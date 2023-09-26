Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Best national solar panel installers in the UK

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated September 28, 2023
Verified by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Best installers compared
  • Effective Home: Best overall
  • Project Solar: Best warranties
  • Glow Green: Best choice of solar products
  • Heatable: Best after-sales service
  • Evergen: Most efficient panels
  • Solarsense: Best social responsibility
  • UPS Solar: Best payment terms
  • Benefits of hiring professional installers
  • How to choose an installer
  • How long does installation take?
  • Why are DIY solar panels a bad idea?
  • Get free quotes
  • FAQs

With over 50,700 solar panel systems installed in the UK this year alone, more households are discovering the benefits of employing renewable energy to fulfil their family’s needs. As a result, there are over 2,000 solar installation companies nationwide, with more joining the industry daily. But how do you tell the cowboys from the reputable installers? 

Our experts understand what makes a good installer and have researched numerous nationwide companies, evaluating their qualifications, warranties, customer care and services offered. The result is a reliably comprehensive review of the UK’s best solar panel installers, enabling you to decide who installs your new solar system.

The best national solar panel installers compared

When seeking the best solar panel installer, there are essential attributes and credentials to consider. 

The quality of installation and materials used are paramount, as they directly affect the efficiency and longevity of your solar system. An experienced installer will only use the best solar panels, ensuring they are optimally positioned to capture maximum sunlight.  Additionally, they must understand electrical systems, maintain safety standards and prevent potential hazards.

The installer’s duration in business speaks volumes. An installer with at least four years in the industry often demonstrates stability, a history of satisfied clients, and accumulated experience that newer companies might lack. 

Another pivotal criterion is the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) accreditation. This certification guarantees the installer meets high standards for quality and safety, ensuring it possesses the requisite knowledge for precise and safe solar installations. This accreditation is necessary to benefit from Ofgem’s Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme – selling your surplus energy back to the National Grid. 

Reputable solar installers may also hold certifications from Renewable Energy Assurance Limited (REAL), the Solar Trade Association (STA), or be a member of the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC). 

Alongside these primary indicators, it’s also essential to gauge the installer’s reputation, client reviews, and willingness to offer after-sales service and support.

Solar panel installerMCS accreditedInstallation warrantyYears in business
Effective Home2 years15 years
Project Solar10 years22 years
Glow Green5 years12 years
Heatable2 years5 years
Evergen2 years13 years
Solarsense2 years23 years
UPS Solar10 years7 years

Effective Home: Best overall national solar panel installer

effective home website

  • Two-year labour warranty
  • Has installed over £250 million worth of energy-saving measures
  • MCS certified

Effective Home installs heating systems, insulation solutions, solar batteries, and solar photovoltaic (PV) panel systems throughout England, Wales, and parts of Scotland. It offers free surveys and finance options and supplies Tier One panels from JA Solar and Longi. 

Effective Home holds several industry accreditations. These include the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), assuring that all electrical parts are correctly installed in line with national standards, HIES, which emphasises consumer protection, and EPVS, ensuring consumers achieve the promised energy savings. The company has a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of five stars.

Moreover, EDF, British Gas and Lloyds Banking Group have teamed up with Effective Home to offer solar panels to their customers.

Read our full Effective Home review.

Project Solar: Best warranties

Project solar website

  • 10-year labour warranty and lifetime panel warranty
  • 24/7 monitoring 
  • MCS certified

Project Solar has carved a significant niche in the renewable energy landscape, executing more than 45,000 solar installations and mitigating 150,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. The firm boasts accreditation from several industry organisations, including the Home Insulation and Energy Systems Quality Assured Contractors Scheme (HIES), the Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS), the National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers (NAPIT), and MCS, and has a Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of five stars.

Its diverse product portfolio ranges from its Evo Super Max solar panels and innovative photovoltaic roof tiles to advanced EV chargers, infrared heaters, and smart heating systems. It also uses SunPower Maxeon panels in its installations. Project Solar stands out from its competitors due to a 10-year labour warranty (as opposed to the typical two years offered by other installers) and an industry-leading lifetime product warranty on its solar panels. 

Read our review of Project Solar’s solar panels.

Glow Green: Best choice of solar products

glow green website

  • Five-year labour warranty
  • Will match quotes like-for-like
  • MCS certified

Glow Green specialises in energy-efficient home enhancements, which include solar panels, solar battery storage, EV chargers, air conditioning, and heat pumps. Its installations use Tesla, PureDrive, Trina, JA Solar, and Perlight solar products, and it offers free quotes within 60 seconds. The like-for-like price match guarantee gives Glow Green a competitive advantage, meaning if you receive a cheaper quote from a different installer, the company will match it. 

