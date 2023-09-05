According to Statista, South Africans account for the most global screen time. As of Q4 2022, internet users in the country spent a whopping 9hrs 27mins glued to their devices – every day.

Brazil is the runner up, with its residents averaging 9hrs 15mins per day on their devices, while Japan is the least screen-addicted country in the world. Its people, on average, spend less than four hours per day plugged into the internet.

Desktop screen time statistics by country

When it comes to computer-based screen time, South Africans are, again, the global leaders – averaging 4hrs 25mins per day (Data Reportal).

In second place? Russia, following closely with an average daily desktop screen time of 4hrs 17mins. In third is Colombia’s 4hrs 11mins, while fellow South American countries Argentina (4hrs 6mins) and Brazil (4hrs 4mins) round out the top five. The other biggest computer-based screen time countries are:

Portugal (3hrs 56mins) Chile (3hrs 50mins) Philippines (3hrs 43mins) Malaysia (3hrs 38mins) Singapore (3hrs 36mins)

As for computer screen users in the UK, we spend, on average, 2hrs 55mins per day on our desktops – slightly more than what we spend on our mobiles. This places the UK 31st in the world for computer screen time (Data Reportal).

The same data suggests Americans are more screen-hungry: with an average desktop screen time of 3hrs 31mins placing the USA 14th in the world on this metric.

At the other end of the scale, Japan has the lowest desktop-based screen time, with an average of 1hr 51mins per day. China (2hrs 9mins) is the second-lowest, with India’s 2hrs 28mins hot on its heels. The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and South Korea are also low.

Overall, the average global screen user spends 2hrs 51mins on their computers per day in 2023. This has dropped by 23 minutes from 2022’s average of 3hrs 14mins.

Mobile screen time statistics by country

The biggest mobile screen users in the world, says Data Reportal, are people from the Philippines, with a 2023 average of 5hrs 31mins per day. Brazilians, with 5hrs 28mins per day, are a close second. South Africa is again well represented near the ranking’s summit, with an average of 5hrs 13mins of mobile screen time every day.

Here’s how the list of the rest of the top 10 mobile screen-using countries looks:

Thailand (5hrs 5mins) Argentina (4hrs 55mins) Indonesia (4hrs 53mins) Colombia (4hrs 50mins) Chile (4hrs 46mins) Mexico (4hrs 32mins) Malaysia (4hrs 28mins)

Mobile users in the UK spend 2hrs 52mins per day on our handheld devices – a mere 3 minutes less than our average desktop computer-based screen time – to rank 36th.

Again, Americans’ vast appetite for screen time is reflected in the data: mobile users in the US spent an average of 3hrs 28mins on their devices in 2023 to rank 22nd in the world.

How about the countries with the lowest mobile screen time in the world? Japan, again, takes the plaudits, with 1hr 54mins per day. Denmark (2hrs 14mins) and Belgium (2hrs 19mins) are also low, while the next lowest – Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France – reflect Europe’s continent-wide trend towards less screen time (Data Reportal).

Overall, the average global screen user spends 3hrs 46mins on their mobiles in 2023. This represents a small increase of two minutes from 2022’s total.