Proton VPN is part of the Proton suite of apps and services, which includes Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive. Proton was founded in 2014 by a group of scientists who met at CERN, with the objective to provide private email; Proton VPN was born out of the need to better protect the activists and journalists who use Proton Mail.

That said, Proton VPN Free is for anyone who values web privacy, not just users of Proton Mail; it is the unpaid version of its VPN application.

Data limit

Proton VPN Free is one of the few free VPNs to offer unlimited data, which is a huge plus. Most free VPNs limit bandwidth to a few gigabytes per month, while some will let you boost your allowance through either promoting them on your social media channels or signing up for an email. Not so with Proton VPN Free – unlimited data really is a major advantage over its rivals.

How to use

The Proton VPN desktop and phone apps look modern, are easy-to-use, and are very responsive. They basically work just like the paid version of Proton VPN, only with various features and (mostly) servers locked out.

Connecting to one of the three available server locations – Netherlands, United States, and Japan – is as easy as you would expect. There’s also an option to simply connect to the fastest server, inevitably the one closest to you – in our case the server in the Netherlands.

There are plenty of features, which are, pleasingly, unlocked for free users, such as the ability to create different profiles for different use-cases. For example, you might want to download a file via a torrent, so you can customise your connection for peer-to-peer (P2P), choose the encryption protocol and the server you want to connect to.

Similarly, you can create custom profiles for The Onion Router (Tor) and Secure Core usage, or simply one that connects to your favourite server location. Basically, there’s plenty of scope here for serious users to get the most out of their VPN.

Security

Just like the paid version, Proton VPN Free doesn’t log data and has been audited by a third party, so we know it’s good for its word. Its headquarters are in Switzerland, which has stringent privacy-focussed data laws, so any small amounts of data that are retained will be safe from government eyes. AES-256 encryption is provided as standard by Proton VPN and it features OpenVPN (UDP and TCP) and Wireguard protocols.

Performance

Normally we would test how well a VPN performs while on the closest server, ie, a UK to UK test. However, with Proton VPN Free’s limited server options, that wasn’t possible; the closest server to our team was the Netherlands.

Even so, this server proved to be very good, returning a download degradation from our baseline speeds without the VPN connected of only 91 per cent and upload of 95 per cent – numbers that are comparable to paid VPNs. Our UK to US test also returned good results, with an average of 86 per cent download and 95 per cent upload, but UK to Japan was poor, with an average of just 5.5 per cent download value, so a miserly 3Mbps from a base 50+Mbps broadband connection.

One downside to Proton VPN Free is it’s not usable for streaming video – you won’t have access to the servers that are built for this purpose.