Customers have awarded Glow Green 4.3 out of five stars on Trustpilot, and its 12 years in business suggests a reliable, professional service. 

Read our full Glow Green review.

Heatable: Best after-sales service

Heatable website

  • Two-year labour warranty
  • Fixed online prices
  • MCS certified

Heatable installs solar systems, including batteries, using REA Solar, Enphase, and Alpha ESS products. It also offers 24-hour performance and storage monitoring and ongoing maintenance. 

Heatable is MCS-certified, supported by the HIES Consumer Code, and has developed its own online design tool, eliminating the need for a home visit before providing a fixed quote. 

The company has a Trustpilot customer rating of 4.8 out of five, with an impressive 98 per cent giving Heatable four or five stars – though it’s important to note only a small number of reviews are specific to solar installations.

Evergen: Most efficient panels

evergen screenshot

  • Two-year labour warranty
  • Finance available
  • MCS certified

Evergen, based in Berkshire, delivers a range of solar solutions, including solar panels and batteries, throughout the UK. Currently, the company is installing Aiko panels, which are some of the most efficient on the market

The company holds HIES and EPVS’ Gold Standard accreditations and operates under the Trading Standard Approved Code. It was also a finalist in the National Energy Efficiency Awards 2023 and Maidenhead and Windsor’s Best Covid Bounce Back Awards. 

Evergen scores 3.8 out of five on Trustpilot, with almost 70 per cent of customers awarding four or five stars.

Read our full Evergen review.

Solarsense: Best social responsibility

Solarsense home page

  • Two-year labour warranty
  • Has installed more than 10,000 residential solar systems
  • MCS certified

Solarsense installs and maintains solar panel systems, solar batteries, solar-powered hot water systems, and EV chargers. Additionally, it offers guidance when applying for solar panel grants. Solarsense also has a varied charity programme, carrying out projects across Asia, Africa, and the UK.  

Operating as independent contractors, Solarsense isn’t anchored to a particular brand of solar panels; however, it appears to favour Q Cells, Solis Solar, and SolarEdge panels. If homeowners want a specific manufacturer, Solarsense says it will accommodate those preferences.

Solarsense has a Trustpilot rating of 3.7 out of five; however, this score is based on just one customer review. 

Read our full Solarsense review.

UPS Solar: Best payment terms

UPS Solar website

  • 10-year labour warranty
  • Requires no upfront payment
  • MCS certified

Nationwide company UPS Solar installs solar panels – primarily from Sharp, Q Cells, and JA Solar – and batteries. It also offers ongoing maintenance and a 10-year labour warranty, as well as deposit-free installations, only requiring payment once the job is complete.

UPS Solar installations are backed by the Independent Warranty Association (IWA), and the company holds accreditation from RECC and MCS. It also operates under the Trading Standard Approved Code. 

Customers award UPS Solar 4.5 Trustpilot stars, with 85 per cent giving four or five stars.

Benefits of hiring national solar panel installers

Hiring professional solar panel installers offers a range of benefits compared with attempting a DIY installation or opting for less experienced labour. These advantages include:

  • Expertise and experience: Professionals have the experience to ensure solar panels are installed correctly, which is essential for optimal energy production and the longevity of the system
  • Safety: Installing solar panels involves working with electrical systems and often working at heights. Professional installers are trained to handle these risks and have the right equipment to do the job safely
  • Warranties: Most reputable solar installation companies offer warranties on their workmanship
  • Efficiency: Experienced installers can complete the job faster than someone who is inexperienced or attempting a DIY installation, meaning your solar panels will start generating electricity sooner
  • Maximised energy production: A professional will make sure the panels are positioned in the best way possible to capture sunlight, considering the angle, orientation, and potential shading issues
  • Access to materials and equipment: Professional installers have relationships with manufacturers and distributors, allowing them to source high-quality panels, inverters, and mounting equipment, often at better prices than retail
  • System monitoring and maintenance: Many solar companies provide monitoring systems that allow you to track your solar energy production. They may also offer maintenance packages to ensure your system remains in top condition throughout its lifespan
  • Cost-effective: While hiring professionals might seem like an additional expense, the efficiency, longevity, and performance of a professionally installed system can lead to more significant savings over time

How to choose the best national solar panel installers or companies

Solar is a long-term investment, so ensuring you choose the right company from the outset can save a lot of hassle. There are several factors to consider when evaluating an installer. 

Certifications

Certifications are a good way to ascertain that an installer is competent and adheres to recognised standards.

