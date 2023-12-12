Menu Close

Best smart locks 2023

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated December 12, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

Smart locks are a simple solution to a variety of problems; not only do they quell the fear of forgetting your keys, but they also offer home automation, increase home security and keep you updated on who has access to your front door. 

Smart locks are most effective when paired with one of the best home security systems, but they can also be used as standalone products. When purchasing a smart lock, however, you will need to consider a few factors; the type of door you have, your budget and any desired features will all have an impact on which smart lock works best for your home. 

With that in mind, our experts have rounded up some of the best smart door locks in the UK so you can make an informed decision regarding your home security.

Yale Conexis L2: Best overall smart lock

Yale’s Conexis L2 lock can be purchased in five colourways (white, black, satin nickel, chrome and polished brass). (Yale)

  • Price: £289.99
  • Lock type: Lever replacement 
  • Keypad: No 
  • Number of codes: Five virtual keys, with the option to purchase additional credits 
  • Opening mechanism: Key card, key fob, virtual keys, phone tag and mobile app unlock
  • App: Yes
  • Smart integration: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Pros Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Multiple opening mechanisms supported Sleek and mature design
Cons No manual override No Apple HomeKit support DIY installation is not recommended for novices

Yale Conexis L2 overview

The Yale Conexis L2 provides a comprehensive smart lock experience, with multiple supported opening mechanisms for ease of use. Virtual keys can be sent for simple guest access, with a key card and key fob included in the box. No subscription fees are needed, so you are not tied to any monthly rolling or monitor fees, although you will need to purchase additional virtual keys if you require more than the allotted five. 

Yale was awarded the British Standards Institution (BSI) Internet of Things (IoT) Kitemark for the Conexis L2, proving it achieved the highest level of security for internet-connected products. It features encrypted Bluetooth technology and a tamper alarm, offering an additional deterrent for anyone who tries to access the door without permission. Through the Yale app – available for iOS and Android – you receive real-time notifications if your door is unlocked unexpectedly, as well as the ability to unlock your door from anywhere in the world when connected to a Yale Smart Lock Module, for an additional £39. 

This smart lock replaces the existing lock on your door, with our research proving the process to be difficult. If you are uncomfortable fitting the door handle yourself, Yale does offer Yale Smart Lock Installation, but it will cost an extra £149.99. If you prefer, you can also hire a third-party professional to install the lock to cut down on costs. Four AA batteries power the lock but it can be connected to a 12V battery if it does happen to run out. An important issue to note is there is no manual override option for the Conexis L2, meaning if both battery options are depleted, there is no way to use the smart lock. We recommend using the Yale Conexis on a property with alternative access points, such as a back door, to avoid being locked out if something does go wrong. 

Our verdict 

Homeowners who value a high level of security and control will appreciate the various security measures of the Yale Conexis L2; real-time notifications, an integrated alarm and multiple opening mechanisms offer a high level of protection and flexibility. 

However, due to the lack of a manual override, you will need to keep an eye on the battery, since there is no way to use the smart lock using a traditional key. To alleviate this issue, we recommend having a 12V battery on hand in case the battery dies unexpectedly, or using it with a home that has alternative access routes.

Igloohome Deadbolt 2S: Best smart lock for Airbnb

Igloohome’s lock is finished in metal grey. (Igloohome)

  • Price: £229.99
  • Lock type: Deadbolt
  • Keypad: Yes
  • Number of codes: Up to 199 
  • Opening mechanism: PIN code, Bluetooth key and physical key
  • App: Yes 
  • Smart integration: Amazon Alexa via wifi bridge (not included)
Pros Manual key Slim and stylish design Specific support for Airbnb
Cons No support for Google Assistant/Google Home or Apple HomeKit No geofencing support Cannot lock the door via the app

Igloohome Deadbolt 2S overview 

The Igloohome Deadbolt 2S is designed specifically for wooden doors and sits above the door handle to add to your home security. Igloohome claims this is the slimmest smart deadbolt in the world; with a thickness of 17mm for the front panel, its sleek and mature design makes it an unobtrusive choice for any home. Despite being an outdoor product, Igloohome recommends installing this smart lock in sheltered areas with minimal exposure to rain, due to its IP65 water and dust certification. 

The Igloohome app – available for iOS and Android – can be used to unlock the door, assign PIN codes and manage active users. One downside is the app does not indicate when the door is unlocked, with no option to relock the mechanism or geofencing support to configure the lock based on your location. However, it can be used to create PIN and Bluetooth keys, of which up to 199 can be created, and can automatically relock once the door is closed.

There is no support for Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit – although Amazon Alexa is supported via wifi bridge – and no way to know who has been using the door, due to a lack of push notifications. It can, however, be connected to an Airbnb host account, allowing you to create guest access for customers without needing to meet them in person.  

