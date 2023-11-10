Menu Close

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated November 10, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • How does broadband in my area differ from the rest of the UK?
  • What specific types of broadband in my area are most common?
  • Do any providers offer coverage across the whole of the UK?
  • FAQs

When it comes to staying connected in the fast-paced digital world, the importance of a reliable broadband connection cannot be overstated, and identifying the best broadband deals in your area keeps you in sync with the internet’s ever-evolving landscape. 

While there are over 150 broadband providers, they all have different coverage areas, and none serve the entire UK. So, finding a provider is not just about assessing their speed, reliability, and cost, but also identifying the ones that cover your location. 

Our comprehensive guide shows you how to find the best provider available in your area, while fulfilling your broadband needs, allowing you to get online quickly and easily.

The breadth of a broadband provider’s network can vary significantly across the country, and the disparity is particularly pronounced when comparing urban centres to rural locations. While cities and larger towns typically enjoy the luxury of choosing between fibre-optic and standard ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) connections, rural residents may encounter a more limited selection, sometimes having to depend on mobile broadband solutions, which, while improving, often lag behind their wired counterparts in terms of speed and reliability.

 

If you’re looking for broadband deals available in your area, there are several things you can do to ensure you’re making an informed choice.

Postcode checker

Postcode checkers are readily available online, and by entering your postcode, you’ll unlock a list of providers, packages, and the types of broadband available to you, from ADSL to the much faster fibre options.

Speed testing

Before deciding, it’s wise to test the broadband speed available in your area. This not only gives you an idea of what to expect from your current connection but can also provide a benchmark for what you should be looking for in a new provider.

Local feedback

Feedback from neighbours can be invaluable. They can provide first-hand insights into the performance and reliability of the service they use.

Future-proofing

Technology is ever-evolving, and so is broadband infrastructure. Check to see if providers are planning area upgrades that could benefit you in the near future – filling out an online form allows them to alert you to any upgrades

Contract flexibility

A shorter-term deal might offer the chance to reassess your options sooner, which can be beneficial if the area’s network infrastructure is rapidly improving

How does broadband in my area differ from the rest of the UK?

The quality and availability of broadband connections in the UK are influenced by several factors that can vary significantly from one area to another.

Proximity to a telephone exchange

Generally, the closer your home or business is to the telephone exchange, the stronger and more reliable your broadband connection will likely be. This is particularly true for ADSL broadband, where the signal degrades over distance. However, this is less of an issue with fibre connections, which can maintain high speeds over much greater distances.

Urban broadband expectations

In urban areas, the population density means providers should ensure their network can handle a high traffic volume. Regulations require that advertised speeds must be the average download speed achievable for at least 50 per cent of customers at peak times – considered between 8pm and 10pm for residential broadband. Nevertheless, this does not guarantee that every individual user will experience the advertised speeds, as numerous factors can affect an individual’s broadband performance, including local traffic, the quality of lines, and even the wiring within a property.

Rural broadband development

People living in rural areas have traditionally faced broadband speed and reliability challenges. Recognising this issue, the UK government has announced plans to achieve gigabit-capable broadband coverage nationwide by 2025 under its Project Gigabit delivery scheme. 

This ambitious target aims to improve internet infrastructure significantly, making high-speed connections widely available, and as of September 2023, gigabit coverage across the UK is at 77 per cent – up from 6 per cent at the beginning of 2019. 

Part of Project Gigabit, the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, means groups of eligible homes and businesses can be awarded up to £4,500 to cover the costs of installing gigabit broadband to their properties. More than 120,000 vouchers have been issued to date.

Groups consist of two or more rural-based homes or businesses that meet the following criteria: 

  • Existing broadband speeds are less than 100Mbps
  • A gigabit-capable network is unlikely to be built in that area commercially shortly  
  • There is no government-funded contract planned or in place to improve the network already

Vouchers can only be used through a broadband supplier registered to the scheme as part of a broadband upgrade project shared with your neighbours. 

Each of these factors contributes to the patchwork of broadband connectivity seen across the UK. While urban areas may benefit from the latest technological advancements in broadband, rural areas often rely on government initiatives and infrastructure developments to catch up. As such, broadband users in different locations will experience variations in service quality, availability, and future upgrade timelines.

What specific types of broadband in my area are most common?

The table below shows the types of broadband and where they are available.

Types of broadbandAreas available
Fibre broadband, also known as FTTC (fibre to the cabinet)According to Ofcom, 97% of the UK has fibre broadband availability, with the fastest speeds in major towns and cities
Full fibre broadband, also known as FTTP (fibre to the premises)Faster than fibre broadband and available to 42% of urban properties and 35% rural currently
Standard broadband, also known as ADSLNeeds a phone line and is available everywhere, but connections can be less reliable in rural areas
Mobile broadbandIf your internet connection is very poor, 4G and 5G mobile connections are available for 98% of the UK, according to Ofcom

Do any providers offer coverage across the whole of the UK?

Most of the best broadband providers in the UK boast extensive coverage, ensuring a vast majority of the population has access to their services. However, despite their significant network reach, no single provider can claim to offer blanket coverage across every corner of the UK. Companies like BT and Virgin Media are among the better-known providers with widespread coverage. BT, with its historical roots as the national telecoms provider, has the most extensive infrastructure, which often includes remote areas. Virgin Media also has a substantial presence but tends to focus more on urban and suburban areas with their cable services.

That said, even these major players may not reach some of the most secluded or rural areas of the country, where the infrastructure for broadband is not as developed. In these locations, residents might have to rely on alternative internet connectivity, such as mobile broadband solutions, which are designed to serve areas that traditional broadband cannot reach.

Some providers cater to specific regions or cities within the UK. For example, G.Network is an enterprise that provides broadband services to certain boroughs within London, KCom covers Hull, and Trooli offers full fibre in rural southeast England. These specialised providers often aim to fill the gaps left by the national networks, delivering services with potentially faster speeds or more personalised customer service for their specific areas of operation. They can sometimes offer competitive alternatives by focusing their investments and maintenance efforts on a smaller, more densely populated area, leading to a higher quality of service for those within their coverage zones.

Frequently asked questions about broadband in my area

