Yale Conexis L2 overview

The Yale Conexis L2 provides a comprehensive smart lock experience, with multiple supported opening mechanisms for ease of use. Virtual keys can be sent for simple guest access, with a key card and key fob included in the box. No subscription fees are needed, so you are not tied to any monthly rolling or monitor fees, although you will need to purchase additional virtual keys if you require more than the allotted five.

Yale was awarded the British Standards Institution (BSI) Internet of Things (IoT) Kitemark for the Conexis L2, proving it achieved the highest level of security for internet-connected products. It features encrypted Bluetooth technology and a tamper alarm, offering an additional deterrent for anyone who tries to access the door without permission. Through the Yale app – available for iOS and Android – you receive real-time notifications if your door is unlocked unexpectedly, as well as the ability to unlock your door from anywhere in the world when connected to a Yale Smart Lock Module, for an additional £39.

This smart lock replaces the existing lock on your door, with our research proving the process to be difficult. If you are uncomfortable fitting the door handle yourself, Yale does offer Yale Smart Lock Installation, but it will cost an extra £149.99. If you prefer, you can also hire a third-party professional to install the lock to cut down on costs. Four AA batteries power the lock but it can be connected to a 12V battery if it does happen to run out. An important issue to note is there is no manual override option for the Conexis L2, meaning if both battery options are depleted, there is no way to use the smart lock. We recommend using the Yale Conexis on a property with alternative access points, such as a back door, to avoid being locked out if something does go wrong.

Our verdict

Homeowners who value a high level of security and control will appreciate the various security measures of the Yale Conexis L2; real-time notifications, an integrated alarm and multiple opening mechanisms offer a high level of protection and flexibility.

However, due to the lack of a manual override, you will need to keep an eye on the battery, since there is no way to use the smart lock using a traditional key. To alleviate this issue, we recommend having a 12V battery on hand in case the battery dies unexpectedly, or using it with a home that has alternative access routes.