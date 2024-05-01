Otovo solar panel installers review

As UK energy prices remain high, interest in solar panels has snowballed, leading to a record 17,000 installations per month in 2023 . With more than 2,000 solar panel installers across the UK, finding the right installer and the best solar panels for your home is crucial.

Installing solar panels can, however, be pricey, with the cost of solar panels for a three-bedroom home being around £9,100 (including a storage battery). However, through its subscription service, Otovo offers customers a solar system from £20 a month. Alternatively, the provider’s upfront costs start at £3,813, making Otovo one of the least expensive options for solar power.

Our Energy Saving Experts examined Otovo’s services, including the payment options it offers, its customer service and reviews, to help you decide if it’s the right provider to efficiently support your sustainable energy needs.

60-second read Otovo is a marketplace that groups vetted solar panel installers who specialise in residential solar energy installations. It’s a one-stop shop that provides homeowners with solar panels and pairs them with a local installer, enabling them to generate electricity and potentially reduce their energy bills. By handling everything, from the initial data analysis to the final installation and maintenance, Otovo seeks to make its customers’ transition to solar energy as smooth and efficient as possible. The provider caters to a variety of home types and sizes by customising solutions based on individual roof space and energy needs. The company has gained attention for its subscription-based model, which allows customers to avoid the large initial investments typically associated with solar installations. Otovo’s vetted installers are Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accredited. The company itself is a member of Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC), IWA, The National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers (NAPIT), and Trustmark, and has a Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars.

Background

Otovo was founded in Norway in 2016 and launched in the UK in 2022. It now operates in 13 countries. With a vision to lead Europe into a clean, electrified future, Otovo’s mission centres on providing homeowners with a simple, trustworthy, and affordable solar solution.

Having installed more than 25,000 residential solar panel systems, the company partners exclusively with top-tier hardware manufacturers with clear, ethical labour practices to provide customers with solar panels. Every prospective installer is stringently assessed, and fewer than 10 per cent are accepted.

We spoke to Jina Kwon, UK General Manager at Otovo, who explained:

“Each installation undergoes rigorous vetting and external audits to enhance the quality of the installer’s work. Customers can trust Otovo’s reliability, the hardware used, and receive dependable post-installation support.”

What does Otovo do?

Otovo streamlines the process of acquiring and installing solar panels, by using advanced technology to assess the suitability of rooftops for solar energy generation. It

manages the entire installation process, from initial planning to maintenance, and offers various financing models, including subscriptions, to make solar energy more accessible to a broader range of customers.

According to Otovo, as of January 2024, its systems were £1,000 below the national average given by MCS, and in February 2024, they were 16 per cent cheaper. The company also provides a like-for-like pricing structure.

How does Otovo compare to other installers?

Company Solar install Battery install Warranty Financing options Average cost for a three-bedroom property Otovo Yes Yes 20 years Yes, including a monthly subscription plan from £20/month From £5,505 Sunsave Yes Yes 20 years Yes, including a monthly subscription plan from £69/month From £7,300 under the Sunsave Standard plan Effective Home Yes Yes 25 years Yes, including a monthly subscription plan From £6,850 Glow Green Yes Yes 30 years Yes From £5,950 Evergen Yes Yes 25 years Yes Unavailable Pure Energy Yes Yes 25 years Yes Unavailable Solarsense Yes Yes 25 years Yes Unavailable

Otovo prices

With a reputation for affordability, Otovo’s subscription model removes the upfront costs associated with solar panel installation. Homeowners pay a low monthly fee that not only covers the cost of solar panels and battery but also installation, maintenance, and a comprehensive warranty that lasts for the duration of the subscription, which can be up to 20 years.

This model is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. It simplifies the transition to renewable energy and ensures customers can start saving on their electricity bills from day one, enhancing the financial attractiveness of switching to solar power. Customers can save even more by selling any surplus electricity to the national grid through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme.

It should be noted that Otovo retains ownership of the solar system, although options are available to purchase it at any point during the contract’s duration.

If homeowners choose the pay upfront option, solar system prices start at £3,813, excluding a battery, which costs from £2,056 for a 3kWh model.

Property size Approximate upfront cost of a solar and battery system Two bedroom £6,427 Three bedroom £8,134 Four bedroom £10,830

Customer service

Otovo can be contacted by ringing 02045863731.

The lines are open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and our calls were answered within one to three rings.

You can contact Otovo via email at sun@otovo.co.uk or via an online form on the company’s website. Our researchers received responses to their emergency emails in about five minutes.

Otovo reviews

Otovo has a Trustpilot score of 4.5, with 96 per cent of customers awarding it four- and five-star reviews, while 4 per cent gave the provider one or two stars.

Most reviews mention the great customer service, good communication, and savings that match Otovo’s figures. Many reviews received replies from Otovo, which indicates its customer care team is responsive and quick to act.

“Impressed so far by the Otovo experience. The info shared about the solar product was detailed and clear. I’ve done my own calculations of potential savings and was impressed to see that their estimates were not ridiculously optimistic, perfect lab condition results, but rather seemed very sensibly conservative. Gave me confidence in their offering.”

James, via Trustpilot

“Very simple hassle free process. Installers are fantastic. Product works as promised. Would give five stars but the process of being paid for exporting excess energy is a real headache caused in part by the system’s smart metre not being compatible with our energy supplier’s needs. What was the point of its installation? At the time of writing we are still not getting any return for excess energy going to the grid.”

Richard Woods, via Trustpilot

“Otovo UK is a remarkable company for the sales for solar panels, batteries and installation. Not once was I asked for any down payment or deposit. I am so pleased with the solar panels and batteries and also the service all-round by Sam and Stewart, they were wonderful, it’s first class and not to forget, the price was very reasonable and competitive. The money I’m saving already it’s mind blowing and I think It is a brilliant UK company. That’s why I give Otovo five stars for their product and services.”

Tony Farrell, via Trustpilot

Summary

Otovo claims to be the easiest, most affordable way to enjoy the benefits offered by a solar panel system, and Trustpilot customer reviews appear to support this claim.

Although Otovo is a relatively young company, it has gained a significant foothold in Europe’s solar landscape, and is now one of the UK’s leading residential solar installers. Its success is founded on building a team of regularly assessed, fully qualified local installers, offering various payment options, including a no-upfront-cost subscription model, and delivering good customer service.

Methodology

Our Energy Saving Experts carried out a comprehensive review of Otovo, stringently analysing its services, products, and customer support. This detailed examination is designed to achieve a thorough understanding of the company’s operational practices and standards.

To find out more, read our article on how we review solar panels.

Sources