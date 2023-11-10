There’s no one-size-fits-all best broadband provider – just what’s best for your household. However, knowing a bit more about each major internet provider can help you make the right decision when you compare broadband deals.
Best broadband providers compared
Based on our research into the UK market, these are the country’s top broadband providers, what they offer, and the fastest download speed they advertise.
*Minimum speeds may vary depending on postcode.
What is the best broadband provider for me?
The best broadband provider for you may be different for someone else. That’s for the simple fact that not all internet providers are available in every part of the country.
For example, if Virgin Media broadband hasn’t rolled out in your area yet, you won’t be able to sign up to one of its full fibre deals. There are also speedy providers, such as Community Fibre and G.Network, that only operate in London.
If you live in a rural or remote area, meanwhile, you may have to choose from a more limited selection of internet providers.
Fortunately, whenever you use a price comparison website, or go to a provider directly, you will need to put in your postcode and address. This is so you will only be shown broadband in your area.
Once you know which wifi providers you can access, you can start comparing the price per month, contract lengths, and the minimum download speeds you can expect. Then you can work out the best internet provider for your specific requirements.
Which internet provider offers the fastest speeds?
The fastest broadband widely available in the UK is usually 1Gbps, or 1,000Mbps (although there are some providers with advertised speeds that may greatly exceed this level).
Currently, the following providers advertise speeds of 1Gbps or above:
- Virgin Media
- EE
- Hyperoptic
- Community Fibre
- Onestream
- G.Network
- Connect Fibre
- Grayshott
- Lightning Fibre
- Lothian & Highland Broadband
- RunFibre
- YouFibre
The following providers, meanwhile, advertise deals with speeds of at least 900Mbps:
- BT
- Sky
- TalkTalk
- Vodafone
- Plusnet
- Shell Energy
- Truespeed
- Country Connect
- County Broadband
- Hey!Broadband
- KCOM
- Quickline
- Wildanet
While these packages will advertise speeds of ‘up to’ or ‘average of’ 900Mbps or 1Gbps, it is perhaps more useful to focus on minimum speed instead.
This minimum speed, sometimes dependent on location, will be lower than the ultrafast speeds used to advertise a package. But it might be more indicative of the service you can expect. Some wifi providers, such as Sky, will even give you a refund if your internet speeds regularly fall below the minimum guaranteed.
Another thing to consider is how you are connected to your internet. Realistically, you will need a wired connection using an ethernet cable, rather than wifi, to reach the maximum speeds offered by gigabit broadband.
Types of deals available from broadband providers
If you don’t want to sign up for a lengthy broadband contract – they typically cover 12, 18 or 24-month periods – you could look for a rolling, or ‘no-contract’ broadband deal.
The important thing here is that you can cancel your no-contract broadband at any time with a month’s notice, and won’t need to pay an exit fee.
These aren’t offered by every provider, and may be more expensive than if you sign up for a longer contract. This is because you’ll likely pay a greater price per month, and higher set-up costs.
However, they might suit you if you need a bit of flexibility – for example if you are renting a property for a handful of months.
You could also consider a no-contract mobile broadband deal. Mobile broadband uses a portable router, and connects to 5G, 4G or 3G.
When comparing no-contract broadband deals, you should pay attention to all the factors you would look at with a longer broadband contract. That includes:
- What’s available in your area
- The price per month
- The minimum download and upload speeds
- Customer service
- Any sign-up bonuses
What is the cheapest internet provider?
Lots of providers will offer cheap broadband deals. However, when it comes to broadband, cheaper isn’t always better. This is because, by and large, the cheaper the broadband package, the slower it will be.
So before signing up for a super cheap broadband package, make sure the minimum download speed is suitable for the needs of your household.
What is social tariff broadband?
If you’re on certain benefits, you may be eligible for a cheaper social tariff broadband package. There are a number of benefits to these packages:
- They often cost between £10 and £20 a month, which is cheaper than most standard packages
- They average download speeds of up to 100Mbps
- They have unlimited usage
- You won’t be charged an exit fee to leave early
- Your price won’t go up mid-contract
While they will vary from provider to provider, eligible benefits may include:
- Universal Credit
- Pension Credit
- Employment and Support Allowance
- Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Income Support
- Personal Independent Payment
- Attendance Allowance
Currently, Ofcom lists 32 social tariff broadband deals from the following providers (not all of which will be available in your area):
- 4th Utility
- BT
- Community Fibre
- Connect Fibre
- Country Connect
- County Broadband
- EE
- G.Network
- Grayshott
- Hey!Broadband
- Hyperoptic
- KCOM
- Lightning Fibre
- Lothian & Highland Broadband
- NOW Broadband
- Quickline
- RunFibre
- Shell Energy
- Sky
- SMARTY
- Truespeed
- Virgin Media
- Vodafone
- VOXI
- Wildanet
- WightFibre
- YouFibre