Best broadband providers in the UK for 2023

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated November 10, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Best broadband providers compared
  • What is the best broadband provider for me?
  • Which internet provider offers the fastest speeds?
  • Types of deals available from broadband providers
  • What is the cheapest internet provider?
  • FAQs

There’s no one-size-fits-all best broadband provider – just what’s best for your household. However, knowing a bit more about each major internet provider can help you make the right decision when you compare broadband deals.

Best broadband providers compared

Based on our research into the UK market, these are the country’s top broadband providers, what they offer, and the fastest download speed they advertise.

ProviderWhat they offerFastest download speed advertised*
BTThanks to the fact it also owns Plusnet and EE, BT is the biggest broadband provider in the country by some margin. You can bundle BT broadband – which includes full fibre – with various TV and phone packages.900Mbps
Virgin MediaThe only major broadband provider not to use BT’s Openreach network, Virgin Media is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of full fibre. Virgin’s Gig1 broadband service is currently one of the fastest available in the UK.1,130Mbps
SkyIf you want a TV and broadband package, then Sky might be the option for you. Alongside the potential for full fibre broadband, you can add on various channels, such as Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and Sky Atlantic.900Mbps
TalkTalkTalkTalk offers fibre and full fibre broadband, with a TV option that includes a subscription to Netflix. According to the most recent Ofcom data, TalkTalk had the shortest average call waiting time of the major providers, at 1 minute and 22 seconds.944Mbps
VodafoneVodafone is a mobile network that also offers broadband, including full fibre. The provider’s ‘Pro II’ level of full fibre comes with automatic 4G broadband back-up. Meanwhile, its Xtra Broadband deal includes 24 months of Apple TV+, alongside unlimited anytime calls, for an extra £12 a month.910Mbps
PlusnetDespite being owned by BT, Plusnet offers its own range of broadband deals, all the way up to full fibre. Of the major providers, Plusnet had the highest customer satisfaction score of 89 per cent, according to the latest Ofcom data.900Mbps
EEPowered by BT, EE claims it is the UK’s fastest major broadband provider. It backs this up with the highest advertised average download speed of any major provider in the country. Every level of EE broadband comes with its SmartHub Plus.1,600Mbps
Shell EnergyShell Energy doesn’t just heat your home. It now supplies broadband to over half a million households in the UK. As with some other providers, it also offers discounted social tariffs for people on certain benefits.944Mbps
NOW BroadbandNOW Broadband offers just three packages: Brilliant Broadband, Fab Fibre and Super Fibre. With all three, you can choose a ‘no contract’ option that comes with a £60 activation fee. This means you can cancel your broadband, for no cost, at any time.63Mbps
HyperopticHyperoptic isn’t messing around. It only provides full fibre broadband and promises it won’t make any price hikes mid-contract. However, its availability is currently quite limited when compared to the bigger broadband providers.1,000Mbps
ThreeYou might be more familiar with Three as a mobile network. Well, it’s expanded into broadband, offering 4G and 5G home broadband, alongside mobile broadband for up to 10 devices. Three home broadband is available on both one and 24-month contracts.150Mbps
Community FibreCommunity Fibre is a London-exclusive broadband provider offering full fibre only. And with a 3,000Mbps broadband deal, it is the fastest internet provider in the capital.3,000Mbps
OnestreamOnestream is a growing fibre and full fibre broadband provider offering speeds of up to 1,000Mbps. Its full fibre broadband starts at £20.50 a month, making it one of the cheaper providers around.1,000Mbps
OriginOrigin is a small internet provider offering just two broadband deals: Origin Superfast and Origin Max Fibre. The provider says there are no hidden costs, and contracts last for 18 months.67Mbps
TruespeedTruespeed is another smaller broadband provider, offering 12-month contracts as well as rolling, ‘no contract’ deals. All its packages come with free installation, a 30-day money-back guarantee and optional phone line.900Mbps
G.NetworkG.Network offers one of the cheapest 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) data plans on the market, starting at £32 a month. However, it is currently only available in London.1,000Mbps
Connect FibreFounded in 2019, Connect Fibre is a growing broadband provider that offers 1Gbps download speeds with its Hypersonic package. It also offers an additional TV package that includes over 225 live channels.1,000Mbps
*Minimum speeds may vary depending on postcode.

What is the best broadband provider for me?

The best broadband provider for you may be different for someone else. That’s for the simple fact that not all internet providers are available in every part of the country. 

For example, if Virgin Media broadband hasn’t rolled out in your area yet, you won’t be able to sign up to one of its full fibre deals. There are also speedy providers, such as Community Fibre and G.Network, that only operate in London. 

If you live in a rural or remote area, meanwhile, you may have to choose from a more limited selection of internet providers. 

