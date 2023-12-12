LV car insurance review

“LV car insurance provides me with the cover I was searching for at a reasonable price. The policy documents are easy to understand and the forms for the quotation simple to complete. Very happy with my choice so far.”

Jo S, via Trustpilot

“An insurance company that you believe has your best interests in mind. Even writing that doesn’t seem plausible, but I really can’t fault the service I’ve had from LV over the last two years. In August 2022, I was involved in a collision where the other driver made off. From reporting the incident to getting my car back was faultless. Before the end of the very first call made, I had confirmation of a hire car. Within 12 hours, an approved LV repairer contacted me to make arrangements to collect my car. Everything was on point. My premium has increased this year, I think we all have to accept this for a number of factors. But it hasn’t increased dramatically, and for that I am pleased. Thanks LV, keep up the good work.”

Clive Todd, via Trustpilot

“Just had a 56.1 per cent car insurance premium increase. No changes from previous years, no increased risk profile. Called to discuss. Spoke to two people who have clearly been briefed to be ‘deadpan’ and unresponsive to discussing sensible price readjustment. I actually had confidence in LV but alas I have moved to what seems better terms all round. Would not have minded a 10 to 15 per cent increase given inflation, but this is just greedy – the standard blurb being ‘costs have gone up’.”