TunnelBear has apps that work on the following computers and devices:

Computers: Windows and MacOS

Mobile devices: Android and iOS

Desktop app

TunnelBear’s desktop app is downloadable for Windows and MacOS devices. It’s easy to set up, and if you’re stuck there are various set-up guides available on the provider’s website.

The app follows a bear theme, with the icon being a bear and the interface showing your server location on a map as a bear icon too. The app is non-intrusive and opens up into a small window that can appear in front of your web browser, which our researchers liked. Changing server location is very simple, and with a few clicks, you’re taken to the full list of available servers.

The sticking point with the desktop app that our researcher considers to be a downside is access to its privacy features. Most VPN apps we’ve reviewed will list all of the service’s security features in the app. With TunnelBear, to access these features you need to go into your device’s settings. This can be somewhat confusing for customers who are VPN beginners. Even though it was relatively easy to change protocols and turn on privacy features such as the kill switch in our device’s settings, the fact these are not located within the app itself can be confusing.

Mobile app

TunnelBear’s mobile app is aesthetically similar to the desktop app, following the same bear theme.

However, that’s where the similarities stop, which we found to be a good thing. Unlike the desktop app, the mobile app has everything users need in one place, much like other VPN providers. There is a settings button that allows you to customise TunnelBear’s privacy features.

On the mobile app, you can customise the split tunnelling feature, as well as choose your preferred VPN protocol – all of which are easy to do and even beginners should find these user-friendly.

Also within the settings, you can choose whether you’d like to receive notifications from the TunnelBear app, change the design of the app icon and turn on or off the VigilantBear feature.

Overall, our researchers much preferred the mobile app, simply because all of the features were located in one place.