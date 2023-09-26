- SOFTWARE
With over 50,700 solar panel systems installed in the UK this year alone, more households are discovering the benefits of employing renewable energy to fulfil their family’s needs. As a result, there are over 2,000 solar installation companies nationwide, with more joining the industry daily. But how do you tell the cowboys from the reputable installers?
Our experts understand what makes a good installer and have researched numerous nationwide companies, evaluating their qualifications, warranties, customer care and services offered. The result is a reliably comprehensive review of the UK’s best solar panel installers, enabling you to decide who installs your new solar system.
When seeking the best solar panel installer, there are essential attributes and credentials to consider.
The quality of installation and materials used are paramount, as they directly affect the efficiency and longevity of your solar system. An experienced installer will only use the best solar panels, ensuring they are optimally positioned to capture maximum sunlight. Additionally, they must understand electrical systems, maintain safety standards and prevent potential hazards.
The installer’s duration in business speaks volumes. An installer with at least four years in the industry often demonstrates stability, a history of satisfied clients, and accumulated experience that newer companies might lack.
Another pivotal criterion is the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) accreditation. This certification guarantees the installer meets high standards for quality and safety, ensuring it possesses the requisite knowledge for precise and safe solar installations. This accreditation is necessary to benefit from Ofgem’s Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme – selling your surplus energy back to the National Grid.
Reputable solar installers may also hold certifications from Renewable Energy Assurance Limited (REAL), the Solar Trade Association (STA), or be a member of the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC).
Alongside these primary indicators, it’s also essential to gauge the installer’s reputation, client reviews, and willingness to offer after-sales service and support.
|Solar panel installer
|MCS accredited
|Installation warranty
|Years in business
|Effective Home
|✓
|2 years
|15 years
|Project Solar
|✓
|10 years
|22 years
|Glow Green
|✓
|5 years
|12 years
|Heatable
|✓
|2 years
|5 years
|Evergen
|✓
|2 years
|13 years
|Solarsense
|✓
|2 years
|23 years
|UPS Solar
|✓
|10 years
|7 years
Effective Home installs heating systems, insulation solutions, solar batteries, and solar photovoltaic (PV) panel systems throughout England, Wales, and parts of Scotland. It offers free surveys and finance options and supplies Tier One panels from JA Solar and Longi.
Effective Home holds several industry accreditations. These include the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), assuring that all electrical parts are correctly installed in line with national standards, HIES, which emphasises consumer protection, and EPVS, ensuring consumers achieve the promised energy savings. The company has a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of five stars.
Moreover, EDF, British Gas and Lloyds Banking Group have teamed up with Effective Home to offer solar panels to their customers.
Read our full Effective Home review.
Project Solar has carved a significant niche in the renewable energy landscape, executing more than 45,000 solar installations and mitigating 150,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. The firm boasts accreditation from several industry organisations, including the Home Insulation and Energy Systems Quality Assured Contractors Scheme (HIES), the Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS), the National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers (NAPIT), and MCS, and has a Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of five stars.
Its diverse product portfolio ranges from its Evo Super Max solar panels and innovative photovoltaic roof tiles to advanced EV chargers, infrared heaters, and smart heating systems. It also uses SunPower Maxeon panels in its installations. Project Solar stands out from its competitors due to a 10-year labour warranty (as opposed to the typical two years offered by other installers) and an industry-leading lifetime product warranty on its solar panels.
Read our review of Project Solar’s solar panels.
Glow Green specialises in energy-efficient home enhancements, which include solar panels, solar battery storage, EV chargers, air conditioning, and heat pumps. Its installations use Tesla, PureDrive, Trina, JA Solar, and Perlight solar products, and it offers free quotes within 60 seconds. The like-for-like price match guarantee gives Glow Green a competitive advantage, meaning if you receive a cheaper quote from a different installer, the company will match it.
Customers have awarded Glow Green 4.3 out of five stars on Trustpilot, and its 12 years in business suggests a reliable, professional service.
Read our full Glow Green review.
Heatable installs solar systems, including batteries, using REA Solar, Enphase, and Alpha ESS products. It also offers 24-hour performance and storage monitoring and ongoing maintenance.
Heatable is MCS-certified, supported by the HIES Consumer Code, and has developed its own online design tool, eliminating the need for a home visit before providing a fixed quote.
The company has a Trustpilot customer rating of 4.8 out of five, with an impressive 98 per cent giving Heatable four or five stars – though it’s important to note only a small number of reviews are specific to solar installations.
Evergen, based in Berkshire, delivers a range of solar solutions, including solar panels and batteries, throughout the UK. Currently, the company is installing Aiko panels, which are some of the most efficient on the market.
The company holds HIES and EPVS’ Gold Standard accreditations and operates under the Trading Standard Approved Code. It was also a finalist in the National Energy Efficiency Awards 2023 and Maidenhead and Windsor’s Best Covid Bounce Back Awards.
