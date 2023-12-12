Nuki Smart Lock (4th gen) overview
The fourth iteration of the Nuki Smart Lock can also be found in a Pro variation, which comes with more features, but boosts the price from £149 to £245. The retrofit style can fit over existing European hardware and can be attached via an adhesive or screw kit. The Nuki Smart Lock Pro comes with a keypad which is also DIY-friendly, with no wires or drilling needed.
This is the first European lock to feature Matter support, a new smart home interoperability standard that can connect to voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. While the Smart Lock Pro comes with integrated wifi, the base model does not, meaning it requires the Nuki Bridge to connect to wifi, and ultimately, other smart home devices. We recommend purchasing the Smart Lock Pro version or buying the Nuki Bridge separately (for £89) to get the most out of this smart lock.
The Nuki app – available on iOS and Android – can open the door, be set to auto-unlock when you are in range, and automatically lock at specific times, ideal if you regularly forget to lock your front door. When using the keypad, a master code can be set for entry as well as individual codes for guest access. Up to 200 codes can be created via the app and up to 50 fingerprints, although this only works with the second-generation keypad.
It is worth noting users will be able to use the independent actions “unlock” and “open door” via Matter, and remote access via Thread will be available in early 2024, according to Nuki.
Our verdict
Support for Matter makes the Nuki Smart Lock a very versatile device; as more devices and brands integrate with the software, users will be able to link multiple devices with their smart lock and experience more control than can be found on a traditional app.
However, due to the limitations of the base model, homeowners would do better investing in the Smart Lock Pro, which costs £245. In comparison to other smart locks, such as the SwitchBot Lock and Yale Conexis L2, it has limited functionality, but it does offer a simple way to increase your home security.