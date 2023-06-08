Dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and accurate information, our reviewers research and analyse each VPN so you can make an informed decision when it comes to choosing a reputable source of security. Independent Advisor will only recommend a provider after careful auditing of verified customer feedback and industry expert opinion, alongside rigorous testing and head-to-head feature comparisons.

Our free VPN review scores are determined by the following categories:

Privacy and performance (30%)

Features and functionality (30%)

Reputation and credibility (25%)

Plans and pricing/value (10%)

Customer experience (5%)

We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:

Number and location of servers

Streaming service accessibility

Security features such as AES-256

Performance (upload, download, latency)

Value for money, guarantees, and customer service

Independent server-site security audits

All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.