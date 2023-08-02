Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4)
ECO4, managed by the UK regulatory body Ofgem, is a government initiative to enhance energy efficiency in the least efficient homes, prioritising vulnerable and low-income households. As part of the programme, major energy suppliers are obligated to install energy-saving measures in domestic residences across Wales.
If you are a recipient of specific benefits, including Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA), Universal Credit (UC), Child Tax Credits (CTC), or Pension Credit Savings Credit, you could be eligible for free solar panels.
Local Authority Flexible Eligibility, known as LA Flex, expands upon the ECO4 programme. This scheme allows local authorities to set their own eligibility criteria for energy efficiency improvements, enabling them to pinpoint households that might not meet the national requirements.
Nest Wales
The Nest scheme, introduced by the Welsh government, provides free guidance on enhancing your home’s warmth and energy efficiency. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you could also benefit from free energy efficiency upgrades, which include solar panel installations.
You may be eligible for Nest Wales if you meet these conditions:
- You own or privately rent your home
- Your home is energy inefficient and expensive to heat
- You, or someone you live with, receives a means-tested benefit or has a chronic circulatory, respiratory, or mental health condition and an income below the specified thresholds
Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)
Under the SEG, energy providers offer an export tariff to homeowners who produce their own renewable electricity, for instance via solar panels or wind turbines.
Eligibility for the SEG is open to anyone installing solar panels with a capacity of up to 5kW. They must also install an export metre and possess a Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certificate, or an equivalent. Although incorporating a solar storage battery into the system isn’t a prerequisite for SEG eligibility, it could be advantageous, preventing any excess energy from going unused.
Zero VAT
The UK’s standard VAT (Value Added Tax) rate is 20 per cent on most goods and services. However, energy-saving materials and equipment, including the best solar panels, qualify for a decreased VAT rate under government incentives.
This lower rate is presently set at 0 per cent and will remain so until 31 March 2027. It applies to installing solar panels in residential properties throughout England, Scotland, and Wales.