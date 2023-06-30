Casement windows are constructed from all major window frame materials, including uPVC, wood, aluminium and composite.

Let’s explore the most commonly used materials for casement windows.

Wood

Wood or timber windows are a classic choice, providing a natural beauty difficult to replicate with synthetic materials. Several wood types are used for windows, including pine, fir, oak and mahogany.

Engineered or layered wood, which uses bonded layers of wood to create uniformly built frames with natural grains, is a modern alternative to solid wood.

Moreover, wood is an excellent natural insulator, ensuring interior temperature stability and minimal heat loss. Wooden windows are also highly durable if well maintained, often lasting for several decades, particularly in the case of oak.

However, wooden windows demand regular maintenance. They must be periodically treated with paint or a wood preservative to protect them from rot, pests and weather-induced decay.

Wooden casement windows offer superb natural aesthetics and technical performance despite additional maintenance demands.

uPVC

uPVC is likely the most popular window frame construction material. It offers affordability, excellent energy efficiency and low maintenance requirements.

uPVC windows don’t warp, rot or rust and only require occasional cleaning with soapy water to keep them looking as good as new.

Regarding thermal performance, uPVC windows offer impressive insulation, helping maintain a comfortable indoor temperature and reduce energy costs. They’re also available in various colours and finishes, including wood grain effects.

As a plastic, you might suspect uPVC is bad for the environment, but it can be recycled up to 10 times, making it one of the most widely recycled synthetic materials.

Aluminium

Aluminium windows are strong and durable with sleek, contemporary aesthetics.

They’re virtually maintenance-free and feature slim window frames, maximising the glass area for excellent views and plenty of natural light.

As a window frame material, aluminium is also highly durable, resistant to rust and capable of withstanding harsh weather. Its maintenance needs are minimal, with only routine cleaning necessary to keep them in tip-top shape.

However, aluminium is a metal and conducts heat, making aluminium windows less energy efficient than timber or uPVC windows.

To overcome this, modern aluminium windows come with a thermal break, a barrier within the frame that reduces heat transfer, enhancing their insulative properties.

Aluminium casement windows blend a sleek, modern aesthetic with superb technical performance.

Composite

Composite casement windows combine two or more materials, usually timber and aluminium, to create a high-performance window with rock-solid technical characteristics.

The outer layer is often made of aluminium for durability and minimal maintenance, while the interior layer is typically timber, providing excellent insulation and a pleasing aesthetic. The result is a great window with solid energy efficiency that requires little maintenance.

Despite their advantages, composite windows often cost more than uPVC and aluminium windows. Composite casement windows offer a middle ground between modern and traditional materials.