for:
- families who own more than one car at the same address
- families who have a child with their own car living at a different address
- couples who have one car each
- a shared household or someone who owns multiple cars
Note that multi-car insurance policies will differ depending on the insurer, so it’s important to check the small print carefully. Admiral, for example, lets you add your whole family to your policy, even if you live at different addresses. LV, on the other hand, will only let you add drivers who live at the same address as you, making it more suitable if you live with family or friends in a shared house.
Levels of multi-car insurance
As with insurance for one car, multi-car insurance offers three different levels of cover. These are:
- Third party only: this is the legal minimum requirement for drivers and the most basic type of cover. It only covers you for injuries to other people or damage to their car or property. It won’t cover any damage to your own car or any injuries you suffer.
- Third party fire and theft: this provides an additional layer of protection. As well as covering everything you’d expect from a third-party policy, it also covers your own car if it’s damaged by fire or stolen.
- Fully comprehensive: As its name suggests, this is the highest level of cover you can buy. As well as covering you for everything included in a third party fire and theft policy, it also covers damage to your own car and any injuries to you or your passengers if you’re involved in an accident.
How to save money on multi-car insurance quotes
Many insurers offer a discount for each car you add to your multi-car insurance policy. This means the more cars you add, the more money you save.
Shopping around and comparing quotes from a range of insurers is key to keeping the cost of multi-car insurance down. However, be aware that while multi-car insurance has the potential to save your household money, there’s no guarantee it will work out cheaper than buying separate insurance policies for each vehicle, as each provider will have different rates and policies.
To be sure you’re getting the best deal, it’s wise to compare the cost of multi-car insurance against separate car insurance quotes for each car to see what works out cheaper overall. Make sure you’re comparing like-for-like; if you’ve selected comprehensive car insurance with breakdown and legal cover for multi-car insurance, be sure the separate car insurance quotes include the same features.
When calculating your premium, insurers will look at several risk factors to determine how likely you are to make a claim and how expensive that claim will be. These risk factors include the driver’s age and experience and the type of car they drive.
For example, if you were looking for a multi-car insurance policy for a 50-year-old experienced driver with no previous convictions and an 18-year-old newly qualified driver in a modified car, your premium would be based on the risk each driver poses to the insurer. Including the less experienced driver on the policy would considerably push up the premium, so it could be much cheaper for the 50-year-old to take out their own policy instead. However, the cost of a separate policy for the 18-year-old might be prohibitively expensive, so you’d need to consider what works best for you.
Another factor that affects the price of car insurance is where you live. If you live in an area with higher crime rates, for example, you’ll likely pay more for insurance. In addition, while insurers don’t like car modifications such as upgraded exhaust systems and spoilers, you might pay less for your car insurance if you fit your vehicles with extra security features. This includes industry-approved alarms and immobilisers if they’re not already fitted. Parking your vehicles on a driveway or in a garage overnight will also help.
Increasing your voluntary excess (the amount you must pay towards the cost of a claim) can lower premiums too, but be sure the excess is still affordable.
What are the best multi-car insurance additional cover options?
The following table shows the best multi-car insurance add-ons you can include to get the most out of your policy. Some of these might be covered as standard by your policy, while others will require you to pay an extra fee.
How do you compare multi-car insurance quotes?
You’ll have to get quotes from each provider you’re considering when shopping for a new multi-car insurance policy (Adobe)
Unfortunately, price comparison sites don’t offer multi-car discounts, so you’ll need to get quotes from individual insurers to find the cheapest multi-car insurance deal. These insurers include Admiral, Aviva, LV, Diamond and Elephant.
It’s best to compare these results with separate car insurance quotes for each car to make sure you’re getting the best deal. The easiest way to compare separate car insurance quotes is through a price comparison website, as this will compare a range of insurers.
Before you can find the cheapest multi-car insurance quote, you’ll need to fill in a quick online form and provide a few details, such as:
- Your personal details, including your name, date of birth, address, occupation and driving licence information
- Your personal claims history and the number of no claims discount years you and any named drivers have
- Details of each car you wish to insure, including when you bought it, the registration number, where you park it overnight and the estimated mileage
When comparing multi-car insurance quotes, you should check the small print carefully and look for the following:
- Can the policy be amended to add more or fewer cars in the future?
- What’s the maximum number of cars and drivers that can be added to the policy?
- How many years are you tied into the policy? This is usually 12 months but might differ if you’re adding cars at a later date and syncing the renewal dates
- Do all the cars need to be kept at the same address?
- What’s included as standard, and what do you need to pay extra for?
Once you’ve found a cheap multi-car insurance quote, it’s sensible to read provider reviews online, looking at factors such as how easy other customers found it to submit a claim, how quickly the insurer paid out and whether there were any factors that prevented a claim from being paid out.