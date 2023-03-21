Surfshark allows unlimited simultaneous connections and is compatible with a broad range of devices, operating systems, and browsers.
- Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 legacy OS, 10,11
- MacOS, including Big Sur, Catalina, and Monterey
- Linux
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Xbox
- PlayStation
- Nintendo Switch
- Chromebook
Surfshark is also available to download on mobile devices using:
Surfshark offers browser extensions for:
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Microsoft Edge
Desktop app
Surfshark’s desktop app has an easy-to-navigate interface, with a clean appearance, but our researchers found it wasn’t as user-friendly as NordVPN’s app for desktops. The pale colours make it harder to identify when you’re connected to the server, while NordVPN’s brighter palette makes it more obvious.
A menu provides an alphabetical list of countries, with cities containing servers listed, enabling you to select specific servers, not just entire countries. It also provides a ‘quick connect’ option that connects you to the nearest, most suitable server.
Surfshark’s features can all be accessed from the home screen, with simple toggles to enable or disable each one, allowing easy customisation.
The default WireGuard connections were quick, and although OpenVPN took around eight seconds to connect, the VPN remained stable. Generally, websites loaded speedily, and videos had no noticeable lag or buffering, with the exception of the Australian servers, due to the distance covered.
Mobile app
Mobile VPN apps can sometimes be far more basic than the desktop version, but Surfshark’s Android and iOS apps are similar to the desktop version. They feature the same protocol support, kill switch, MultiHop and other features included on the desktop app. They also include widgets to simplify getting connected, and the ability to report bugs from within the app.
The Android app includes the split tunnelling Bypasser system and GPS spoofing, neither of which are available on iOS platforms.
Generally, Surfshark’s mobile apps are well implemented and straightforward to use, but if you are an iOS user, you may feel short-changed by the lack of features available for Apple’s operating system.