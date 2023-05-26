Menu Close

The complete guide to double glazed windows

Written by Camille Dubuis-Welch
Updated May 26, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • Which double glazed windows are right for my home?
  • Different types of double glazed windows
  • Should I buy windows with double glazing in the winter or summer?
  • Frequently Asked Questions

Modern homes tend to benefit from fewer draughts as well as less condensation and noise pollution, and double glazed windows play an important role in achieving this. Double glazing can dramatically reduce household bills and your carbon footprint – by as much as 405kg of CO2 per year – thanks to its better efficiency compared with single panes of glass. 

Standard double glazing is 24mm in depth, with 4mm panes of glass on the inside and outside. The 16mm gap between is filled with an inert gas, such as argon, xenon or krypton. These all have different levels of insulation as they are poor heat conductors, which helps retain the warmth inside your home. 

Double glazing comes with lots of benefits, including enhanced security and ventilation; plus, the styles of double glazing can suit anything from traditional period properties to modern eco homes. 

Which double glazed windows are right for my home?

As is to be expected with such an important home upgrade, choosing the right double glazed windows is all in the detail. Here is a checklist of what to consider:

Aesthetics and design

You might want to replace your windows like for like, if you live in a traditional home and are upgrading from single glazed windows, for example. Choosing similar designs and opening mechanisms will retain the original character, where possible, of the architectural design.

Alternatively, for a design remodel, you can choose a window style completely different, with a more flush, lipped or projected design – it depends on what you want from your home’s aesthetic. Consider sightlines, sill options and take note of any features that need to be respected, like materials or styles in conservation areas. If in doubt, contact your local planning authority.

Material type

The material you choose to frame double glazed windows doesn’t just depend on the look you want and your budget, but also on the level of maintenance you’re willing to take on board. 

  • uPVC: This is one of the cheapest materials for double glazed windows, but it’s available in lots of different styles and configurations; many designs come with wood grain finishes to mimic a traditional wooden frame, without the maintenance (or cost). Lots of companies also fit more decorative details to further match your windows to a period home design, for instance, Georgian bars, deep rails and mouldings.
  • Timber: You’ll find timber windows on most period homes and double glazed units can be a good way to upgrade the efficiency of a house while retaining the heritage style. Double glazed timber windows also make a good investment on newer builds. The frames come at a higher cost than uPVC and need more maintenance, but it’s a timeless addition that could even increase house value due to its longevity and eco-friendly credentials. With good maintenance, double glazed timber will last for years but, without good upkeep, window frames may warp, peel and flake. 
  • Aluminium: Cheaper than timber but at a higher premium than uPVC, aluminium is strong, easy to maintain and available in lots of different finishes. It can also accommodate larger panes of glass than uPVC or timber, so if you want large swathes of double glazed windows with minimal sightlines, this could be the material for you. Aluminium won’t chip or warp either, so it makes a sound frame material to choose for double glazing.  

Security

Double glazing is inherently more secure than single pane windows due to the additional pane of glass. Many suppliers use safety glass as standard, which is tougher than regular panes, but check what the different brands offer and ask for proof of certifications (for instance, the British Standards Institution kitemark logo on the windows themselves). Lock type is important too.

Look for ​​multi-point locking and more-advanced systems and windows that are Secured by design, which is police preferred and includes one sheet of 6.8mm laminated glass as standard. This should also be displayed as Product Assessment Specification (PAS: 24) verified, which means the windows have been tested with up-to-date methods for enhanced security. Other standards are acceptable, and you can always check with your local authority to follow their advice.

Glass type

The glass itself has an essential role in keeping your house comfortable. For instance, low emissivity (low-E) glass has an invisible metal oxide coating that will reflect heat back into the home to retain warmth. It will also let light in, but deter UV rays; this helps protect furniture and textiles from colour fading and degradation from too much direct sunlight.

Additionally, you can enhance the noise reduction benefits of double glazing with acoustic glass, while obscured or opaque glass is available to reduce visibility from prying eyes in bathrooms or street-facing bedrooms. 

Opening mechanism

Handles come in different styles and finishes so you can enhance a home’s traditional feel or add a more modern look, if that sits better with your interiors. Choose well for a stylish handle design with a comfortable, intuitive opening. Depending on where your double glazed windows will be situated, a side handle or bottom-mounted handle might make sense. 