Evergen scores 3.8 out of five on Trustpilot, with almost 70 per cent of customers awarding four or five stars.
Read our full Evergen review.
Solarsense installs and maintains solar panel systems, solar batteries, solar-powered hot water systems, and EV chargers. Additionally, it offers guidance when applying for solar panel grants. Solarsense also has a varied charity programme, carrying out projects across Asia, Africa, and the UK.
Operating as independent contractors, Solarsense isn’t anchored to a particular brand of solar panels; however, it appears to favour Q Cells, Solis Solar, and SolarEdge panels. If homeowners want a specific manufacturer, Solarsense says it will accommodate those preferences.
Solarsense has a Trustpilot rating of 3.7 out of five; however, this score is based on just one customer review.
Read our full Solarsense review.
Nationwide company UPS Solar installs solar panels – primarily from Sharp, Q Cells, and JA Solar – and batteries. It also offers ongoing maintenance and a 10-year labour warranty, as well as deposit-free installations, only requiring payment once the job is complete.
UPS Solar installations are backed by the Independent Warranty Association (IWA), and the company holds accreditation from RECC and MCS. It also operates under the Trading Standard Approved Code.
Customers award UPS Solar 4.5 Trustpilot stars, with 85 per cent giving four or five stars.
Hiring professional solar panel installers offers a range of benefits compared with attempting a DIY installation or opting for less experienced labour. These advantages include:
Solar is a long-term investment, so ensuring you choose the right company from the outset can save a lot of hassle. There are several factors to consider when evaluating an installer.
Certifications are a good way to ascertain that an installer is competent and adheres to recognised standards.
The experience of a solar panel installer can significantly impact your installation’s efficiency, safety, and longevity. While newer companies can also provide exceptional service, a company with over four years of experience often indicates they have stood the test of time and have adapted to the evolving industry.
A company’s portfolio can also provide a snapshot of its expertise in real-world scenarios. Review the range of projects it’s undertaken to gain insights into the quality of the installations.
While companies often showcase their best testimonials, diving deeper can provide a more comprehensive view. Look for online reviews on sites such as Trustpilot rather than relying solely on testimonials offered by the company. If multiple reviews praise the company’s customer service or the durability of installations, it’s a positive sign. Conversely, repeated negative feedback on a particular aspect warrants attention.
While the cost of solar panels is essential, it’s equally important not to compromise on quality. The cheapest option is not always the best. High-quality panels and installation might cost more upfront but can provide better efficiency and longer service life.
Get multiple quotes from different installers to provide a benchmark and help negotiate prices. Ensure the quotes include a breakdown of costs so you can see what you are paying for – panels, inverters, labour, and any additional services.
Warranties indicate the company’s faith in its products and services.
Finding solar panel installers near you can be accomplished by filling out our short form to receive free quotes from highly rated solar panel installers.
The lead time from your initial consultation to installation will vary depending on how busy your installer is and whether the system components are in stock. On average, a solar panel installation can take around two days; however, there are a number of factors to consider that could affect the timescale, which include:
Opting to install solar panels yourself by taking the DIY route might seem like a cost-saving option. However, it’s fraught with challenges and potential pitfalls that can turn it into a risky, if not dangerous, venture.
First and foremost, safety is a paramount concern. Installing solar panels involves working with electricity, and mishandling can result in electrical shocks or fires. Professionals in the field are trained to navigate these risks and ensure safe installation, whereas DIY enthusiasts lack the requisite knowledge and experience, potentially endangering themselves and others.
Another significant consideration is the potential voiding of product warranties. Many manufacturers require that licensed professionals install solar panels and inverters to maintain warranty coverage. DIY installations can result in the forfeiture of these warranties, leaving homeowners unprotected against potential defects or malfunctions.
An incorrect installation can lead to a host of performance issues. Panels might not be optimally angled, or the wiring could be incorrect, resulting in inefficiencies and diminished energy production. This underperformance can compromise the anticipated benefits and cost savings, undermining the purpose of adopting solar energy.
While a professionally installed solar panel system can enhance a property’s resale value, a DIY installation may not meet the same standards. Potential buyers might be wary of the quality and safety of a non-professional installation, which could affect the property’s marketability and value.
When selecting a national solar panel installer, exploring your options and comparing quotes is beneficial before finalising any decisions. It’s advisable to get at least three different quotes, considering each installer’s cost, experience, and credentials. Avoid settling for the first quote received, as this doesn’t allow assessing whether it represents a good deal.
Invest time making a well-informed choice, and don’t feel pressured by aggressive sales tactics. If an installer tries to push a time-limited offer, remain cautious. Numerous installers are available, each offering deals, so take the time to find the one that best suits your needs.
In addition to comparing quotes, it’s wise to take advantage of consultations, which should be offered free of charge. A solar panel consultation clarifies the installation process and allows you to address any queries or concerns.