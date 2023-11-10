It can be difficult to find providers that offer a no-contract broadband deal. To save you valuable time, we’ve found some providers that do offer no-contract or rolling contract deals that you might want to consider.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic offers monthly rolling contract fibre to the premises (FTTP) – also known as full-fibre – broadband with unlimited data. Its non-commital broadband plans cost upwards of £30 per month and only require 30 days’ notice when you’d like to cancel.

Hyperoptic has four no-contract broadband deals, with speeds ranging from 50Mbps to 1Gbps and its activation fees cost between £29 and £39, depending on which plan you choose.

G.Network

G.Network offers three no-contract broadband plans – Ultrafast, Gigafast and Gigafast Extra, with the latter offering an average speed of 900Mbps.

Its one-month rolling contracts cost between £39 and £51 per month. Like most other no-contract deals, activation fees are costly, and you can expect to pay a £29 installation fee for any of its deals.

Now Broadband

Now Broadband offers flexible no-contract deals. But, there are a few things you might want to consider before signing up for a plan.

Now Broadband offers three plans, all of which can be taken out as a no-contract deal – but you will need to pay a pricey £60 installation fee. However, plans cost from £20 per month, which makes it one of the most affordable no-contract providers. For customers who are looking for a broadband and TV deal, Now Broadband also offers flexible monthly entertainment passes for an added fee.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is one of the main broadband providers in the UK, and customers looking for a short-term contract might want to consider its no-contract deals.

Virgin offers broadband-only and broadband and phone no-contract deals. Plans come with a choice of four different internet speeds to suit from minimal to heavy internet usage.

Its monthly rolling contracts do not include its fastest M500 and G1 broadband speeds, and customers will need to pay a one-off £45 rolling contract fee.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers only one no-contract deal named Unlimited Broadband. This plan is an Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) broadband connection. This means your broadband connection will work through copper wires of existing phone lines and will be slower than a fibre connection.

Customers who do not have an existing compatible wire are required to pay a £49.99 installation charge – and there could be additional construction charges on top.

Plusnet’s Unlimited Broadband package comes with Plusnet’s slowest speeds. Typically, ADSL broadband has an average speed of 10 to 11Mbps.

Speeds are dependent on your area, and all prices were correct at the time of writing.