Our verdict 

The inclusion of auto relock, guest access and Airbnb integration makes the Igloohome Deadbolt 2S a reliable option for Airbnb hosts. However, the lack of specific features – such as a tamper alarm or geofencing – may make it too undeveloped for homeowners looking for a high level of security. 

Ultion Nuki review: Best smart lock for security

Choose from seven different colour finishes for the Nuki lock. (Ultion)

  • Price: £348
  • Lock type: Lever adaptor
  • Keypad: Optional
  • Number of codes: Up to 100 with fingerprint keypad
  • Opening mechanism: Physical key, electronic key, auto-unlock and optional key fob and fingerprint keypad 
  • App: Yes
  • Smart integration: Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Airbnb and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via wifi bridge (not included) 
Pros Backup manual key Auto unlock and lock DIY friendly
Cons Fingerprint/keypad addition increases the price Requires wifi bridge for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support

Uliton Nuki smart lock overview 

Two of the biggest names in the door security industry, Nuki and Ultion, joined forces to create the Ultion Nuki smart lock, which can be installed onto existing fittings, with no drilling or wiring required, making it ideal for DIY enthusiasts. It comes with a traditional key but can also be unlocked via geofencing – a type of GPS technology that can sense when your handset is nearby – and a manual thumbturn. Fingerprint and fob access can also be purchased for an additional £166. 

The design of the Ultion Nuki is sleek, discrete and resembles a traditional lock so it won’t attract any undue attention. The lock mechanism is a three-star PLUS Ultion lock with the highest AV security rating, ensuring a secure experience when using a traditional key. The centre of the Ultion Nuki holds a thumbturn which can lock or unlock the door, with the option for manual operation via the dial. 

When paired with the wireless fingerprint keypad, you can set up to 100 different passwords and lock the door by pressing a single button. Codes can be set to expire at specific dates and times for an extra layer of protection, and accessed via fingerprint recognition. The key fob is set to unlock the door after two or three presses, ensuring accidental presses won’t unlock the door unintentionally. The app – available on iPhone and Android devices – sends push notifications whenever the door is unlocked or locked, and boasts a clean and easy-to-use interface, with the option to auto lock and grant guest access. It can also be used by Airbnb hosts to send guest access codes that expire at the end of their stay. 

Our verdict 

Homeowners who favour DIY installation and physical keys will appreciate the Ultion Nuki smart lock. While the keypad and fob extensions do raise the initial price tag to £514 from £348, they increase accessibility by offering more unlocking features and the ability to store up to 100 fingerprints, creating an extensive experience for users. 

It works with Apple HomeKit and IFTTT – although a wifi bridge is required to access Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – allowing it to be controlled through other smart ecosystems within the home. If you are comfortable with the high price tag, the Ultion Nuki is one of the best all-around smart locks for those who put a high value on security.

Nuki Smart Lock (4th gen): Best smart lock for DIY installation

Nuki’s lock is discreet and stylish. (Nuki)

  • Price: £149
  • Lock type: Double cylinder 
  • Keypad: Optional
  • Number of codes: Up to 200 and up to 50 fingerprints 
  • Opening mechanism: Smartphone, Apple Watch and virtual keys
  • App: Yes
  • Smart integration: Matter, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings  
Pros Supports Matter Easy to install Discrete and unobtrusive design
Cons The Pro version is required for a keypad Requires bridge for wifi support

Nuki Smart Lock (4th gen) overview 

The fourth iteration of the Nuki Smart Lock can also be found in a Pro variation, which comes with more features, but boosts the price from £149 to £245. The retrofit style can fit over existing European hardware and can be attached via an adhesive or screw kit. The Nuki Smart Lock Pro comes with a keypad which is also DIY-friendly, with no wires or drilling needed. 

This is the first European lock to feature Matter support, a new smart home interoperability standard that can connect to voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. While the Smart Lock Pro comes with integrated wifi, the base model does not, meaning it requires the Nuki Bridge to connect to wifi, and ultimately, other smart home devices. We recommend purchasing the Smart Lock Pro version or buying the Nuki Bridge separately (for £89) to get the most out of this smart lock. 

The Nuki app – available on iOS and Android – can open the door, be set to auto-unlock when you are in range, and automatically lock at specific times, ideal if you regularly forget to lock your front door. When using the keypad, a master code can be set for entry as well as individual codes for guest access. Up to 200 codes can be created via the app and up to 50 fingerprints, although this only works with the second-generation keypad. 

It is worth noting users will be able to use the independent actions “unlock” and “open door” via Matter, and remote access via Thread will be available in early 2024, according to Nuki.  

Our verdict 

Support for Matter makes the Nuki Smart Lock a very versatile device; as more devices and brands integrate with the software, users will be able to link multiple devices with their smart lock and experience more control than can be found on a traditional app. 