Fortunately, whenever you use a price comparison website, or go to a provider directly, you will need to put in your postcode and address. This is so you will only be shown broadband in your area. 

Once you know which wifi providers you can access, you can start comparing the price per month, contract lengths, and the minimum download speeds you can expect. Then you can work out the best internet provider for your specific requirements.

Which internet provider offers the fastest speeds?

The fastest broadband widely available in the UK is usually 1Gbps, or 1,000Mbps (although there are some providers with advertised speeds that may greatly exceed this level). 

Currently, the following providers advertise speeds of 1Gbps or above:

  • Virgin Media
  • EE
  • Hyperoptic
  • Community Fibre
  • Onestream
  • G.Network
  • Connect Fibre
  • Grayshott
  • Lightning Fibre
  • Lothian & Highland Broadband
  • RunFibre
  • YouFibre

The following providers, meanwhile, advertise deals with speeds of at least 900Mbps:

  • BT
  • Sky
  • TalkTalk
  • Vodafone
  • Plusnet
  • Shell Energy
  • Truespeed
  • Country Connect
  • County Broadband
  • Hey!Broadband
  • KCOM
  • Quickline
  • Wildanet

While these packages will advertise speeds of ‘up to’ or ‘average of’ 900Mbps or 1Gbps, it is perhaps more useful to focus on minimum speed instead.

This minimum speed, sometimes dependent on location, will be lower than the ultrafast speeds used to advertise a package. But it might be more indicative of the service you can expect. Some wifi providers, such as Sky, will even give you a refund if your internet speeds regularly fall below the minimum guaranteed.

Another thing to consider is how you are connected to your internet. Realistically, you will need a wired connection using an ethernet cable, rather than wifi, to reach the maximum speeds offered by gigabit broadband.

Types of deals available from broadband providers

If you don’t want to sign up for a lengthy broadband contract – they typically cover 12, 18 or 24-month periods – you could look for a rolling, or ‘no-contract’ broadband deal.

The important thing here is that you can cancel your no-contract broadband at any time with a month’s notice, and won’t need to pay an exit fee.

These aren’t offered by every provider, and may be more expensive than if you sign up for a longer contract. This is because you’ll likely pay a greater price per month, and higher set-up costs.

However, they might suit you if you need a bit of flexibility – for example if you are renting a property for a handful of months. 

You could also consider a no-contract mobile broadband deal. Mobile broadband uses a portable router, and connects to 5G, 4G or 3G. 

When comparing no-contract broadband deals, you should pay attention to all the factors you would look at with a longer broadband contract. That includes:

  • What’s available in your area
  • The price per month
  • The minimum download and upload speeds
  • Customer service
  • Any sign-up bonuses
icons8-wifi-100

Broadband with no-contract providers

The following providers currently offer no-contract broadband:

  • Virgin Media
  • Hyperoptic
  • NOW Broadband
  • G.Network
  • 4th Utility
  • WightFibre
  • Freeola
  • Lightning Fibre
  • Hey!Broadband
  • SMARTY

 

The following, meanwhile, offer no-contract mobile broadband:

  • Vodafone
  • O2
  • Three
  • EE

What is the cheapest internet provider?

Lots of providers will offer cheap broadband deals. However, when it comes to broadband, cheaper isn’t always better. This is because, by and large, the cheaper the broadband package, the slower it will be. 

So before signing up for a super cheap broadband package, make sure the minimum download speed is suitable for the needs of your household. 

What is social tariff broadband?

If you’re on certain benefits, you may be eligible for a cheaper social tariff broadband package. There are a number of benefits to these packages:

  • They often cost between £10 and £20 a month, which is cheaper than most standard packages
  • They average download speeds of up to 100Mbps
  • They have unlimited usage
  • You won’t be charged an exit fee to leave early
  • Your price won’t go up mid-contract

While they will vary from provider to provider, eligible benefits may include:

  • Universal Credit
  • Pension Credit
  • Employment and Support Allowance
  • Jobseeker’s Allowance
  • Income Support 
  • Personal Independent Payment
  • Attendance Allowance

Currently, Ofcom lists 32 social tariff broadband deals from the following providers (not all of which will be available in your area):

  • 4th Utility
  • BT
  • Community Fibre
  • Connect Fibre
  • Country Connect
  • County Broadband
  • EE
  • G.Network
  • Grayshott
  • Hey!Broadband
  • Hyperoptic
  • KCOM
  • Lightning Fibre
  • Lothian & Highland Broadband
  • NOW Broadband
  • Quickline
  • RunFibre
  • Shell Energy
  • Sky
  • SMARTY
  • Truespeed
  • Virgin Media
  • Vodafone
  • VOXI
  • Wildanet
  • WightFibre
  • YouFibre

Frequently asked questions about broadband providers

Connor Campbell

Contributor

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

