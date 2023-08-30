You can usually replace just the broken or damaged pane for single-glazed windows in timber frames. The process is fairly simple when dealing with a like-for-like swap in the case of a cracked or broken pane.

You can also sometimes upgrade to double- or triple-glazed panes if the existing frame can handle the dimensions of the new unit, although this will vary on a case-by-case basis and require advanced woodworking skills, or professional help.

If your window is double- or triple-glazed, you’ll generally have to replace the entire unit (the entire assembly of glass, frame and sealant). uPVC frames also aren’t suitable for DIY replacement panes.

Essential equipment for replacing window glass

Before replacing your window, you need to have the right tools for the job.

Here’s what you should consider obtaining before changing a window:

Safety gloves : Broken glass can be extremely sharp and cause deep cuts if handled without gloves. Choose thick, cut-resistant gloves that offer both flexibility and protection

Safety goggles : Shards of glass or other particles can easily fly into your eyes, so safety goggles are a non-negotiable item

Tape measure : Taking precise measurements is crucial to ensure the new glass fits perfectly within your window frame

Putty knife : This is a versatile tool that you’ll use to remove old putty, scrape away debris and smooth new putty into place

Glass cutter : If you need to cut glass yourself, get a glass cutter that has a comfortable grip and a tungsten carbide cutting wheel

Linseed oil putty : This type of putty is ideal for setting new glass into a window frame. It’s easier to work with than some other types and offers good adhesion

Glass pane : Your new piece of glass should match the thickness and type of the old glass (eg tempered or insulated). It’s worth purchasing more than you need in case of mistakes

Metal glazier’s points : These small metal pieces are invaluable for securing the glass pane to the frame

Paintbrush : This is used to clean the window frame and apply linseed oil to the new putty, aiding in adhesion and providing a neat finish

Caulking gun : To fill gaps or seal the window, you’ll need a caulking gun and appropriate window caulk

Window cleaner : A good window-cleaning product will remove any streaks or smears and leave your newly installed glass clear and sparkling

Step 1: Remove the broken or old glass

The following four steps are for single-glazed windows. The first step is to remove the existing glass from the frame.

Secure the area : Lay down a tarp or a thick dust sheet underneath the work area. This will accelerate clean-up later and protect your floors from shards of glass Wear protective gear : It’s crucial to wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from splinters and heavy-duty gloves to protect your hands Remove large shards : Carefully pick out the larger pieces of broken glass one by one, gripping them at the end farthest away from the break. Place these immediately in a dedicated disposal box Remove small shards : If you encounter shards that won’t budge, use your putty knife to gently pry them loose. For extra-stubborn pieces, gently tap the end of the putty knife with a hammer

Step 2: Clear out the old putty and glazing

Window putty is a flexible adhesive that forms an airtight seal around windows. You’ll need to remove any old putty from around the frame.

Scrape out old putty : Use the putty knife to scrape away old putty. Hold the knife at a 45-degree angle and apply even pressure as you go along the frame Remove stubborn putty : If the old putty doesn’t come off easily, you can use a heat gun to soften it. Hold the heat gun about 15-20cm away from the surface and move it along the putty in a slow, even motion. This makes it easier to remove the old material without damaging the wood

Step 3: Measure and prepare the window frame

It’s now time to prepare the new glass to fit into the frame.

Measure the frame : Use your tape measure to ascertain the height, width and depth of the window aperture Record the measurements : Jot down these dimensions; you’ll need them to ensure the new pane is cut to size. Most glass shops will cut a pane based on your given dimensions. It’s typically recommended to downsize the pane to 3mm smaller than the window aperture on each side to allow for fitting Clean the frame : Use a wire brush to remove any loose debris from the frame. After brushing, use a damp cloth to wipe down the surface Repair the frame : Use sandpaper to smoothen any rough areas. If the frame has holes or cracks, use wood filler to repair them

Step 4: Apply new putty and install the new glass pane

Finally, you can lay the new pane in the frame and seal it with putty and caulk sealant.