However, due to the limitations of the base model, homeowners would do better investing in the Smart Lock Pro, which costs £245. In comparison to other smart locks, such as the SwitchBot Lock and Yale Conexis L2, it has limited functionality, but it does offer a simple way to increase your home security.

SwitchBot Lock: Best budget smart lock

SwitchBot’s lock can be expanded as required with keypads, touch pads and hubs. (SwitchBot)

  • Price: £129.99
  • Lock type: Attachment  
  • Keypad: Optional
  • Number of codes: Up to 100 
  • Opening mechanism: Physical key, NFC tags, Apple Watch, voice control, mobile app and optional keypad 
  • App: Yes
  • Smart integration: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Apple Watch and IFTTT via hub (optional)
Pros Uses existing keys Easy to install Up to seven unlocking methods
Cons Hub required for certain features Keypad costs more Lacks geofencing support

SwitchBot Lock overview 

Homeowners looking to upgrade their home security on a budget will want to consider the SwitchBot Lock; while it lacks premium features, such as geofencing and a tamper alarm, the app – available on iPhone and Android – offers other customisable features that improve the safety and security of your home. 

The SwitchBot Lock can be purchased with multiple upgrades, notably a keypad and hub. When paired with the hub, users can utilise voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Watch and Samsung SmartThings, control the lock remotely and receive notifications whenever the lock is in use. Purchasing the lock and hub together costs £164.99, which rises to £264.98 with the touchscreen keypad. 

Installing the SwitchBot Lock is a simple process; it is compatible with multiple door brands, including a Baldwin, Kwikset and Jimmy proof, with no need to update your existing set of keys. When paired with the keypad, it can be unlocked via a passcode or fingerprint scan. Multiple passwords can be added to your account and temporary passwords can be created that expire at a specific time, as well as one-time and emergency codes.

The SwitchBot Lock was awarded the Red Dot 2022 award thanks to its simple installation, smart integration support and real-time notifications. The notification system uses bank-grade (AES-128) encryption to ensure your data is kept secure and away from prying eyes. 

Our verdict 

The SwitchBot Lock, when bought as a standalone product, is an affordable smart lock that promotes an extra layer of security. If you are looking for further protection and control, the keypad and hub are worthwhile additions that allow for more unlocking alternatives and insight into who is entering and exiting the home. 

How do smart locks work?

Smart locks vary in terms of features, but essentially, they work like any normal lock but with added smart functionality. This is usually achieved through integrated wifi or Bluetooth support, which allows users to connect their smart lock to their phone, and potentially, smart home systems. 

Most smart locks offer multiple ways to access the home, such as digital keys, fingerprint sensors, NFC tags, cards and passcodes. Some of the best smart locks go a step further, offering real-time notifications via a smartphone, tamper alarms and timed codes that expire upon use. Support for smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Google Home and Apple HomeKit further functionality, allowing users to control their smart lock with multiple devices.

Overall, smart locks offer an added layer of security while also offering more control and convenience for users.

What to consider when buying a smart lock?

There are multiple factors you need to consider when choosing a new smart lock. Here are some of the key features you should keep in mind.

Cost

The cost of smart locks will vary but, unlike other smart home devices, smart locks seldom come with monthly subscriptions, meaning you will only need to consider the initial outlay when budgeting for a smart door lock. 

Types

The type of front door you own will have a large impact on which types of smart locks you can buy; check which smart locks are replacement deadbolt locks, lever locks and if they can be placed over existing deadbolts or locks already on your door. 

Security

Smart locks come with a variety of opening solutions, including physical keys, fingerprint readers, digital keys, keyless entry, NFC tags, keypad passcodes and smartphone entry, among others. Consider which modes of access will fit your household best.

Compatibility

Some smart locks have compatibility with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, which can offer more control over your smart lock. Some locks can even be paired with smart home systems, such as Ring or Nest, ideal for anyone with existing smart home devices. 

How to install a smart lock

When installing a new smart lock, you will need to consider if you want help from a professional, or if you want to take a DIY approach. Some smart locks are easier to install than others, so check the company’s website to see what they recommend. 

Before purchasing a lock, you will also need to find out the requirements for installation. In some instances, this requires having an existing deadbolt or a specific door material, such as wood. Some brands will require their smart locks to be paired with a home security system, so check if your existing home security system is compatible. 

The exact installation process for a smart lock will depend on the brand and model, but in general, you will want to follow these steps:

  • Prepare your existing deadbolt/lever 
  • Remove the existing mechanism if necessary 
  • Attach the new mounting plate 
  • Attach your new smart lock
  • Connect any necessary wires
  • Use the relevant app or home security system to check everything is functioning as intended

Some models, such as the Nuki Smart Lock (4th gen) and SwitchBot Lock, can be placed over your existing lock and attached with an adhesive or screw kit, which makes the process a lot simpler. If you are having trouble installing your smart lock, check the company’s website for instructions and contact customer service if more help is needed. 

FAQs about smart locks

