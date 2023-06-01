Harnessing the power of the sun through solar panels has proven to be a pivotal step in both the transition towards a sustainable future and reducing household energy bills. However, the initial investment required to adopt this green technology can often be daunting for many individuals and businesses. This is where solar panel grants come into play, acting as catalysts to propel solar energy adoption.
In the UK, the government, non-profit organisations, and some corporations have established a variety of grants and incentives to ease this financial burden and encourage the uptake of solar panels. In this guide, we’ll explore the options available.
Are government grants for solar panels available in the UK?
There are a number of government grants and other incentives currently available for UK homeowners, designed to encourage the use of solar panels for home. The table below lists these schemes.
Several government grants have expired in recent years, and the table below lists these.
Eligibility for solar panel grants
The eligibility requirements for grants for solar panels can encompass a wide range of factors. These include the type and location of the property, the financial situation of the applicant, the energy efficiency of the building, and the specifics of the solar installation process.
It’s important to understand the specific eligibility criteria for each grant before applying, to ensure the time and effort invested in the application process are well-placed. In all cases, the exact details of these criteria will be outlined by the organisation administering the grant.
Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4)
The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) is a UK government scheme aimed at improving the least energy-efficient homes in the country, with a focus on low-income and vulnerable households. The scheme obliges larger energy suppliers to deliver energy efficiency measures to domestic premises in Great Britain.
Under the ECO, there have been multiple phases, each with slight changes in terms of focus and eligibility criteria. If you are in receipt of any of the following benefits, you could be eligible for ECO4 funding:
- Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment & Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support (IS)
- Universal Credit (UC)
- Housing Benefit
- Working Tax Credit (WTC)
- Child Tax Credits (CTC)
- Pension Credit Guarantee
- Pension Credit Savings Credit
Anyone with additional Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits could also be eligible for ECO4, regardless of whether they receive Universal Credit.
The primary focus of the grant is on homes occupied by their owners. However, it will also extend support to energy inefficient social housing and privately rented residences, provided the property owner gives permission for works to take place.
LA Flex
LA Flex (Local Authority Flexible Eligibility) is an extension of the ECO4 scheme. Under this initiative, local authorities have the flexibility to determine certain eligibility criteria for energy efficiency measures and identify households that may not have been eligible under the national criteria.
The specific criteria for eligibility under LA Flex can vary, as they are determined by local authorities. However, they typically include conditions such as:
- The household is defined as low income and is at risk of fuel poverty
- The property is hard to heat, often due to poor insulation or lack of a central heating system
- The residents are vulnerable in some way, such as being elderly, disabled, or having young children
It’s also important to note that private tenants can be eligible under LA Flex, with the permission of their landlords.
Home Upgrade Grant (HUG 2)
This grant is available through local authorities, with each authority deciding on the necessary criteria. The grant is designed to help low-income households with energy efficient home improvements, which under some local authorities includes solar panels.
Power Purchase Agreement schemes for social housing
A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is a financial agreement whereby a developer arranges for the installation of a renewable energy system on a landlord’s social housing property at little to no cost. The developer sells the power generated to the landlord at a fixed rate that is typically lower than the local utility’s retail rate.
The energy generated can be used directly by the residents, potentially reducing their energy bills, or it can be sold back to the grid, with the income used to fund the housing programme.
Eligibility for such a scheme depends on the specific scheme’s rules and might vary from one location to another. Typically, tenants might need to meet certain criteria, such as being low-income or vulnerable households.
Green Deal
The Green Deal was a UK government scheme that provided loans for energy efficiency improvements in homes, such as insulation, double glazing, or solar panels. The idea was that the improvements would reduce the home’s energy use and therefore its energy bills, and the savings would be used to repay the loan.
However, since 2015, the Green Deal is a multi-party loan scheme run by electricity suppliers and Green Deal providers. Homeowners can borrow money for energy efficiency improvements and repay the loan through their electricity bills. The loan is attached to the property rather than the individual, so if the homeowner moves, the loan stays with the property and the new owners take on responsibility for the repayments.
Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)
This scheme came into effect on 1 January 2020 (after being introduced by the UK government), replacing the previous Feed-in Tariff scheme. The SEG mandates that larger energy suppliers must offer an export tariff to their customers who generate their own renewable electricity, such as through solar panels or wind turbines.
Anyone who installs a renewable energy system, such as solar panels or wind turbines, with a capacity up to 5MW can qualify for the SEG. They must also have an export meter installed and a Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certificate, or equivalent document. While it’s not necessary to incorporate a solar storage battery into your system to be eligible for SEG, it could be a useful addition, ensuring no surplus energy is wasted.
Zero VAT
In the UK, the VAT (Value Added Tax) rate on most goods and services is 20 per cent. However, certain energy-saving materials and equipment, including solar panels, are eligible for a reduced VAT rate under government incentives.
This reduced rate is currently 0 per cent until 31 March 2027, and it applies to the supply and installation of solar panels on residential properties in England, Scotland, and Wales.
This reduced VAT rate is part of the UK government’s efforts to encourage energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources.