No-contract broadband UK deals

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated November 10, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

No-contract broadband deals are flexible and require minimal commitment. They allow customers to choose a short-term deal – ideal for students, short-term renters and people who are moving homes soon. 

No-contract broadband has its benefits and downsides, making it convenient for some and not worth it for others. We’ve researched the pros and cons of no-contract broadband, established who it benefits and found the best no-contract broadband deals currently available.

No-contract broadband explained

No-contract broadband, despite what its name suggests, does require a contract – but it’s a little different to other broadband types. What it actually means is that when you sign up, you’re essentially opting into a one-month rolling contract. 

It’s more accurate to refer to contract-free broadband as a short-term broadband contract that offers flexibility.

Signing up for a monthly broadband plan comes with minimal commitment. It’s comparable to streaming service subscriptions such as Netflix – you pay monthly and don’t pay any cancellation fees. Though no-contract broadband is flexible, most providers do require a 30-day notice prior to your cancellation.  

Pros and cons of no-contract broadband packages

No-contract broadband deals provide flexibility and typically cover a 30-day period with no obligation to renew beyond that. For customers who are in the midst of moving home, a no-commitment contract with no cancellation fee would be well-suited.

However, a no-contract wifi package is not the best deal for everyone. This type of deal can be costly and often includes higher set-up fees. If you know you’ll stick with your provider for a long period of time, and won’t move house in that timeframe – you’re more likely to find cheap broadband deals with a longer contract.

Pros Zero cancellation fees Flexible and allows you to cancel more freely – usually by providing 30 days' notice Internet speeds are not capped. You can benefit from the same speeds as longer-term broadband contracts
Cons Monthly rates are usually higher Set-up or one-off installation fees can be pricey Miss out on incentives, cash vouchers and any other benefits
Broadband deals with no contract, often a rolling one-month contract, aren’t the only short-term deals available. The average length of a broadband contract is 18 months, but there are shorter-term contracts available. 

 

Some providers offer 12-, 18- and six-month contracts. Typically, six-month contracts are a rare find, and usually, the lowest contract length offered is 12 months. 

 

No-contract and short-term contract deals usually prove to be more expensive than longer-term commitments. Though the flexibility may sound appealing, you could end up paying more in the long run. Providers are also likely to charge higher set-up fees and offer no discounts or added extras to short-term contract customers.

How to find no-contract broadband deals

Not all broadband providers offer no-contract deals, which can make finding one a little trickier than your average 24-month contract deal. 

Compare deals using a comparison website in order to find the best no-contract deal in your area. You should also consider which type of broadband the provider offers for its monthly broadband plans. Sometimes, no-contract internet can come with slower speeds. You can usually check what the average internet speed is for your area for the deal you’ve selected directly through the provider’s website. 

Another thing to bear in mind is installation or one-off set-up fees. Typically, monthly rolling contracts come with a large one-off fee. 

The most important things to compare are the price of the broadband deal, average internet speeds, installation or set-up fees and cancellation notice period.

Broadband with no-contract providers

It can be difficult to find providers that offer a no-contract broadband deal. To save you valuable time, we’ve found some providers that do offer no-contract or rolling contract deals that you might want to consider. 

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic offers monthly rolling contract fibre to the premises (FTTP) – also known as full-fibre – broadband with unlimited data. Its non-commital broadband plans cost upwards of £30 per month and only require 30 days’ notice when you’d like to cancel. 

Hyperoptic has four no-contract broadband deals, with speeds ranging from 50Mbps to 1Gbps and its activation fees cost between £29 and £39, depending on which plan you choose.  

G.Network

G.Network offers three no-contract broadband plans – Ultrafast, Gigafast and Gigafast Extra, with the latter offering an average speed of 900Mbps.

Its one-month rolling contracts cost between £39 and £51 per month. Like most other no-contract deals, activation fees are costly, and you can expect to pay a £29 installation fee for any of its deals.  

Now Broadband

Now Broadband offers flexible no-contract deals. But, there are a few things you might want to consider before signing up for a plan.

Now Broadband offers three plans, all of which can be taken out as a no-contract deal – but you will need to pay a pricey £60 installation fee. However, plans cost from £20 per month, which makes it one of the most affordable no-contract providers. For customers who are looking for a broadband and TV deal, Now Broadband also offers flexible monthly entertainment passes for an added fee. 

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is one of the main broadband providers in the UK, and customers looking for a short-term contract might want to consider its no-contract deals. 

Virgin offers broadband-only and broadband and phone no-contract deals. Plans come with a choice of four different internet speeds to suit from minimal to heavy internet usage.

Its monthly rolling contracts do not include its fastest M500 and G1 broadband speeds, and customers will need to pay a one-off £45 rolling contract fee. 

Plusnet

Plusnet offers only one no-contract deal named Unlimited Broadband. This plan is an Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) broadband connection. This means your broadband connection will work through copper wires of existing phone lines and will be slower than a fibre connection. 

Customers who do not have an existing compatible wire are required to pay a £49.99 installation charge – and there could be additional construction charges on top.

Plusnet’s Unlimited Broadband package comes with Plusnet’s slowest speeds. Typically, ADSL broadband has an average speed of 10 to 11Mbps.    

Speeds are dependent on your area, and all prices were correct at the time of writing.

No-contract broadband has both advantages and disadvantages. It does provide a lot of flexibility, as customers can cancel with minimal notice and avoid paying a cancellation fee. If you’re in the middle of moving home or are a student who will only reside at your current property for a short period of time, then a monthly rolling contract is ideal. 

 

However, a short-term contract usually doesn’t come with any incentives or added extras. Installation fees also tend to be higher. For those looking for a more permanent deal, it’s best to steer clear of no-contract broadband. Longer deals are usually less expensive, come with added extras, and you’ll have more choice of providers to choose from.

Frequently asked questions about no-contract broadband

