Triple glazed windows: Is the cost worth it?

There are more pros than cons with triple glazing windows, notably in how energy efficient they are. There is some debate around whether that third pane beats double glazing in terms of combating noise pollution, but when it comes to higher thermal efficiency, better security and lower energy bills, triple glazing is the winner.

Better home temperature regulation

One of the best benefits of triple glazing is thermal efficiency, which is why they’re generally used for Passivhaus and other eco home designs. Thermal efficiency is measured in U-values and a lower reading is better for homes. Triple glazed windows have a U-value of around 0.9W/m²k (watts per square metre kelvin), compared to double glazed windows, which have a U-value of roughly 1.2/1.4 W/m²k. Some installers say triple glazed windows are as much as 40 per cent more thermally efficient than standard A-rated double glazed windows, and 60 per cent more than C-rated double glazed windows. The combination of the additional pane, dual airtight cavities and warm edge spacers help achieve this lower U-value by further reducing thermal conductivity across the panes, meaning less heat is lost.

Triple glazing generally also has a lower G-value (the measurement of solar gain) than double glazing. Solar gain can cause overheating in houses with large amounts of glazing, creating an uncomfortable ambient temperature. While double glazing is better than single-pane windows with a G-value of up to 0.78, triple glazing has a G-value maximum of 0.46, which is especially important in keeping a south- or west-facing room cool in the summer months.

Energy saving

Triple glazed windows typically rank highly on the window energy rating, scoring A+ and A++ (the highest value). By comparison, double glazed windows are usually A-rated. This is a result of the sealed design of triple glazing, as it minimises draughts and condensation, while the thermal efficiency will reduce cold spots in the home. With all these factors combined, triple glazing could mean households will be less reliant on central heating systems, which will lead to substantial savings on energy bills. Some window suppliers highlight you could even save up to 50 per cent in energy bills with triple glazing.

Noise reduction

Upgrading windows is wise if you live in a high-traffic area and need to keep sound levels to a minimum. Although there is some debate around how successfully triple glazing can reduce noise, if you choose acoustic glass you can reduce noise from the outside by around 40dB, according to some suppliers.

Better security

Triple glazed windows are usually designed with enhanced safety features, such as Secured by Design locking. The additional pane of toughened glass also means they are typically stronger and harder to break, especially compared with single pane windows.