The best broadband provider for you may be different for someone else. That’s for the simple fact that not all internet providers are available in every part of the country.

For example, if Virgin Media broadband hasn’t rolled out in your area yet, you won’t be able to sign up to one of its full fibre deals. There are also speedy providers, such as Community Fibre and G.Network, that only operate in London.

If you live in a rural or remote area, meanwhile, you may have to choose from a more limited selection of internet providers.

Fortunately, whenever you use a price comparison website, or go to a provider directly, you will need to put in your postcode and address. This is so you will only be shown broadband in your area.

Once you know which wifi providers you can access, you can start comparing the price per month, contract lengths, and the minimum download speeds you can expect. Then you can work out the best internet provider for your specific requirements.