  • MCS certification: This certification demonstrates the company meets specific standards for solar panel installations, and it’s necessary to benefit from SEG payments
  • RECC membership: Membership of RECC indicates the installer has agreed to comply with a consumer code that covers all aspects of selling and installing solar panels
  • STA membership: The STA is responsible for policies relating to solar panel installers, and many of the best installers are members

Experience

The experience of a solar panel installer can significantly impact your installation’s efficiency, safety, and longevity. While newer companies can also provide exceptional service, a company with over four years of experience often indicates they have stood the test of time and have adapted to the evolving industry.

A company’s portfolio can also provide a snapshot of its expertise in real-world scenarios. Review the range of projects it’s undertaken to gain insights into the quality of the installations.

While companies often showcase their best testimonials, diving deeper can provide a more comprehensive view. Look for online reviews on sites such as Trustpilot rather than relying solely on testimonials offered by the company. If multiple reviews praise the company’s customer service or the durability of installations, it’s a positive sign. Conversely, repeated negative feedback on a particular aspect warrants attention.

Cost

While the cost of solar panels is essential, it’s equally important not to compromise on quality. The cheapest option is not always the best. High-quality panels and installation might cost more upfront but can provide better efficiency and longer service life.

Get multiple quotes from different installers to provide a benchmark and help negotiate prices. Ensure the quotes include a breakdown of costs so you can see what you are paying for – panels, inverters, labour, and any additional services.

Warranties

Warranties indicate the company’s faith in its products and services.

  • Workmanship warranty: This covers the installation work. A standard installation warranty lasts between one and 10 years, but some companies offer extended warranties
  • Product warranty: Typically, solar panels come with a product warranty that lasts between 10 and 25 years. This warranty covers manufacturing defects or any other problems with the panels themselves
  • Performance guarantee: Most manufacturers also provide a performance guarantee, ensuring the panels will produce a certain percentage of their rated power after a specified number of years – usually 25 to 30 years
icons8-search-100

Finding solar panel installers near you can be accomplished by filling out our short form to receive free quotes from highly rated solar panel installers.

How long does installation take with a national solar panel installer?

The lead time from your initial consultation to installation will vary depending on how busy your installer is and whether the system components are in stock. On average, a solar panel installation can take around two days; however, there are a number of factors to consider that could affect the timescale, which include:

  • System size: The size and capacity of the solar panel system will directly impact the installation time. Larger systems with more panels will generally take longer to install
  • Complexity of the installation: The complexity of the installation will also affect the time. Challenging roof layouts, additional wiring, or integration with existing electrical systems can add to the installation time
  • Weather conditions: Weather can play a significant role in installation time. Inclement weather can delay the installation process.

Why are DIY solar panels a bad idea?

Opting to install solar panels yourself by taking the DIY route might seem like a cost-saving option. However, it’s fraught with challenges and potential pitfalls that can turn it into a risky, if not dangerous, venture.

Safety risks

First and foremost, safety is a paramount concern. Installing solar panels involves working with electricity, and mishandling can result in electrical shocks or fires. Professionals in the field are trained to navigate these risks and ensure safe installation, whereas DIY enthusiasts lack the requisite knowledge and experience, potentially endangering themselves and others.

Warranty issues

Another significant consideration is the potential voiding of product warranties. Many manufacturers require that licensed professionals install solar panels and inverters to maintain warranty coverage. DIY installations can result in the forfeiture of these warranties, leaving homeowners unprotected against potential defects or malfunctions.

Performance complications

An incorrect installation can lead to a host of performance issues. Panels might not be optimally angled, or the wiring could be incorrect, resulting in inefficiencies and diminished energy production. This underperformance can compromise the anticipated benefits and cost savings, undermining the purpose of adopting solar energy.

Impact on property value

While a professionally installed solar panel system can enhance a property’s resale value, a DIY installation may not meet the same standards. Potential buyers might be wary of the quality and safety of a non-professional installation, which could affect the property’s marketability and value.

Get free quotes and consultations from the best national solar panel installers

When selecting a national solar panel installer, exploring your options and comparing quotes is beneficial before finalising any decisions. It’s advisable to get at least three different quotes, considering each installer’s cost, experience, and credentials. Avoid settling for the first quote received, as this doesn’t allow assessing whether it represents a good deal.

Invest time making a well-informed choice, and don’t feel pressured by aggressive sales tactics. If an installer tries to push a time-limited offer, remain cautious. Numerous installers are available, each offering deals, so take the time to find the one that best suits your needs.

In addition to comparing quotes, it’s wise to take advantage of consultations, which should be offered free of charge. A solar panel consultation clarifies the installation process and allows you to address any queries or concerns.

Frequently asked questions about national solar panel installers

Katharine Allison

Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

Find the best [category]