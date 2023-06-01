Menu Close

Solar panel grants: What is available in the UK in 2023

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated June 01, 2023
Verified by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • What grants for solar panels are available?
  • Eligibility for solar panel grants
  • Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4)
  • LA Flex
  • Home Upgrade Grant (HUG 2)
  • Power Purchase Agreements
  • Green Deal
  • Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)
  • Zero VAT
  • Expired solar panel grants
  • Frequently asked questions

Harnessing the power of the sun through solar panels has proven to be a pivotal step in both the transition towards a sustainable future and reducing household energy bills. However, the initial investment required to adopt this green technology can often be daunting for many individuals and businesses. This is where solar panel grants come into play, acting as catalysts to propel solar energy adoption. 

In the UK, the government, non-profit organisations, and some corporations have established a variety of grants and incentives to ease this financial burden and encourage the uptake of solar panels. In this guide, we’ll explore the options available.

Are government grants for solar panels available in the UK?

There are a number of government grants and other incentives currently available for UK homeowners, designed to encourage the use of solar panels for home. The table below lists these schemes.

UK solar grantsRun timePotential savingsEligibility
Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4)April 2022 – March 2026Up to 100% of the costHomes in England, Scotland, or Wales
LA Flex (extension of ECO4)April 2022 – March 2026Up to 100% of the costEligibility determined by local authorities
Home Upgrade Grant (HUG 2)April 2023 – March 2025Up to 100% of the cost (although not all local authorities include solar panels)Eligibility determined by local authorities Low-income homes with EPC rating of D, E, F, or G
Power Purchase Agreement schemes for social housingOngoingCheaper energy bills for tenantsSocial housing landlords
Green Deal (originally a government grant, now a multi-party loan scheme run by electricity suppliers and Green Deal providers)OngoingUp to 100% of the cost, but this must be repaid through electricity billsHomes in England, Scotland, or Wales
Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)Ongoing1p – 24p per kWh of excess electricity produced by solar panelsHomes with a Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certificate, or equivalent document. Installation must include an export meter and have a maximum capacity of 5MW
0% VATApril 2022 – March 2027£1,300+ on purchase and installationHomes in England, Scotland, or Wales

Several government grants have expired in recent years, and the table below lists these.

UK solar grantsExpiration datePotential savingsEligibility
Feed-in TariffExpired 1 April 2019 (Those registered before this date will continue to benefit for the remainder of the 20-year period they signed up for)Generation Tariff – 6.38p – 13.88p per kWh Export Tariff – 4.77p per unitOwners of solar panels, wind turbines, and micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) systems
Green Homes GrantExpired 31 March 2021Up to two-thirds of the total cost (up to £5,000); or up to 100% (maximum of £10,000) for those on qualifying benefitsAll homeowners in England
Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI)Expired 31 March 2022Up to £2,981Owners of biomass boilers, heat pumps, and solar thermal collectors
Free Solar Panel SchemeExpired March 2019Fully free solar panel system (in exchange for your installer receiving all Feed-in Tariff payments)All homeowners

Eligibility for solar panel grants

The eligibility requirements for grants for solar panels can encompass a wide range of factors. These include the type and location of the property, the financial situation of the applicant, the energy efficiency of the building, and the specifics of the solar installation process.

It’s important to understand the specific eligibility criteria for each grant before applying, to ensure the time and effort invested in the application process are well-placed. In all cases, the exact details of these criteria will be outlined by the organisation administering the grant.

Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4)

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) is a UK government scheme aimed at improving the least energy-efficient homes in the country, with a focus on low-income and vulnerable households. The scheme obliges larger energy suppliers to deliver energy efficiency measures to domestic premises in Great Britain.

Under the ECO, there have been multiple phases, each with slight changes in terms of focus and eligibility criteria. If you are in receipt of any of the following benefits, you could be eligible for ECO4 funding: 

  • Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)
  • Income-related Employment & Support Allowance (ESA)
  • Income Support (IS)
  • Universal Credit (UC)
  • Housing Benefit
  • Working Tax Credit (WTC)
  • Child Tax Credits (CTC)
  • Pension Credit Guarantee
  • Pension Credit Savings Credit

Anyone with additional Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits could also be eligible for ECO4, regardless of whether they receive Universal Credit.

The primary focus of the grant is on homes occupied by their owners. However, it will also extend support to energy inefficient social housing and privately rented residences, provided the property owner gives permission for works to take place.

LA Flex

LA Flex (Local Authority Flexible Eligibility) is an extension of the ECO4 scheme. Under this initiative, local authorities have the flexibility to determine certain eligibility criteria for energy efficiency measures and identify households that may not have been eligible under the national criteria.

The specific criteria for eligibility under LA Flex can vary, as they are determined by local authorities. However, they typically include conditions such as:

  • The household is defined as low income and is at risk of fuel poverty
  • The property is hard to heat, often due to poor insulation or lack of a central heating system
  • The residents are vulnerable in some way, such as being elderly, disabled, or having young children

It’s also important to note that private tenants can be eligible under LA Flex, with the permission of their landlords.

