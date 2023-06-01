The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) is a UK government scheme aimed at improving the least energy-efficient homes in the country, with a focus on low-income and vulnerable households. The scheme obliges larger energy suppliers to deliver energy efficiency measures to domestic premises in Great Britain.

Under the ECO, there have been multiple phases, each with slight changes in terms of focus and eligibility criteria. If you are in receipt of any of the following benefits, you could be eligible for ECO4 funding:

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment & Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support (IS)

Universal Credit (UC)

Housing Benefit

Working Tax Credit (WTC)

Child Tax Credits (CTC)

Pension Credit Guarantee

Pension Credit Savings Credit

Anyone with additional Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits could also be eligible for ECO4, regardless of whether they receive Universal Credit.

The primary focus of the grant is on homes occupied by their owners. However, it will also extend support to energy inefficient social housing and privately rented residences, provided the property owner gives permission for works to take place.