Sustainability

There are lots of companies that offer double glazed windows made in Britain. This can be a key consideration, as fewer carbon dioxide emissions are produced, as fewer materials are imported and the time spent transporting the finished product will be reduced.

If you choose painted uPVC, aluminium or timber, look for options that feature low levels of volatile organic compounds (low-VOC), as this means release less toxins into the environment. Timber frames generally carry the smallest carbon footprint, but uPVC and aluminium can also be recycled at the end of their lifespan. Choose a company that uses sustainably sourced and FSC certified wood. 

Installation

Always research and commission a reputed window installer that is FENSA certified. With period properties, choosing a local made-to-measure service might be a better option to ensure the design suits your home and is sympathetic to its location.

Warranty

Double glazed windows typically come with a warranty of around 10+ years for the frame and glass, with many suppliers offering longer or lifetime warranties also. Be sure to check the terms and conditions.

How long do double glazed windows last?

A quality double glazing product that is fitted by a specialist should last at least 25-30 years, if not longer. Visible damage, draughts and condensation are all indicators that it’s time to replace or upgrade double glazed windows. If this happens within just a few years of the installation, you should be covered under the manufacturer’s or installer’s warranty and any units that aren’t functioning as they should can be replaced. You can expect a warranty of 10-15 years from most reputable double glazing window suppliers.

Maintenance of the frame is also important for longevity, with uPVC being the easiest to keep clean — it usually has no grooves where dust, debris and water can collect and lead to rot issues – but it also has the shortest lifespan compared with aluminium or timber, which can last up to 45 years and 60 years, respectively. 

Different types of double glazed windows

Your windows are effectively the face of your home, so finding the right aesthetic to suit your home’s exterior design is essential, as is choosing a window style within your budget. Unless you live in a listed building or conservation area, most types of windows can be successfully fitted with double glazing for enhanced heat retention and more benefits. 

Double glazed casement windows

The most popular style of double glazed windows are casement windows. They work on a side hinge mechanism (although can also be top or bottom hung), allowing you to open them outwards, which is ideal for ventilation. Casement windows became popular in the 18th century, where you would find six-pane timber designs as standard. Over time, casement windows have evolved and now they are very versatile and can be finished using astragal bars.

This means the window pane is visually split by a divider to give the impression of multiple panes, mimicking traditional configurations. Casement windows are available in flush designs for a simple finish that will look good on transitional or modern homes. 

Double glazed sash windows

Sash windows came to popularity in the Georgian and Victrorian eras, typically in six-over-six and one-over-one designs, respectively. Traditional box sash windows consist of two glass panels that slide up or down using a pulley and weight system hidden within the frame. Simpler sliding sash windows use a spring mechanism to open the panes and this will usually be the style used for new double glazing. 

Horizontal sliding sash windows (in which the panes slide side to side) are harder to replicate in double glazing, with big industry installers not offering them as standard. However, local suppliers may be able to offer these with bespoke double glazing.

Single pane sash windows weren’t typically well sealed but modern double glazed sash window designs are built to prevent heat loss, so you can enjoy all the style they have to offer, as well as better insulation. 

Double glazed tilt and turn windows

Tilt and turn double glazed windows make great additions to modern homes, especially if you live in a city or if you have children, as they are usually fitted with safe handle options to limit how wide the windows will open. As the name implies, the hinge mechanism allows you to tilt the window open from the top or bottom at an angle if you turn the handle 90 degrees. If you continue turning the handle, the window can then swing inwards for a wider vent opening. Tilt and turn double glazed windows come in uPVC, timber and aluminium.

Double glazed bay windows

Bay windows feature three panes of glass at different angles to create an area that projects beyond the house. Bay and bow (a variation on a bay) windows come in different configurations: splay, square, circular and single end bay, to suit the style of your home.

Unfortunately, they are prone to condensation and draughts, but with double glazing you will be able to keep the charm, bigger views and increased natural light, without such issues. These windows can be fitted easily with uPVC, timber or aluminium options. 

Should I buy windows with double glazing in the winter or summer?

Double glazing is fine to install in all seasons. Something can be said, however, for replacing single glazed windows towards the end of summer, so that your house benefits from the energy efficiency that comes with double glazing in the winter. Presumed better weather would also make installation a little simpler in the spring or summer months, as opposed to replacing all your windows when it’s cold, wet and windy.

Frequently Asked Questions