Home Upgrade Grant (HUG 2)

This grant is available through local authorities, with each authority deciding on the necessary criteria. The grant is designed to help low-income households with energy efficient home improvements, which under some local authorities includes solar panels.

Power Purchase Agreement schemes for social housing

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is a financial agreement whereby a developer arranges for the installation of a renewable energy system on a landlord’s social housing property at little to no cost. The developer sells the power generated to the landlord at a fixed rate that is typically lower than the local utility’s retail rate. 

The energy generated can be used directly by the residents, potentially reducing their energy bills, or it can be sold back to the grid, with the income used to fund the housing programme.

Eligibility for such a scheme depends on the specific scheme’s rules and might vary from one location to another. Typically, tenants might need to meet certain criteria, such as being low-income or vulnerable households.

Green Deal

The Green Deal was a UK government scheme that provided loans for energy efficiency improvements in homes, such as insulation, double glazing, or solar panels. The idea was that the improvements would reduce the home’s energy use and therefore its energy bills, and the savings would be used to repay the loan. 

However, since 2015, the Green Deal is a multi-party loan scheme run by electricity suppliers and Green Deal providers. Homeowners can borrow money for energy efficiency improvements and repay the loan through their electricity bills. The loan is attached to the property rather than the individual, so if the homeowner moves, the loan stays with the property and the new owners take on responsibility for the repayments.

Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

This scheme came into effect on 1 January 2020 (after being introduced by the UK government), replacing the previous Feed-in Tariff scheme. The SEG mandates that larger energy suppliers must offer an export tariff to their customers who generate their own renewable electricity, such as through solar panels or wind turbines.

Anyone who installs a renewable energy system, such as solar panels or wind turbines, with a capacity up to 5MW can qualify for the SEG. They must also have an export meter installed and a Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certificate, or equivalent document. While it’s not necessary to incorporate a solar storage battery into your system to be eligible for SEG, it could be a useful addition, ensuring no surplus energy is wasted.

Zero VAT

In the UK, the VAT (Value Added Tax) rate on most goods and services is 20 per cent. However, certain energy-saving materials and equipment, including solar panels, are eligible for a reduced VAT rate under government incentives. 

This reduced rate is currently 0 per cent until 31 March 2027, and it applies to the supply and installation of solar panels on residential properties in England, Scotland, and Wales. 

This reduced VAT rate is part of the UK government’s efforts to encourage energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources.

Expired solar panel grants

There have been a number of solar panel grants that have recently expired. Such schemes typically had set durations or funding limits, meaning that once a certain date was reached or the available funding was exhausted, the grant would expire. This means while the grants could have provided significant assistance at the time, they are no longer available for new applicants. Here are a few examples of schemes that have now expired.

Feed-in Tariff

The Feed-in Tariff (FiT) was a UK government scheme designed to encourage the uptake of a range of small-scale renewable and low-carbon electricity generation technology.

Under the FiT scheme, homeowners who installed renewable electricity systems, such as solar panels, wind turbines, or hydroelectric power, could receive payments from their energy supplier. These payments were for the electricity they generated and used themselves, as well as any surplus electricity they exported back to the national grid.

Although the scheme closed to new entrants in March 2019, existing contracts, up to a maximum of 20 years, continue to be honoured.

Green Homes Grant

The Green Homes Grant was a government scheme designed to help homeowners and landlords in England make their homes more energy-efficient. 

Under the scheme, vouchers worth up to £5,000 were issued to cover up to two-thirds of the cost of making energy efficiency improvements to homes. The types of improvements covered under the grant included insulation, low-carbon heating, draught proofing, and solar panels. For low-income households, the vouchers could be worth up to £10,000 and cover 100 per cent of the cost.

However, the Green Homes Grant scheme faced various criticisms, including difficulties in administration and accessing accredited installers, which led to a low take-up. The scheme was initially planned to run until March 2022, but it was closed prematurely in March 2021.

Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI)

The RHI aimed to encourage the uptake of renewable heat technology among householders and businesses through financial incentives. It was the first of its kind in the world and was introduced to help the UK meet its carbon reduction targets.

The Domestic RHI was launched in April 2014 and helped with the installation of biomass heating systems, ground or water source heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps, and solar thermal panels. The scheme provided a financial incentive in the form of quarterly cash payments over seven years to homeowners, landlords and self-builders who installed or had installed eligible renewable heating technology.

The scheme’s goal was to compensate for the difference between the cost of installing and operating these heating systems compared to fossil fuel systems, thus making renewable heat sources a more attractive option.

The RHI scheme officially closed to new applicants on 31 March 2021. Existing participants will continue to receive their payments for the full term of their agreement.

Frequently asked questions about solar panel grants

Our experts answer all your burning questions about grants for solar panels

