When seeking the best solar panel installer, there are essential attributes and credentials to consider.

The quality of installation and materials used are paramount, as they directly affect the efficiency and longevity of your solar system. An experienced installer will only use the best solar panels, ensuring they are optimally positioned to capture maximum sunlight. Additionally, they must understand electrical systems, maintain safety standards and prevent potential hazards.

The installer’s duration in business speaks volumes. An installer with at least four years in the industry often demonstrates stability, a history of satisfied clients, and accumulated experience that newer companies might lack.

Another pivotal criterion is the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) accreditation. This certification guarantees the installer meets high standards for quality and safety, ensuring it possesses the requisite knowledge for precise and safe solar installations. This accreditation is necessary to benefit from Ofgem’s Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme – selling your surplus energy back to the National Grid.

Reputable solar installers may also hold certifications from Renewable Energy Assurance Limited (REAL), the Solar Trade Association (STA), or be a member of the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC).

Alongside these primary indicators, it’s also essential to gauge the installer’s reputation, client reviews, and willingness to offer after-sales service and support.