Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels capture sunlight and convert it into usable electricity, making them essential tools in the global shift towards renewable energy. Not only do they reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, but they also result in significant energy cost savings for users over time. The widespread use of solar panels in Wales, from residential rooftops to large solar farms, illustrates their versatility and scalability.

Wales has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy and climate change mitigation by setting a 70 per cent renewable generation target by 2030.

While it may not have the same level of sunlight as England, it enjoys more sunny days than Scotland and Northern Ireland and receives enough sun to make solar power a viable and efficient energy source.

Several solar farms have been installed in Wales in recent years, contributing significantly to the country’s energy supply and reducing its carbon footprint. These projects also represent important economic opportunities, creating jobs and stimulating local economies. The government and local authorities in Wales offer various incentives and schemes to promote the adoption of solar power, making it a more attractive and accessible choice for households and businesses.